Ahoy, me hearties! According to current CDC guidance, “Cases of reinfection with COVID-19 have been reported, but remain rare.” So obviously, I went to the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue last weekend.
Shiver me timbers the show was entertaining, and just like its predecessor, The Crystal Palace, there were current event parody songs. However, they haven’t yet picked up on the contemporary musical zeitgeist: sea shanties!
Yes, I, too, have been swept up by the giant swell of a very narrow sub-genre of folk music. A tidal wave of the rhythmic call-and-repeat music any self-respecting bearded man could hoist a sail to is inundating the world, and the Vaudeville Revue should heave aboard.
A (very) little research points to a kid (he’s 26) named Nathan as the source of the current stream of gale-force nautical music content being posted on the internets. Oceans of it. Nathan’s TikTok post was based on a century-old shanty called “Soon May the Wellerman Come.” ‘Tis a song whalers sang as they butchered the beast. Fun!
Speaking of butchering, parodies, flotsam and Lauren Boebert, I figured I’d give the lyrics a whirl myself. Perhaps the ‘Vue will be inspired:
There once was a candidate that put to sea
And the name of that wreck was the Laurie o’ Bert
The lies blew hard, her brow tipped clown
Blow, me bully girl, blow (huh)
Soon did the Orangeman come
To bring her money and she was dumb
One day, when the tonguing was done
She took his thieves and won
She had not been three days on the floor
When down on her a right wing bore
The captain called all hands and swore
He'd take that senate in throe (huh)
Soon did the Orangeman come
To bring her money and she was dumb
One day, when the tonguing was done
She took his thieves and won
Before the vote had hit the blotter
The justice scales came up and caught her
All plans to the side, the policemen fought her
When she ran away (huh)
Soon did the Orangeman come
To bring her money and she was dumb
One day, when the tonguing' was done
She took his thieves and won
No vote was stole, but a tale was weaved
Tan captain's mind was not on cede
But she belonged to the Republican’s creed
She took that scrip ‘n dough (huh)
Soon did the Orangeman come
To bring her money and she was dumb
One day, when the tonguing' was done
She took his thieves and won
For four days not even more
The law went tight then slack once more
The vote was lost, there was only a war
And still that loser did go (huh)
Soon did the Orangeman come
To bring her money and she was dumb
One day, when the tonguing' was done
She took his thieves and won
As far as she’s said, the fight's still on
The whines not shut, and the fails not done
The Orangeman makes his regular call
To encourage that charlatan shrew and bawl (huh)
Soon did the Orangeman come
To bring her money and she was dumb
One day, when the tonguing' was done
She took his thieves and won
She says she’s been drivin’ enough
To get to the moon and back half-way
But seven months is all she had
She steals the coin and doesn’t go away (huh)
Soon did the Orangeman come
To bring her money and she was dumb
One day, when the tonguing' was done
She took his thieves and won
Now boys are all she’s had (ooh)
Her life is filled with socks and rags
She lives in Silt, is filled with guilt
And all she has is the gun hashtag
Soon did the Orangeman come
To bring her money and she was dumb
One day, when the tonguing' was done
She took his thieves and won
Poor ol’ Laurie o’ Bert
Her lies and stories will come back to berth
And the chum she’s sown will be her worth
And tip her boat like a mighty tidal wave (huh)
A mighty tidal wave (ooh)
Remember, voting is easy (city of Aspen) landlubbers! Take 20 seconds to fill out that ballot in your mail pile then go hoist a tankard at the Tap House (where perhaps there is bountiful booty) and drop it off in the treasure chest outside City Hall.
