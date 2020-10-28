Here I was sitting down to do my research for the column I’ve been thinking about writing about for a day-and a-half (which is a long time for me), when I stumbled upon something unusual.
The original idea was to write about Lauren Boebert’s Monday morning spite-filled Twitter post, “Happy Birthday Hillary Clinton! For your birthday present, America gives you Justice Amy Coney Barrett! Hope it’s a fun one!”
This would consist of discussing how Boebert is telling the nearly 145,000 people who voted for Hillary Clinton in the district she wants to represent, that she thinks very little of them. A big middle finger to 44% of the voters in the 3rd Congressional District in 2016. Classy.
However, I like to procrastinate, and that topic seemed like it was going to be really easy; so I had time to waste. I knew there was another recent tweet of hers where she wears on her sleeve that she doesn’t like people in ski towns, despite there being many ski towns in CD3; Aspen being one of them. That could have filled some space — in the unlikely event that I ran out of fun facts that prove Boebert is making it plainly obvious that she doesn’t plan on representing us if she gets elected.
All of that is something you already know about Boebert, though.
So I thought I would go back in time to see what other fun tweets I could read from a long time ago, before she was the Republican candidate hell-bent on misrepresenting us in Congress.
I have a healthy suspicion of some people, especially the type of person that cultivates the persona that Lauren has, i.e. treacherous. So instead of going back in time on Twitter, I went to the “Internet Archive Wayback Machine” to see when the earliest archive of her feed was recorded.
I thought to do this because when I write about her I have the Wayback Machine record the state of her Twitter feed. Again, I think very lowly of her false persona and her campaign team; I assume her staffers might delete the crazy tweets I write about, so I want a factual record.
The earliest archive is from Feb. 23 of this year. I started reading what she was writing about back then, scrolling down and seeing that she was basically the same person back when she wanted to beat Tipton that she is now — hysterical.
It wasn’t until I scrolled back up to open the next latest archive that I noticed something strange, the site was archived in Ukrainian. Boebert’s posts were in English of course, but the Twitter-generated portion was Cyrillic. Huh?
And then I read again. The most recent tweet, on the day her feed was archived, was about how she had added almost 1,000 followers in five days; from 3,000 to 4,000.
OK. But why was the archive in Ukrainian?
Well, a person can check for that on the Wayback Machine. When I make a request to have her feed archived, the Wayback Machine records that it was saved from a “Save Page Now” request. In the case of the Feb. 23 archiving, it came from “Wikipedia Eventstream.” This was unlike a request made from a human.
Perhaps there was Wikipedia “action” about Boebert around that time, but no, Lauren’s page on Wikipedia was created over four months later, on July 1, and there are no Wikipedia bibliographic references to Lauren anywhere around Feb. 23. So I researched “Wikipedia Eventstream.”
In essence it is an automated tool that is tasked with “processing streams of event data with the goal of identifying the meaningful pattern within those streams.” Lauren’s feed was likely automatically archived because an “event stream processor” somewhere noticed that there was a lot of interest in Lauren’s Twitter feed coming from the Ukraine, and it archived the version of the feed that was getting requested from Twitter, which just happened to be in Ukrainian because that’s where the events were originating from.
Here’s what Lauren posted on Feb. 18: “We are just 7 followers away from 3,000. Please RT and help us get over the hump! We appreciate you all!” It had 12 retweets and 11 likes. Five days later Lauren posts, “That was fast! Happy to work on 4,000 if you all are game. We appreciate you!” That post had six retweets and 17 likes.
Interesting.
Where would an ethically challenged person (or campaign team) who wanted to get a lot of followers in a short period of time turn to? You got it: a Ukrainian Twitter-bot farm.
For very little money and effort, you, too, may hire some servers in Ukraine (known as the popular home to companies that provide this service) to become followers of your Twitter handle in order to artificially make yourself appear popular.
Sure, this looks conspiracy-theory-adjacent, but Lauren would like to believe that there is a deep state cabal torturing children to harvest hormones from their adrenal glands and eating them to stay young, so…
But what really seals the deal is this: when Twitter discovers these Twitter-follower-bot farms, it bans their accounts and the people they are following suddenly have fewer followers. Of course the clever ones don’t complain about it.
Boebert posted at 4:21 a.m. on May 28, “Just saw Twitter erase around 100 followers off my account in the past twenty minutes.” And then, exactly 90 minutes later, “People have lost hundreds of thousands of followers and given zero explanation of the reasoning why. We all know, though.”
Indeed. We do all know why.
