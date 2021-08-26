“Good evening, my name is Rafie Hall-Ramberg, but you can just call me Blart, and I will be your server this evening. Would you like to start out with a cocktail, some wine, or a beer?”
“Good evening, Blart, we are so excited to eat here tonight! We’ve been hearing so much about how good all the food is. I will have the Walsh’s Whiskey Banger, and my husband would like the Buttermilk Buttercup Hot Toddy.”
“Excellent choices! Our specials tonight are listed on the left, I particularly recommend the Paonia lambshank drizzled with Palisade peach sauce. I’ll be right back with your drinks.”
[Waiter leaves]
“Blart seems nice. I know exactly what I am going to have. I want the chicken. I hear it is huge.”
“Honey, just chicken? They have game hen, turtle dove, baby cows, baby elk and, oh wow, baby beets!”
“I know sweetheart, but I really know what I want, and it’s the chicken. I’m sure it will be phenomenal, even if it is just the chicken.”
“Alright, have what you want.”
“I will.”
“Well, I’m going to have the mac and cheese with 40 types of sausage in it. One sausage is even made with just the hearts of goats!”
“Ooooh, I’ll have a bite of that!”
[Waiter returns]
“Here are your drinks. A Bonnie’s Bourbon Sour for you ma’am and a Twisted Temerity Tequila Sunrise for you sir.”
“This isn’t what we ordered…”
“Yes, I know, but here at Chez Aspen Patronizistas we like to change every guest’s order, and this is what we decided you actually wanted. Enjoy!”
[Waiter leaves]
“Well that was strange. I guess we will give these a try. [sips] Oh man, this sour is a lot like the unintended consequence of adding the whites of lard instead of eggs to the mix. Gross!”
“Ugh, this sunrise is way too sweet! It’s like a sunset in Santorini.”
[Waiter returns]
“Alright, are you ready to order?”
“Yes, and we know exactly what we want.”
“Of course, we always want to make sure the guests should be happy with our opinions!”
“My husband will have the mac and cheese with the meat medley, and I will have the chicken.”
“Are you aware of the potential size of the chicken?”
“Yes, I am. It is exactly what I want.”
“Which side would you like with the chicken?”
“Oh, I didn’t realize I had choices. Let’s see … I’ll have the side of a small portion of my chicken cut-off and placed next to the larger portion of chicken. That’s perfect!”
“Oh yes, that is a choice. I will go get this started. In the meantime would you like to enjoy an appetizer? Perhaps the park-raised dandelion salad, or the Smuggler dog-poo-pile shrooms, they are sautéed to perfection!”
“We were actually thinking of the Sanctimonious Sanctuary Silence Salsa with the Tipsy Tourtellotte Tortilla Chips.”
“Excellent. Enjoy your drinks and we’ll get right on that.”
“Speaking of our drinks, we would prefer what we ordered instead of these.”
“Oh really? I’m quite confident that what I brought is a better choice.”
“They aren’t.”
“Oh, but I’m sure they are, or my name isn’t Blart.”
“Your name isn’t Blart though ...”
“Whatever. Bye.”
[Waiter leaves]
“Honey, do you think we do know what we really want? Maybe Blart is right and we didn’t order the drinks we wanted.”
“OK, sweetheart, how about I ask you again what you want in 37 years.”
[37 years passes]
“Sweetie, do you know what you would like for dinner?”
“The chicken.”
“Interesting, I decided I want the chicken too, and I want it for the next 23 years.”
[Waiter returns]
“Who ordered the chicken?”
“Originally my wife, but I changed my mind and I want the chicken too.”
“Well aren’t you both lucky because I have just brought you a souffle and the best dessert ever, Pandora’s Box!”
[End scene]
In 1979 Aspen’s citizenry was asked if it wanted to enact a real estate transfer tax that was specifically earmarked for the “purpose of renovation, reconstruction and maintenance of the Wheeler Opera House.” We voted yes.
Thirty-seven years later, we were asked if we wanted to continue collecting the transfer tax for the same purpose. We chose yes.
It was never unclear where the transfer taxes were going. We knew then, and do now, the purpose of the transfer tax. A specific clause of the law states that the city council “shall not appropriate in excess of one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00) of real estate transfer tax funds in any single calendar year for the purpose of supporting the visual and performing arts.” That’s what we voted for. It’s what we chose, and that’s what we wanted. We have since increased that number to $400,000.
To try to increase that amount devoted to other art uses even more is certainly an option if 60% of voters want it, but why? Aspenites rarely turn down a property tax increase; it’s why we have nice things. So instead of trying to pry loose money from a clear decision that was already made, why not just create a special district for the arts with a tiny mill levy? What’s a dollar or five more a year in property taxes? One dinner out in town for two people now costs about as much as my annual real estate tax assessment. Our property taxes aren’t onerous to the working class. To the non-working class in Aspen, our property taxes are just a minor frivolity compared to the cost of operating their private jets.
Keep the Wheeler fund going. Make it flush. Bring in more acts at lower prices. But for the love of God don’t mess with its funding.
Wendle thinks the Pandora’s Box is a great idea, and delicious! wendle@wendlewhiting.org