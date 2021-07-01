Like a panther I slowly, silently stalk my prey — not knowing if the quarry is just around the next turn, my pulse quickens and my skin begins to flush. I’m hungry. Will it be there?
The game is blue — like a berry, but heavier and more substantial. It has white chevron stripes — camouflage against the crosswalks of Aspen. At night it confuses predators with a blue phosphorescence, but once caught it shines a bright white light as it dies, its life force escaping in a final brilliant display. Far from its den, the victim has little hope of being saved. The steel trap firmly grips its head and it must await its fate; the hunter will be the victor regardless. There is no escape … its only chance for survival is either the phone network giving out or the hunter needing to go to the hospital, and it is returned to its brethren and the pride’s watering hole.
On this particular safari, the e-bike isn’t so lucky. I pounce, accurately shooting the five-digit code straight into a vital organ. I field dress the seat to the fourth position and saddle up. The creature is freed from the trap and accepts my dominance. I gallop away to a destination far from both our homes. Maybe its fortunes will be better the next time. I leave it closer to death, head caught in metal jaws for the next hunter: e-bike hunting is, after all, a catch-and-release sport.
Seven years ago, I began traveling to Shenzhen, China, frequently for work. Shenzhen is the motherland to my prey. There, vast herds roam the city. Great migrations traverse the metropolis and bask in great orgiastic intertwined piles during the peak heat of the day. My impression when I saw them for the first time was that they are fertile beasts. Somewhere there must be a giant throbbing factory surrounding a queen laying eggs, with busy worker bees flitting around, feeding her with the raw materials to reproduce at an astounding rate. What a sight that must be.
The government of Shenzhen had mandated that most large (and all small) motorized vehicles within the city limits be electric. Monstrous hives were quickly erected to churn out the e-bikes in horrifying quantities.
Just a few weeks ago, I daydreamed out loud to that guy called Mac (who doesn’t have an official relationship title yet so I will just call him my friend who is a boy — no pressure) that we should just put solar panels over all our We-Cycle stations and have the fleet be all electric, which turned out to be a prescient prediction of things to come.
Now I am a big game hunter.
Every time I walk to the bus stop at Hunter Creek, I hope that there is a blue bike, like a golden ring on a carousel. A blue bike means I win. Gray bikes make me sad; so yesteryear. Getting to work on a gray bike while wearing my uniform means that my company-issued shirt (which is rather blouse-like) will be sweaty, so I take the bus. A blue bike means a silly grin for the next four minutes at the expense of maybe four calories. It’s an exciting pull of the lever in Vegas every time I approach a We-Cycle station now. Will this be my lucky day, or will I have wasted my money — that is, zero dollars — yet again?
Well, not quite zero. The city does provide substantial grants to the program, and those grants have helped fund a very successful program. Now we need to really step it up. If the solar-powered We-Cycle station at the hospital doesn’t run into significant problems, we should quickly expand the concept of an all-electric bike fleet and convert all the stations to charging stations. The time to act is now. The community is tightly sprung for anything that gets them out of their cars and the traffic.
Judging from a stroll on the Rio Grande Trail, the conversion from human-powered to electric-powered bikes seems almost complete. The only human-powered bikes seen around town are being ridden by people wearing armor on single-track trails or are being ridden by spandex-clad humans riding down the middle of the road, 20 feet from a bike path. Everyone else is a smiling, happy idiot loving life getting from place to place with the ease of a passenger in a tuk tuk.
In Shenzhen the packed streets in the central business district are eerily silent; the cacophony of vehicles is missing. Except for the honking horns — too many honking horns. So, but for the exception of all the drivers who seem to navigate using echolocation, the streets are nearly absent from the noise of combustion engines. The air is incredibly clean relative to any other city in China.
Shenzhen accomplishes this through policy and mandates. I agree with Mick Ireland that Aspen is uniquely capable of fending for itself when it comes to saving treasures like the Isis. Why sit idly by, crossing our fingers hoping for a benefactor, when all that is needed is the simple decision to save it? We can do it ourselves. The same applies to working on solutions to our traffic problems. We want less traffic, and We-Cycle already has a clever and effective piece of the puzzle just staring us right in the face. Let’s help them help us.
Let’s fund bait traps to attract the bikes; make every dock a feeding hole. “Gold-pedal streets” will be added to the list of attractions that make the Roaring Fork Valley a destination.
Meanwhile, although the blue bikes are rare, spottings are frequent. Give it a try if you stumble upon one — just not if you are stumbling drunk.
Wendle can often be seen in his billowing blouse riding up Mill Street. He’s the one with the big grin.