Whiting

Ahoy, me hearties! According to current CDC guidance, “Cases of reinfection with COVID-19 have been reported, but remain rare​.” So obviously, I went to the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue last weekend.

Shiver me timbers the show was entertaining, and just like its predecessor, The Crystal Palace, there were current event parody songs. However, they haven’t yet picked up on the contemporary musical zeitgeist: sea shanties!

Yes, I, too, have been swept up by the giant swell of a very narrow sub-genre of folk music. A tidal wave of the rhythmic call-and-repeat music any self-respecting bearded man could hoist a sail to is inundating the world, and the Vaudeville Revue should heave aboard.

A (very) little research points to a kid (he’s 26) named Nathan as the source of the current stream of gale-force nautical music content being posted on the internets. Oceans of it. Nathan’s TikTok post was based on a century-old shanty called “Soon May the Wellerman Come.” ‘Tis a song whalers sang as they butchered the beast. Fun!

Speaking of butchering, parodies, flotsam and Lauren Boebert, I figured I’d give the lyrics a whirl myself. Perhaps the ‘Vue will be inspired:

There once was a candidate that put to sea

And the name of that wreck was the Laurie o’ Bert

The lies blew hard, her brow tipped clown

Blow, me bully girl, blow (huh)

Soon did the Orangeman come

To bring her money and she was dumb

One day, when the tonguing was done

She took his thieves and won

She had not been three days on the floor

When down on her a right wing bore

The captain called all hands and swore

He'd take that senate in throe (huh)

Soon did the Orangeman come

To bring her money and she was dumb

One day, when the tonguing was done

She took his thieves and won

Before the vote had hit the blotter

The justice scales came up and caught her

All plans to the side, the policemen fought her

When she ran away (huh)

Soon did the Orangeman come

To bring her money and she was dumb

One day, when the tonguing' was done

She took his thieves and won

No vote was stole, but a tale was weaved

Tan captain's mind was not on cede

But she belonged to the Republican’s creed

She took that scrip ‘n dough (huh)

Soon did the Orangeman come

To bring her money and she was dumb

One day, when the tonguing' was done

She took his thieves and won

For four days not even more

The law went tight then slack once more

The vote was lost, there was only a war

And still that loser did go (huh)

Soon did the Orangeman come

To bring her money and she was dumb

One day, when the tonguing' was done

She took his thieves and won

As far as she’s said, the fight's still on

The whines not shut, and the fails not done

The Orangeman makes his regular call

To encourage that charlatan shrew and bawl (huh)

Soon did the Orangeman come

To bring her money and she was dumb

One day, when the tonguing' was done

She took his thieves and won

She says she’s been drivin’ enough

To get to the moon and back half-way

But seven months is all she had

She steals the coin and doesn’t go away (huh)

Soon did the Orangeman come

To bring her money and she was dumb

One day, when the tonguing' was done

She took his thieves and won

Now boys are all she’s had (ooh)

Her life is filled with socks and rags

She lives in Silt, is filled with guilt

And all she has is the gun hashtag

Soon did the Orangeman come

To bring her money and she was dumb

One day, when the tonguing' was done

She took his thieves and won

Poor ol’ Laurie o’ Bert

Her lies and stories will come back to berth

And the chum she’s sown will be her worth

And tip her boat like a mighty tidal wave (huh)

A mighty tidal wave (ooh)

Remember, voting is easy (city of Aspen) landlubbers! Take 20 seconds to fill out that ballot in your mail pile then go hoist a tankard at the Tap House (where perhaps there is bountiful booty) and drop it off in the treasure chest outside City Hall.

The Revue has Wendle’s permission to deal with any original lyric copyright holders for their performances. boebert4socialism@wendlewhiting.org

