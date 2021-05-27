If you drive out of town, you may notice the new multiunit housing that’s already falling apart. It looks like paint is peeling off the bottom of one of the second-floor patios. If you look closer, you realize that it’s more significant than just paint. Take it from me though, don’t look any closer.
That brand-new, dilapidated building is one of three new housing projects that the quasi-governmental Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority commissioned a private developer, Aspen Housing Partners (AHP), to build as rental housing. The one you see at the S-curve is 802 W. Main. The others are 517 Park Circle and 488 Castle Creek.
The 10 one-bedroom units at 802 W. Main are a mix of two different categories of housing. Category qualification is based on the income of the applicant. Category 2 renters pay $1,112 a month and Category 3 renters pay $1,576 a month. All 10 have the same square footage. The difference between the two sets of units is fairly noticeable as you drive by: the bottom floor has regular ceilings and no private patios, the upper floor has high ceilings and private patios.
The developer hired a management company out of Panama City, Florida — Royal American Management — to run all three properties. AHP and Chris Everson, the city’s affordable housing manager, made the decision to have APCHA run an initial lottery to make sure no one could accuse anyone of cooking the books.
A lottery makes sense: numbered ping-pong balls get spun in a drum and are picked out one at a time. The number is correlated to a name on a spreadsheet and the priority list is set. Category 3 winners get to pick units first, in the order that they won, and then the Category 2 winners get to pick from the five remaining units. The last winner of the Category 2 lottery gets the last remaining unit. How do I know this? Because that’s what APCHA told the winners of the lottery was going to happen, and it’s also what AHP and APCHA told me that they informed Royal American to do.
This all makes sense, right? The Category 3 winners have to pay more in rent so they should get to choose first, and the ping-pong balls are fairly indifferent to most people and are hard to seduce for favors.
Well, it didn’t go down that way.
Thus begins my wild journey where I feel like Alice at the Mad Tea Party, with APCHA, AHP and Royal American each trying to out-crazy one another.
My story begins one day early last September. I heard something from a friend that didn’t make any sense, and I decided to begin pulling a tiny thread that has now turned into a web of yarn linking printed-out emails on my wall.
Suspecting that the categorization of the units was amiss, I emailed Diane Foster, the interim director of APCHA (a job the former director called “untenable”) asking how the unit categorization happened to get “so messed up.” Foster, who was only two weeks into the job at the time (and probably 10 years younger), asked Cindy Christensen, deputy director of APCHA, who responded, “All the Category 3 winners were able to pick their units first. If one of them did not pick one with a high ceiling, that was their prerogative. ...”
I then did nothing for seven months and eight days, until I happened to be in a situation where I learned, definitively, that APCHA’s assumptions weren’t correct. I wrote Foster and Christensen and asked if any new information had come to light since I last asked about the 802 W. Main project. This time APCHA changed its story to, essentially, “We don’t know anything, ask Royal American.” So I asked Yasi Otero, Royal American regional manager, to call me.
She refused to answer the question of how the units seemed to have been pre-categorized prior to the lottery winners getting a chance to pick and, as a result, there were Category 2 winners living in units that Category 3 winners would have preferred. Instead of answering, she referred me to a company spokesperson, Amy Ausley. I spoke with her. She said she would get back to me with a response, but then didn’t.
Meanwhile, I started making Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) requests to see if I could figure out which units were in which category at 802 W. Main. As a consequence of speaking with Ausley, and learning of my CORA requests, Jason Bradshaw, a partner in the development company, sent me an email saying that if I wanted to know anything, I should call him. So I did.
We spoke for two hours and 25 minutes. The first 30 or so minutes were variations of him insisting that the winners of the lottery got to choose any unit they wanted in the order that they had won the lottery.
“Cindy and I were very explicit in our discussion about that, and that is if you are paying more you ought to be able to choose first. I mean, that was very clear between Cindy and I and — I thought — Royal American,” he told me.
But I had already spoken with all the Category 3 winners. It was very clear that before any of the winners showed up to pick their units, someone had already decided which units were going to be in which category. Consequently, the first Category 3 winner showed up and wasn’t allowed to have the unit they wanted, and so on down the list. A Category 2 winner had already picked the unit that everyone wanted, and was going to pay 42% less than the people who had no choice but to pay more for less desirable units.
This doesn’t seem fair, right? Especially since the winners of the lottery were specifically told how the unit selection process was going to take place. In an email from APCHA to a Category 3 winner that reflected pretty universal expectations from other lottery winners, APCHA explained, “You will be picking your units based on the order your number was drawn.”
Through what seemed to me an overly complicated process, I finally got the info I needed from APCHA to be able to annotate the floor maps with the category number. The data matched what I already knew from my discussions with the lottery winners: two of the five Category 3 winners were forced to choose units from the lower floors, and the other three Category 3 winners had to settle for their third or fourth choices. So the Category 3 winners are either paying more for less, or didn’t get in a unit they should have had an option to choose based on the information APCHA provided them.
So here I am, being gaslighted by APCHA and the developer, and ghosted by Royal American. APCHA and AHP have no clue what really happened, and Royal American knows exactly what happened but isn’t telling APCHA or AHP (or me, obviously).
After a month of digging, I finally got an email from Bradshaw: “[Royal American] had concern internally that simply letting people that were paying higher rent have absolute priority in terms of unit quality put them at risk of a Fair Housing claim (State [of] Colorado). As a result, they allocated some units that would be deemed higher quality for those paying Category 2 rent.”
By this point, I am still not getting any response from Yasi at Royal American despite repeated attempts, and Ausley still has not responded to me as she said she would. So I decide to poke the bear and send Yasi a more aggravated email.
That worked well! Kind of. Yasi forwarded my email to Bradshaw and he responded and copied all the involved parties basically what he’d already said: that the units were mixed among categories because Royal American was ostensibly afraid of getting sued. “This is a legitimate concern that all affordable housing faces.”
Royal American was still not making any on-the-record statements.
About the same time, APCHA’s stance changes again. APCHA’s latest mercurial position is, “I wanted to confirm that allocating units between Categories has also been done by APCHA on other projects.”
Which, in context, I interpret as, “Yeah, of course, this is something we do too. Duh.” So APCHA also mixes up the categories because the Fair Housing laws are a “legitimate concern that all affordable housing faces.”
APCHA’s latest statement doesn’t really hold any water, though. I pulled up the assessor’s data for Annie Mitchell Homestead, a 39-unit, one-bedroom ownership project built by APCHA at the ABC. I parsed the data between square footage and category. One hundred percent of the larger units are Category 3; 100% of the smaller units are Category 2. So either APCHA is completely incompetent and has enormously exposed themselves to Fair Housing claims, or the Fair Housing excuse is completely bogus since the lottery results can’t be impugned as being biased and income isn’t a protected class.
Are you starting to join my Mad Tea Party yet? Pour yourself another cup.
Ausley finally responded, “Units were assigned to Categories well in advance of the lottery. Units were assigned fairly and consistently so that residents who fall into a lower income category are not treated in an unfair manner simply because they have a lower income,” and “since the units were assigned before the lottery, there is now [sic] way to know who would be a winner. The process in place allows everyone to be treated fairly.”
Wow.
It’s like Royal American doesn’t live in a world where nicer apartments cost more than less nice apartments. Is that really what it’s like in Panama City?
Also, it seems Royal American is admitting that they knew they weren’t going to follow the developer’s and APCHA’s instructions before the lottery was even run, and they kept it a secret. They let APCHA mislead the citizens who won the lottery, and then refused to explain their method/reasoning when they were first found out.
And then there’s the completely arbitrary process of categorizing the units. Unit 203 was designated as a Category 2 unit prior to the lottery. Unit 201 was also designated Category 2. All the Category 3 winners wanted unit 201 as their first choice, but were told that they couldn’t have it because it was already designated as a Category 2.
And so on, until … (drum roll, please) along comes the right Category 3 winner who would also like to choose unit 201. He, too, is told that it is already selected by a Category 2 winner. His second choice was 203, which was also denied because it was Category 2. The rest of the options he is given to choose from don’t include anything he is willing to pay more than a Category 2 winner would to live in, because — as I hope is obvious to everyone by now — that is completely unfair.
Royal American gives in and changes Unit 203 from Category 2 to 3 and allows the lottery winner to choose it, along with the caveat, “Don’t tell anyone I did this.”
As a last note, none of the lottery winners I spoke to fully understood what exactly was behind the, as one winner described it, “sketchy” selection process. The process was hurried and stressful and there was no time to question what was happening to them.
Here’s a quote that falls under the category of the blind man being asked, “Why didn’t you tell us what you saw?”
“APCHA has not received any complaints about the categorization of units at this property. If someone has concerns, please ask them to contact me.” — diane.foster@cityofaspen.com
Have fun with that.
