I read something on Instagram this morning, while being very lazy and sleeping in on a powder day, about how action is better than bitching. Which is probably good advice, but I am fond of both.
So today I am going to write about action items with which we can proceed in order to immediately reduce the bitching going on around here.
Item 1: We know that most winter seasons we get very large snowstorms at the most inconvenient times. The three biggest holidays of this winter season were transportation apocalypses, and there was little to no precipitation otherwise. Clearly, we need more major holidays if we want it to snow. I propose the starting of a citizen petition to force the city to issue a very strongly worded statement to Congress that more national holidays during the winter be created.
Before Thanksgiving we need to establish a deep base. We already have Veterans Day, but we must have snow in time for that holiday so that visitors need to get in and out of town, which triggers the storms. If we make Election Day a national holiday, we have the problem of everyone skiing instead of voting. It’s a sticky wicket … I’ll have to think about November some more.
But between Thanksgiving and Christmas we definitely could add a Hanukkah holiday in there somewhere. There will be zero pushback for adding that as a federal holiday and Lauren Boebert will give her full support to the bill … which means it won’t pass. So maybe we shouldn’t involve her.
Christmas and New Year’s already provide us with two massive storms, so that brings us to January. Friday of Wintersköl should be a national holiday, giving us some freshies between New Year’s Eve and MLK. Making Australia Day an American holiday is a no-brainer, and will provide a big economic boost in the form of liquor sales and court fees. Those days will fill in January with a nice heap of snow almost weekly.
Obviously, the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a holiday already. No one is productive, and at least one major region of the country will be depressed while another will be jubilantly setting fire to cars. Having Feb. 14 off would help prevent the negative feelings of office workers across the country who don’t have flowers on their desks. A woke nation must protect all vulnerable citizens, especially those who are single, or are in lots of trouble with their spouses. Presidents Day already exists as the sole reason to own a private jet, so February is now covered.
By this time we are going to be tired of skiing chest-deep powder, and the streets will be full of stranded visitors spending money in retail shops just so they can burn the shopping bags in trash cans for warmth. Maybe we should just let March continue as is, because we already have several weeks of families traveling with children, which triggers the best storms regularly.
Easter can be rather late, as it is this year, so we should have a permanent holiday on April 1 for good measure. We can have an annual front-page article already written for the Aspen Daily Planet with the headline, “Aspen airport closes to scoop massive dump off runway.” Lots of variations for this story.
Item 2: Convert the Little Nell, St. Regis and Hotel Jerome to employee housing. This immediately solves two problems. It provides a few hundred new beds for employees to have nervous breakdowns in, and frees up those hospitality workers to have more productive jobs with far less mental health trauma. If you combine the entire staff of those three hotels this season, Aspen would have at least a dozen freed-up workers for a new cashmere store or a bank! This would also reduce the demand on our strained supply of emotional energy. A win-win-win for Aspen!
Item 3: All restaurants should be first-come, first-served. Eliminate the oppression of reservations. Reservations are classist, and people only want them because they exist. Without reservations our downtown core would be a lot more dynamic as visitors strolled around looking for a spot to spend $95 on a piece of fish (sides extra). OK, they probably wouldn’t “stroll,” they’d sprint, but sprinting is dynamic! Reservationists would become hosts who can say “sorry, no” in a dozen languages. I’m sure there would be a lot of locals who would gladly accept as little as $25 an hour for that pleasure.
Item 4: Place a moratorium on parking in Aspen. Let’s have a few years of breathing room while we have reasoned discussions about traffic and safety in town. It will be a living lab where we can see how people adjust to a life without needing a car, like the majority of humans on earth. The entrance to Aspen will suddenly not be an issue, and we can replace the Castle Creek Bridge on our own terms without the massive headache that is going to come with trying to fix the bridge while directing all the existing traffic to the only other road into and out of Aspen, which is, Directly. Under. That. Bridge. Alternatively we could move to parking spaces by reservation only, which means most of the spaces will remain unused because people only make reservations because they exist, not because they intend to use them.
These immediate actions will vastly improve the livability of Aspen, and can be achieved with a simple political supermajority and a vast amount of money. Easy!
As Aspen’s best consultant and therapist, Besty McBestface, says, “Start with a list, end with a wine; or start with a bitch and end with a whine. It’s your choice.” Besty is so wise.
