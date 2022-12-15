When you walk around town this time of year, especially for the next two weeks, it’s hard to not feel a little bit like you are in an alternate New York City. The throngs of people on the pedestrian malls are oddly dressed in formal wear in winter, in the middle of the day, outside. They are loaded up with huge shopping sacks and branded garment bags that you assume have something inside that was only purchased so they can have a garment bag to show off to the ramp workers loading their private jet.
“Look! They have a garment bag that says Van Cleef & Arpels on it. That must be a very large bib made of diamonds!” The scene around town is a cliched poster of any movie about New York City starring Sarah Jessica Parker.
Granted, I don’t think I’ve been to New York City in the winter. I’m just imagining. Perhaps they walk around in silly Moon Boots; what do I know?
What I can tell you is that I seriously doubt a single New Yorker would call New Year’s Eve 2023 “New Year’s Eve 2022.” Why? Because they hold arguably the planet’s biggest NYE party every year, and the advertisements are everywhere: “New Year’s Eve 2023 [insert superlative adjective] Party!” Also, being home to the New York Times, no self-respecting writer would let anyone else get away with it. I’m neither of those things, but I’m still not going to let it slide.
Yes, it’s that time of year again, when one of my trio of pet peeves returns in full force to annoy me. The first one being the term “First Annual.” It’s pretentious, and there’s already a word for it: “Inaugural.” The second one I can’t remember, but I know it exists. The third and relevant one is “New Years Eve,” its corollary “New Year’s Eve [wrong year],” and the utterly egregious “New Years Eve [wrong year].”
The NYE peeve especially bothers me because the correct term is self-explanatory and obvious. We can all agree we are nearing a new year. We can all agree that the name of the new year is 2023. We can all agree that 2023 is a singular year; it’s not several years. We should all know that an apostrophe “s” indicates singular possession. We can all agree that New Year’s Day is Jan. 1, 2023. We should all know what “eve” means. We seem to all agree that the eve of the new year is Dec. 31. The phrase, “New Year’s Eve 2023” is the proper name of the event; like a person’s name, it is just what it is called. So what if it technically takes place in calendar year 2022? It’s “Sarah Jessica Parker,” not “Sarah Parker.”
Even with all those obvious agreements on facts, every year there are advertisements in our local papers in the middle of December for events that happened last year and, of course, I’m going to list them. This year’s cheers go to the following businesses that got it right, either by referring to their New Year’s Eve events entirely correctly as “New Year’s Eve 2023,” “2023 New Year’s Eve,” by leaving the year out altogether and using the possessive form of “year,” or by simply stating “NYE.” These are all correct, and this is the means by which Ajax Tavern, Hotel Jerome, The Little Nell, Acquolina, Duemani, Belly Up, French Alpine Bistro and St. Regis refer to their events.
Bad Harriet says, “bid farewell to 2022,” a relatively safe play to make.
Betula and Casa D’Angelo chose to print both years bracketing their event. This is risky. Is it one advertisement for two events? Just be clear and list the one event is my advice.
Now we get to the jeers.
Campo de Fiori mixes it up and uses both “years” and “year’s,” but they get a bonus point for their reservation email: campoaspennye2023@. PARC Aspen, new to the scene, jumps right in with “New Years Eve.” Perhaps they are making up for having not been part of the history of NYE events in Aspen and are holding a bunch of parties all on the same night for all the years past and, not knowing if they are going to have staying power, all the NYE in the future too. At least it wasn’t “First Annual New Years Eve.”
The W Aspen is rolling right into 2022 with their “New Year’s Eve 2022: A Night of Revelry.” I wonder if it includes a time machine that can transport the attendees back to December 2021 and everyone gets a free NFT? They’ll probably get a good deal on party favor sunglasses that are shaped like “2022” though.
The Monarch and Steakhouse 316 are seemingly reusing their menus from last year, as they both have “2022” printed on them. Because they are owned by the same people, that could be a reason for the consistent inaccuracy, but those same people also own Woody Creek Tavern, which is full-on throwing not only last year’s party, but also all the years with a “New Years Eve 2022” blowout. But Woody Creek is in a different world, so maybe it is entirely accurate and that is/was/will be the time there.
Speaking of different geographies, a person who may be about to attend last year’s party at Steakhouse 316 can enjoy a “Pacafic Halibut.” A unique delicacy!
Regardless, if you plan on attending any of the years’ parties, or probably wouldn’t be caught dead at one, downtown Aspen on New Year’s Day will feel just a little more like New York City with that faint hint of regurgitated Champagne sparkling on the snow like amber diamonds.
Wendle would like to skip forward to New Year’s dusk. Contact him at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.