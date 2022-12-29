I think it is important to look back on the year so that we can remember what we’ve done, not learn from it, and repeat our mistakes immediately.
Jan. 3, 2022: It is announced that 18-inch tall Aspenite “Corinne” is the 2022 American Girl doll of the year. Little girls everywhere are inspired by hope that their parents will divorce and the new dad will have a townhouse in Aspen. It is immediately clear that 2022 is off to a bad start.
Feb. 7: City of Aspen officials express angst that Mark Hunt’s unfinished property development projects are a blight to the community. Hunt blames the city for approving his plans, but not being patient while he changes his mind. “The City approved our development for a hotel, but we think the property’s best use is as a car wash and laundromat, and they won’t let us build it without changing our application. They lack my vision.” City council decided that the best approach to solving the problem would be to commission a study that would provide more granular insight into the minds of developers. Miss Cleo accepts the contract for $150,000.
Feb. 22: A private jet from Austin, Texas, runs off the runway while landing and closes the airport for the day. The investigation concludes that the pilots were distracted by the squeals from the passengers about almost being at Kemo Sabe.
March 1: CDOT informs the Aspen Chamber Resort Association that it is not too early to start planning for the impacts of the coming roundabout replacement project.
March 2: CDOT begins ripping out the roundabout.
March 10: SkiCo announces that they’ve never really leveraged their profit potential to its fullest extent, and they’ve concluded that they are finally going to just take money from helpless wealthy people by force. “Our new Snow Beach concept is just charging the masses for what they must have: a place to take Instagram photos,” said President and CEO Mike Kaplan, “Prices will range from $300 for an obstructed view of the real party, to several hundred thousand if they want to actually sit, more if they want frozen fish eggs. We aren’t forgetting our duct-tape crowd though, we will allow eye rolling for free (if they have a Premier pass).”
March 23: Mark Kaplan announces his resignation.
May 16: Aspen Times editor David Krause resigns with angst concerning the influence that new owner Ogden Newspapers is bringing to the newsroom by ordering opinion columns about a billionaire Russian oligarch developer spiked. [Editor's note: “alleged” billionaire oligarch developer from Russia.]
April 18: Aspen City Council supports a work plan to study how to engage the community regarding the information gleaned from past studies designed to present information to the community. Diane Foster, Aspen’s assistant city manager says (and I’m not making this up), “We’d really like to leave here with clarity, in particular around community education versus community engagement.” An 18-step plan is formalized to create the project architecture by which a study may be commissioned to clearly present the data about how best to create studies to find out what information was learned from previous studies of studies.
June 11: Aspen Times editor Andrew Travers is fired for letting columnist Roger Marolt say that a billionaire oligarch developer from Russia was being an ass.
June 17: Aspen Times columnist Roger Marolt resigns from the Aspen Times.
June 21: Aspen Daily News columnist Roger Marolt publishes his inaugural column, and it’s about the controversy surrounding the Aspen Times, himself, and a billionaire Swedish philanthropist.
June 14: Aspen City Council claims that whatever is going on at the Aspen Times is not acceptable. They come out firmly against billionaire Russian developers controlling the news in Aspen (only SkiCo gets to do that). The council votes in favor of earmarking a few hundred thousand dollars to study the possibility of sending a statement to the Aspen Times and the billionaire Russian developer. John Doyle moves to commission a study to see if the word “alleged” should be included in the statement.
June 28: Aspen City Council passes an ordinance to attempt to control damage being done by short-term rentals. The council also earmarks money to commission a study to design a presentation about what harm is actually being done by STRs. “We need to have more clarity in order to have clear guidance so that we may make better decisions about how to manage the short-term rental market.” The council votes 5-0 to fund a study to see if larger and higher-definition TVs in the city council chambers would provide better insight to the issue. The council argues over the size of the TVs and in the end $800,000 is earmarked for an interior designer, an architect, and a climate activist group to consult with Samsung to create the perfect video monitor to convey the most comprehensive information from which they can best decide which studies they should commission.
July 2: A ribbon-cutting ceremony is held to commemorate the launch of the next phase of roundabout congestion with the completion of the redone roundabout. “Now that we have upgraded the roundness of the traffic circle, we look forward to at least 20 years of improved gridlock.”
Nov. 28: Aspen City Council decides to rename the “Entrance to Aspen Community Education Project” to the “New Castle Creek Bridge Project” to reflect their fierce commitment to clarity and ending the confusion that the community was suffering under the old title. Diane Foster, assistant city manager says (and I’m not making this up), “We’re calling this discussion the ‘New Castle Creek Bridge’ specifically because the majority of the Entrance to Aspen has already been done. The new Castle Creek Bridge would be the last piece of the project, and as you know, nothing has been decided.” Council argues over whether they have enough knowledge to actually say that nothing has been decided, and reiterates that they have commissioned a study to show just how much has been decided, and until that study is finished in 2030, they cannot definitively state that nothing has been decided, and besides the TVs they have aren’t even hi-def.
Dec. 2: Billionaire Austrian swimsuit model Klaus Obermeyer celebrates his 103rd birthday. “The secret to a long life,” he says, “is hot chocolate and ski bunnies. With enough money you can have both, and the secret to wealth is ripping the chest feathers off geese.”
Dec. 23: SkiCo’s lift pass prices are lower than Vail’s. SkiCo announces, “We want to make it affordable for the diamond crowd to get to Cloud Nine so they can put their hats in garbage bags and spend $50,000 on fondue.”