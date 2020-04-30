Aspen City Council has finally decided to mandate mask use in our community. While this is something we all know we should have been doing for a while now, it is nice to see the council finally catch up to the reality of the situation.
It was disappointing to hear that there is some trepidation from some council members about the efficacy of masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Do the Chinese do social distancing better than us? No. As a reminder, I have spent a lot of time in China for work. Public transportation is by far the main method of commuting and the trains and buses are packed shoulder to shoulder during work hours. Standing in a line, let alone one spaced out in two meter increments, is unheard of.
Do they wash their hands better than Americans? Personal observations indicate otherwise. To go into any detail about the state of public restrooms in China would likely require a warning or disclaimer first.
Did they have more warning than us and were able to better prepare for the pandemic? Obviously not.
Did they take drastic actions early on as soon as they realized it was a novel virus? Absolutely. Lockdown there was a real lockdown. In the United States our stay-at-home directives, where they exist, are routinely ignored and unenforced. In Wuhan, people who left their homes were arrested immediately.
But the lockdown was mainly just for the Wuhan province. What about the rest of China? What is their secret sauce that prevented a huge number of infections in a very densely populated country?
They now wear masks. Everyone. All of the time in public and at work.
I have been spending a lot of time and effort on getting masks into our country in order to help combat the spread here (more on that below). Over the last six weeks I’ve been in a crash course about everything mask related.
There are many reasons it has been difficult to obtain masks in the USA, one particular reason was the fact that, for a while, China stopped all exports of masks so they could use their entire mask production capacity for domestic use. The relatively quick return to a new normal in China, where businesses and factories are now open, is directly related to the fact that everyone wears a mask, 100% of the time, in public and at work.
The efficacy of universal mask wearing is hard to dispute because it is working, right now, in countries where the population universally wears masks; and where mask wearing is “optional,” well, the numbers don’t lie.
Masks don’t “prevent” someone from spreading or catching the virus, they work by reducing the probability of spreading or catching the virus by an order of degrees. If someone infected but asymptomatic is wearing a mask, the reduction of the amount of virus they can spread is reduced significantly, and the chance that a healthy person wearing a mask is infected is also significantly reduced. When you add the two together, it has a direct impact on the spread of the virus.
An excellent plain-English explanation about why masks work can be found by searching online for an article entitled, “Saving Your Health, One Mask at a Time,” by Peter S. Tippett, MD, PhD (or here for the online version of the column).
So now we need masks.
In the early days, when China monopolized their production, the N95 masks that work best at reducing the viral load in inhaled and exhaled air were in short supply and were best saved here for frontline health care workers. China has since rescinded their export ban, but logistics are very complicated. A thorough description about which I have written at www.amatiscontrols.com/blog/.
Our company, Amatis Controls, is headquartered at the Airport Business Center, and we design lighting controls. I have spent six years traveling to the manufacturing centers in China as the manufacturing manager. Our manufacturing partners in China have been exceptionally compassionate as they have watched the virus spread unchecked in America.
Through our partners we have access to up to 200,000 masks per day at a reasonable price (for the time being). We seeded a fund to source masks as a company project to see if we could help. We aren’t doing this to make a profit; all net proceeds are put back into the fund so that we can buy more masks more quickly. The profiteering we see going on is, frankly, disheartening.
We have the process worked out, but what we need now is to vastly increase the size of our fund. You may purchase masks from our website, or just donate funds. Masks purchases help with more funds as we sell them for more than our cost, but to really make a big difference we need larger orders, or big donations, or both.
If a philanthropist, an organization, or a government entity (cough) were to order a large quantity of masks it is a win-win. The buyer gets reasonably priced masks, and we can order more masks at a time, which helps us to fill orders more quickly by having masks on hand.
Meanwhile, our community needs to change our attitudes about wearing masks. It’s not “creepy,” it’s actually “neighborly” and the right thing to do.