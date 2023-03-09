At the time of writing, I am unaware of who won the municipal elections, but I’ll probably know by the time I finish. I could hazard a guess now and say it will be Torre (mayor), and Skippy and Sam (city council), because the other two represent (intentionally or not) an industry that still hasn’t found the secret sauce of being well-liked (deservedly) in our town.
It doesn’t matter, though.
In the old days, like five years ago or more, my ideological inclination leaned toward voting mattered, and who we elected was important. I advocated changing the election date so that more could participate. Now I’m much more of a pragmatist. I see potentially “fixing,” “improving,” or “saving” Aspen is probably not in the cards for any city councilperson regardless of what side of the fence from which they view Aspen. The fence has become entirely ornamental; which side of the Titanic was best to stand on?
It’s too late now. I think the best we can hope for are leaders who can provide the most compassionate hospice for the community, and since I’m not alone in those feelings, I suspect that Sutton and Guth will be waved off into the sunset this time. But, of course, I can’t discount the potential euthanasia voting block, so I may be surprised.
Given my present feelings about the consequences of the municipal election, I chose not to write a column about the candidates before the election. The current me is an election nihilist.
For whoever won, the issues ahead are described in many words: untenable, quagmire, hopeless, preposterous and impossible. To those that choose this service, we all owe thanks, or perhaps condolences, regardless of who wins. Many words also could describe the “winners,” but “crazy” is best.
The Entrance to Aspen, housing, and child care are a brief list of their challenges. The entrance has been studied from every angle for decades, yet no obvious solution exists. Even the preferred alternative will only take away the two turns of the S-curve. Will allowing the buses to breeze by the gridlock be incentive enough for people to ride them? There will still only be two lanes for everyone else starting at Buttermilk, so the only real difference is a significant improvement for mass transit alone, which, don’t get me wrong, is a win.
However, if we could wave a wand and make all four lanes usable for everyone (which we can’t), then more people would drive, and we’d be back to square one. This is what happens all over the world where more lanes are added to alleviate traffic. The valley isn’t different in that way – we’re still American humans. A city council member won’t be able to change the inevitable, nor will they be able to convince the servants of Red Mountain to commute by bus. Ultimately, the Castle Creek Bridge is aging, and a forced decision will be made, which will be unpopular and ineffectual.
Child care in Aspen should be a basic supply-and-demand issue. There’s little supply, so it is expensive. I don’t see it as that simple. In this case, providing more would only bring down the cost, if providing more were feasible. The events of the last year have shown that it is not. “Build it, and they will come,” works when you can put players on the field, but without workers to hit the ball, no one is showing up to watch the game.
Housing is the bane of the modern Aspen council member. The crux of this issue is that there isn’t nearly enough for those working here, which in turn creates traffic and diminishes the ephemeral “community.” That would be less of a problem if Basalt were affordable, like it was 20 years ago. Now a person must drive about 75 miles away to find a bedroom community they can afford (Parachute, anyone?). As we currently know, that’s not working out well. Nothing is going to change that. No ordinance can retroactively undo the damage that has been done. The only thing that could fix housing prices is an apocalyptic housing market collapse. Can a city council orchestrate that?
Some changes could be made to keep the current stock viable. The first would be to do away with the ludicrous and damaging “public-private” partnerships to build and manage housing. That is a demonstrable failure and, hopefully, an experiment that future councils will abandon. Can the current debacles be fixed? There are no consequences for private entities’ mismanagement, so the fundamental nature of market forces will undermine our objective. The relationship can only result in the public losing and private enterprise winning. Who among our council would have the courage in this town?
Sure, a city council has within its power the ability to make decisions that make the town a more pleasant place to walk around. Still, those decisions can only exacerbate the chronic problems which have torn a giant hole along the side of our “unsinkable” ship.
UPDATE: I now know the election's outcome, and my condolences go out to Torre, Guth and Rose. Congratulations to Skippy and Sutton!
It is nice to see the large voter turnout; we now have several data points from which to infer that the election date change has increased voter participation. So there’s that. At least we have that.
Wendle hopes that he is wrong about everything. Email him at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.