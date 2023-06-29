It's been a reasonably fantastic week for things I like. Good weather, check. Public art, check. Ideas Fest, check. Canted crosswalks, check. Irreverent mustaches, check. Rafters in jorts, check. Beating Vail, check.
Very little pleases me more than grabbing a local newspaper in the morning (the one in the box next to The Aspen Times) and seeing a front page, above-the-fold picture of rafters with mustaches wearing jorts actively beating Vail at being rad. Very. Little.
You could cut out that picture and compare it to images from when the rafting company, Riff Raft, used to operate in Aspen in the ‘70s and could not tell they are from different eras.
I can now casually humble-brag that my housemate is on the national champion raft team. Conrad, born in New Zealand, genetically and culturally must have a mustache, and does, and so do three of the four members of the team; Trevor is too young but will probably grow into one soon. Aspen is surely in a resurgence of old Aspen? All the signs are showing — Tyler even has a mullet. These guys would fit in on most curling teams, which, as the most fabulous sport, is the trendsetter for the best style on and off the ice. Bravo, men, bravo.
Our rafting team, Aspen's rafting team, has a jort uniform. I just can't. These are the glory days, again. The utility of wet jorts can't be de-emphasized enough. Nothing can be put into or pulled out of damp jort pockets. But wet jorts stick to the skin, which is a feature for the audience.
Team Riff Raft is not just a group of adrenaline junkies who've mastered navigating the tumultuous rapids. They symbolize the Aspen spirit — a blend of audacity, creativity and a dash of irreverence. They've taken the humble jort, a garment that has long been the butt of fashion jokes, and turned it into a badge of honor. This uniform screams, "We're here, we're fearless, and we've got the thigh tan lines to prove it."
And the mustaches. Those glorious, meticulously un-groomed mustaches adorn the upper lips of most of our champions. They're not just a nod to the ‘70s or a tribute to Conrad's Kiwi roots, where the culture demands all young men must have a mustache and vape. They're a testament to the team's commitment to being unapologetically themselves, whether on the river or dry land. Something Aspen used to be very good at but has been sliding relentlessly towards conformity in recent years.
But the resurgence of old Aspen is more than just confined to the river (which is raging so hard that kayakers are regularly seen doing the town run). It's happening in our town in the form of public art. The new installation in front of the Wheeler Opera House is a vibrant, geometric spectacle as bold and dynamic as team Riff Raft. It visually represents our town's spirit, a testament to our community's love for creativity and innovation. Thank you, Chris Erickson!
The issue, of course there's an issue, is that tourists already stand and edit their Instagram photos in the middle of the street at that turn in front of the Wheeler. Now it's going to be ten times worse. Thanks, Chris. … Maybe we should install a 'Selfie Lane' on the sidewalk or offer guided “Instagram Tours” of the art piece.
I only found out the new public art was even on the radar when I stumbled upon it while walking into an Ideas Fest lecture in the Wheeler about public art. My head was spinning as I took my seat; what was happening? Earlier the same week, I noticed that the streets department had found a way to make the Puppy Smith/Mill Street crosswalks canted. The streets department previously described this feat as impossible to do. I can't tell you how happy I was to see that as I zipped by on a bike … until I got to the Mill/Bleeker intersection where, inexplicably, the crosswalk is not canted.
I will close my eyes at Bleeker, like the drivers of cars with Texas plates do anyway, and live happily. Maybe the Mill/Bleeker intersection is just trying to be a rebel, refusing to conform to the canted crosswalk ideal. Or it's just going through a phase. I sincerely thank the street department for what they accomplished at Puppy Smith.
It's like Aspen has found some energy to actually be different again. All we need to do now is start converting banks into sandwich shops, and we're on a roll. Bring back mall bowling with human bowling pins and beer kegs for balls!
What does Vail have now that they've lost the title? An orchestra, a really, very good orchestra? Sure. But nothing else. I bet their team, 9-Ball Watermen of Vail, rafts in board shorts and gets their hair cut at a salon in a strip mall. I bet in Vail, their idea of a wild rafting outfit is matching polo shirts.
So yes, it's been a glorious week indeed. A week that's reminded me why I sometimes love this town so much. A week that's shown that Aspen is not just a place but a state of mind. A state of mind that embraces the old, the unconventional, the physical and the intellectual.
So just as it's getting good, I'm going to Vermont next week for a music festival. I'm sure they wear hand-knit shorts while swimming.