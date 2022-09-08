It never left my head, the start of the refrain to a song I’ve always loved, after I saw the baby being cradled in her arms. Wherever, whenever, all I could hear in my ears was:
I would like to reach out my hand, I may see you, I may tell you to run. You know what they say about the young.
The pregnant mother-to-be was enjoying a beautiful hot day when she went to use the bathroom and her water broke. She opened the bathroom door and walked into our lives, the nearest refuge in about as unlikely a place a person could go into labor: a barren and desolate desiccated lake bed in Nevada.
She asked for help and sat down in the middle of our Bedouin-like living room and seconds later he was born. He came into the world very quickly, seemingly eager to not miss a single moment of the barely controlled chaos from which his mother’s womb had kept him isolated.
He wasn’t alive and he didn’t have a name.
A human being, deep blue in color and 13 weeks too early, had suddenly appeared in our lives.
It was a Sunday.
He wasn’t breathing, and his heart wasn’t beating. His father, an ER doctor, did his best to resuscitate the baby boy. The baby didn’t respond, and his parents began the grieving process amid our stunned group. For 10 minutes the lives of his parents were at the lowest point that anyone could possibly imagine. Tears streamed down the eyes of all of us present, each tear a concentrated symbol of the sympathy we had for the lives that could have been for the baby’s parents and the baby himself.
One person didn’t give up though. Refusing to stop trying, a person in our camp diligently worked to save this concentrated symbol of hope and dreams. She needed a syringe to clear Charlie’s lungs of fluid; I had one. Tiny compressions to start the heart were relentlessly supplied well past any reasonable hope that they could help. But they were given nonetheless.
The ambulance arrived. The baby was pronounced dead. This cobalt human being that everyone present felt overwhelmingly connected to — but only knew for mere minutes — had changed our lives forever. He was already dusty, there’s no escaping the earth there, but it seemed right: Everyone’s first time at this place on the planet is ritualized by the dust as soon as they arrive. This baby had experienced a rite of passage within seconds of being born: a child with a story already.
As I’ve always said, there’s no way to describe Burning Man to someone who hasn’t been, mostly because it is a completely different experience for every person who attends, but I can tell you that, at this moment, all of us present were experiencing the same thing — overwhelming grief. A communal sorrow defined so clear and sharp that we were all the same tuning fork, having just been struck simultaneously.
He turned pink and started breathing.
Just like that.
Our deep feelings of helplessness and grief switched simultaneously to just as deep feelings of hopefulness and joy. The feelings were the same pitch, just a different tone.
The baby was rushed away and took our hearts with him.
Well pick me up with golden hand.
I may see you, I may tell you to run (on my way, on my way).
You know what they say about the young.
All there was left to do was feel stunned. What had just happened? What will happen now?
When he left he had no name to which we could attach the power of our experience.
On Monday, we found out his name, which I will not use because that is his parents’ power alone. I’ll call him Charlie.
Charlie was alive.
The story of the miracle traveled through the community at large and with it our joy. We daydreamed about his life to come. Perhaps we’d meet him someday again and show him the spot we had marked with a heart. A limitless potential for the future. A very special human who literally popped into our lives that we would someday, hopefully, get to squeeze in our arms and wet with our tears of joy.
Throughout the week we received updates from the family’s friends. Charlie was taken off enriched oxygen and was surviving on regular air. The good news was like an embodied spirit — an angel named Charlie.
Well, I would like to hold my little hand
And we will run, we will, we will crawl, we will
I would like to hold my little hand
And we will run, we will, we will crawl.
On Friday, Charlie passed away.
For five endless days we had vibrated with the tone of joy, and now a hand reached out and silenced the tuning fork.
On Saturday, the city celebrated the burning of the man with explosions and fireworks. We just watched. There was no hope of escaping our dulled feelings, and we didn’t want to. Charlie would have loved to see this, and since he wouldn’t, we witnessed for him. Our eyes were seeing, but our hearts were not feeling.
There is a temple. The temple is designed for humans to leave bits of their grief to be incinerated and symbolically let go. The temple is burned on the final Sunday.
I usually save a visit to the temple until the end of the week because the experience is intense. The walls and ground are covered with totems, stories and images of memories, loss and grief.
I only had Charlie’s name. I wrote on the temple, “Charlie, you were loved.” Only four words, but words that had so much power over my soul.
On Sunday night, the temple was ignited. The burn is silently attended by thousands and there are no fireworks or explosions. Just a single flame that grows into an inferno that turns the memories into molecules that spin away in tornadoes of fire. Spiraling into the atmosphere, we watch as the earth reclaims that which it had provided, the materials for life, and from that life the experiences which move our hearts.
I sat there for hours with Mac, until the grand temple was just smoldering glowing coals.
From a single spark, a huge conflagration had grown, consumed all the fuel, and dimmed to a glowing memory of what had been and is now gone.
Charlie, you were loved.
Contact Wendle at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.