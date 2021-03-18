I am not sure any of you may remember this, but the base of Highlands used to be different. It was so basic it didn’t have the simple pleasure of a luxury resort — if you can even imagine! What it lacked in Frette sheets it made up for with the complicated delight of exotic pitchers of beer originating from as far away as Golden, Colorado. You could even get two if you were fancy and had $8 of expendable income.
The charm for me was its similarity to Big Mountain Resort in Whitefish, Montana, which also used to have the unique quality of having remained undiscovered by developers until well after Vail ruined all ski resorts everywhere for everyone with its proprietary formula of the gaper-fortified architecture style mixed with the allure of literally nothing interesting.
Highlands and Big Mountain actually had authentic buildings that witnessed the leather ski boot era and still possessed scarred wooden walls with a genuine patina of decades of tobacco smoke. Those walls had seen men with mustaches smoke cigarettes by the carton as they mingled lasciviously with women, with bangs louder than fireworks on the Fourth of July, who were also smoking cartons of cigarettes. If those walls could talk, they’d cough.
I bring all that up for no reason, but I needed a way to use the word “lasciviously” in an appropriate context to win a bet. However, it does remind me about a place I’ve recently discovered that made me reminisce about those salacious (winnings just doubled) days.
Have you ever heard of a ski resort named “Sunbright?” Or something like that… “Sun”-thing. It’s really far away, you probably don’t know about it, but I have managed to ski there twice now in the last 26 years, both times in the last two weeks.
Skiing at Sunbeam(?) resort is like taking a time machine into the movie “Hot Tub Time Machine.” I highly recommend it if not just for the headbands then at least for the chairlifts that don’t detach from the cable; boarding one is like an amusement park ride.
My first time there was like my first time: awkwardly and clumsily trying to find my way around its undulating curves. I didn’t know where to turn left or right, I was scared of the bumps, and finding the top took several rides. But once I reached the peak, oh man was it beautiful; however, my goggles kept slipping off the top of my helmet.
But it was the base that I was most attracted to. There is a big deck outside where a true skier, like myself, could spend all day in the sun kicking back with pitchers of beer. When the moment felt right, I could even go for one long groomed blue run and ring a bell along the way. I was in my 20s again.
There’s no new development in sight. The bar on the deck is in a shed, the bar inside doesn’t have a marble counter. The carpet has been appropriately smashed into a dense mat, not by careful faux design, but by actual years of ski-boot stomping. There is a white board where you can leave the name of a person whom you’ve paid forward a drink. A board that should soon have my name and at least two drinks on it.
I may have fallen in love that first day at Sunray(?). His name is Mac. He apparently has a disorder where he thinks everything I say is funny, and I hope there’s no cure. He is a friend of friends who live in that town about a day’s drive away, Glenwood Springs. I showed up like a tornado, not knowing anything about their guest. I immediately had to tell my friends all the titillating (three drinks on that board now) details of a recent trip to Denver. Mac just listened as he sat in a camp chair being mysterious.
Later at dinner I realized that perhaps I hadn’t made the best first impression on someone that I was starting to think I may want to make an impression on. Fortunately, due to his condition, I had made exactly the right first moves serendipitously.
He’s been staying with me ever since. We went back to Sungleam(?) the next Saturday for what was supposed to be a wedding, but it had been postponed due to the dangers of COVID. Instead, all the guests showed up and just partied together in tutus which is much safer.
I wore two tutus to be extra safe, one on each boot … with Wonder Woman wings to deflect the virus-like bullets. I also wore my too-tight-in-all-the-right-places, brown polyester onesie ski suit with the zipper pulled down to my belt line. No self-respecting virus was going to be seen within a country mile of my swashbuckling (four drinks) chest. I imagined it was the same outfit that was de rigueur when this particular bar was built.
It is a shame that we don’t have that type of place upvalley anymore (well, we do still have Bonnie’s), but if you are willing to make a huge roadtrip to another planet, there’s this little place where the beer flows like malt liquor.
A little place called Sunlight.
Wendle may be venturing to Powderhorn this weekend; he will ski in jeans to fit in. wendle@wendlewhiting.org