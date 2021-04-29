What happened in Vegas on my birthday was standard fare. I’d probably be able to write about it more coherently, but my laptop stayed in Vegas … literally.
While the backpack that once held the laptop was found in a random stranger’s street-side garbage can in a suburb two days later, only the laptop’s case remained of the loyal old MacBook; may its bits rest in a state of zero.
The kind stranger who found, and subsequently searched, my backpack was able to contact me based on the info on my business card, which was bundled with a couple of work credit cards I had just removed from my wallet and placed in my backpack to be left in my room so as to not risk losing them while out on the town for my big night. That bundle was one pocket away from my car key. My car which is parked at DIA. Alas, the car key is also not in the backpack anymore.
The good news is that I am getting my stolen backpack back, but nothing else that has any value anymore; the cards were already canceled.
In an unrelated story, I left my driver’s license somewhere in Vegas. To my surprise (and relief) I was able to fly without it back to Denver, and subsequently to Seattle, by undergoing advanced screening that may or may not have included very personal exams of body cavities.
Where I am right now is best described as moist.
Yeah, I said it, moist.
You may not like it, I don’t like it, but it’s the right word. I’m hiking in the Cascades southeast of Seattle in weather that the locals are earnestly describing as, “very pleasant.” There’s a hint of blue sky, a suggestion of rain hanging in the air around me (raindrops just floating there, waiting to attach themselves to something), and the very real chance that moss is growing in my ears. Everywhere I look I see the green color that the word “verdant” evokes. At a paint store, this particular color would be called “moist verdant,” or “moist emerald,” or just “moist.”
I had been trying to figure out what sets this green apart from the green we see around Aspen this time of year. Our trees are budding, our plants are blooming, and our dispensary signs are glowing, but there’s something different about the moist green of the Pacific Northwest. It didn’t take too long to put it together that it’s the “moist” part that sets this green apart.
Here, in the forests near Seattle, life appears to have the sparkle filter turned on. From a distance, everything is glinting from the moisture; little sparks of light from every edge and corner of anything that light touches. The sparkle filter is often never appropriate to use unless you are making a poster for a stage show in Reno. On this hike it occurs to me that the sparkle isn’t just from a distance, it’s also at any degree of amplification, and that is disturbing.
As much as “sparkly plant” is a tenuously acceptable thing, “plant dipped in super-fine silver glitter and planted in the forest” is intolerable. Particularly when the entire ecosystem consists of only the glitter sub-species of every flora known to man.
This particular hike was to a waterfall. A feature often known for its moist fringes. I’ve been to many waterfalls, but I can not remember having ever been unable to determine where the falling water differentiates itself from the air around it. That’s new to me.
Just two days before I had been lounging at a pool in Las Vegas, where the color scheme was “pure sun” and “Astroturf.” The only remotely moist things were the impossibly small bathing suits that only seem to be worn by the people you’d least like to see described within three paragraphs of the word “moist.” A strong reflection from the side of a beer can had the potential to ignite anything it focused on, even cement, and now I was camping somewhere where the thin cardboard of a beverage box was petulantly resisting a butane lighter’s parental urge to ignite.
Fortunately, the skills from my childhood years as a journeyman pyromaniac came in handy, and I was able to start a campfire in conditions almost, but not quite, underwater. The fire was warm and nice up close, but the comfort zone around the fire pit was very narrow; perhaps about an inch wide. Too far away and it was cold and moist, too close and it was hot and moist, the “just right” zone was just “moist-ish.”
This is entirely unlike the campfires in the dry air of Colorado where the campfire heat radiates in a perfectly wide and even sphere. We barely understand true “moist,” because our vernacular makes better use of the words “mud,” “wet,” and “hot springs.”
I woke up this morning at camp and grabbed my swim trunks that had been hung out to dry overnight; they were exactly as wet as when they started. Right now I wish the weather would just decide to actually rain already. I’d like to spend the day inside the camper van reading (perhaps a euphemism for snuggling).
It may sound as if being moist is dampening my trip. I want to assure one reader in particular that it is not. To all the other readers, isn’t Moab lovely this time of year?
To whoever stole Wendle’s backpack from his hotel room, his laptop password is: Moist123. Please log in and send an email to wendle@wendlewhiting.org