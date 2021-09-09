Just a few years ago, when I was eight years old, my parents picked up the newly released Matthew Broderick movie, “Ladyhawke” from the rural video rental store that I vaguely recall as being named Clive’s VHS Hitching Post. Comparable to Matthew Broderick, I also haven’t aged in the intervening years.
I am fairly sure my parents rented it because they had enjoyed the comic stylings of Matthew in the hilarious movie “WarGames,” which was released a couple of years prior and was widely panned as absurd in our household because Mr. Broderick was neither using a Commodore nor Amiga computer. Well, panned by me, at least. My parents were pretty sure it was an accurate reflection of the state of humanity and the coming armageddon and a good reason to not let me ever have a modem.
I am definitely certain they would not have rented “Ladyhawke” had they known the plot involved — gasp — sorcery! I remember scarcely moving or saying a word during the whole movie lest their growing discomfort suddenly snap and I was ordered to get up and pull the lever to turn off the VCR.
Up until that point in my life, the only other thing that I had been allowed to watch that had even come close to skirting such forbidden topics was “The Dark Crystal,” and I am pretty sure that had also been a mistake because they thought it was a Muppet movie.
In any case, I’m sure you’ve seen “Ladyhawke” because it starred the man who was considered the best shirtless Dutch actor of the 20th century, Rutger Hauer. It also starred a woman named Michelle Pfeiffer who went on to become, and this is true but still unbelievable, a comic book movie supporting actor. Michelle Pfeiffer is also not Sharon Stone, which is just a conspiracy theory I am starting right now.
I’ll remind you of the plot anyway: set in the Middle Ages, Matthew Broderick is a simple thief named Mouse who gets tangled up in the grand drama between a man who is a wolf at night and a woman who is a hawk by day (excuse me, “hawke”). The lovers were twain’d by a curse from a bishop who was mad at them because they were in love with each other, and not him. Why are bishops always so bitter?
The curse ensures that their love will be physically unrequited for as long as they are not able to both appear together as humans in front of the bishop again. However, if they do, the curse will be broken. Curses always have loopholes.
Naturally everyone wants the bishop dead, Mouse is in way over his head and for some reason he wears a hoodie like he is Zuckerberg. Which is very odd for the Middle Ages.
Before I give you the spoiler, I want to talk about the new and exciting situation Aspen finds itself in right now: realtor overload!
Real estate office marketing budgets are being strained by the unique situation the pandemic has created — namely that an event that is known for very wealthy people getting wasted at an open bar is being immediately bookended by another event where extremely wealthy people get wasted at an open bar. This is making realtors dizzy with the excitement that most of these well-heeled drunk people desperately need a fifth home so they can experience passing out on their very own bathroom floors. And they are in a position to close the deal before anyone sobers up.
Consequently the local paper, and also The Aspen Times, are thick with multi-page glossy inserts touting amazing homes not just in the West End, Starwood and Owl Creek, but also Miami, Jackson Hole, Beverly Hills and, of all places, Vail!
At first I couldn’t think of a good reason anyone in town at the moment would be interested in a home in Vail, but then I realized that there are quite a few people waking up every morning thinking, “I really wish I lived somewhere where nothing is going on so I didn’t have this hangover right now.” So the realtors are actually quite clever.
I’m also fascinated by the glamour shots of the realtors. We seem to be in an era where having a phone in your hand is in fashion for these photos. I know that if I was working with a realtor I definitely would not want them to put down the phone, even for a minute to have their picture taken, just in case I needed to check in with them to see if the home I wanted had suddenly sprouted another half-bath. “Deborah! OMG! I’ve been trying to reach you! Did that home on Willoughby have 10 or 11 bedrooms?! I need to know. Right. Now.”
Back to “Ladyhawke.” Turns out that the bishop hadn’t ordained that during a solar eclipse day and night coexist, and it just so happened that there was going to be a solar eclipse at exactly the wrong moment in the bishop’s life, during some sort of very important public ceremony in a cathedral.
With everyone nearly dead for various dramatic reasons, the eclipse happens at a very opportune moment in the movie: the climax. The shirtless guy and Michelle Stone are suddenly human again and standing right in front of the bishop! Curse broken! Wow! The bishop is mad, of course, and tries to kill Sharon Pfeiffer but, plot twist, is instead killed by the shirtless guy. With a sword!
So as Aspen experiences its first-ever Labor Day to Food & Wine festival transition in the course of a few days, I am reminded of Mouse, and how all the locals feel right now with so much happening well beyond our control, and we would really prefer to not be dealing with the overly affected world of the private-jet set in such quick succession. But, like solar eclipses, we hope this is a very rare occurrence and hopefully everything will go back to the way it was before, when Labor Day meant being at Burning Man and waking up wishing we owned a home in Meredith ... and were a monk.
Please send photos of people inappropriately wearing their F&W credentials after 6:15 p.m. to wendle@wendlewhiting.org. Wendle will feature them in a Facebook group dedicated to the phenomena.