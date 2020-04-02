Columnist’s note: This is (allegedly) a humor column, but there is enough information to read elsewhere if you want to be scared or sad. Hopefully this is a short reprieve. I urge everyone, however, to take seriously the need to stay at home if you are ill. The whole time; and for some time after that. Our community is not doing well at this so far, and it isn’t the Aspen I know for people to be endangering the well-being of our friends and neighbors. Stay home. Don’t leave. No one here will begrudge you for doing so. If you need an important thing like toilet paper, or even just food, rely on us. We’ll help. No judgment, even if you want a newspaper from Vail.
Recently I thought of a clever column to write, putting forward an idea to make Aspen the first in the nation to be a completely immune community by making sure we all got it quickly and recovered. But then the reality and seriousness of our collective situation really hit home. So I must instead write a responsible column addressing the facts of our circumstances. I apologize.
The truth is, it is likely there is already a pretty pervasive spread in our community of the virus. Reports of cases in Aspen are all over social media, and among neighbors, and via the Pitkin County Public Health symptom tracker. Aspen Valley Hospital (AVH) is really doing its best (and AVH’s best is better than most) to make sure it’s prepared to help as many citizens as possible when we need it the most. They are absolutely stymied by the reluctance of people they have sent home with a presumptive case of the virus to self-isolate. Whether the fault lies at the feet of the authorities for not being forceful enough with their “orders” soon enough, or just the general laissez-faire attitude of mountain town communities, the lack of self-isolation by those who are sick is causing harm.
AVH has limited room in which to attempt to save people who are very ill. There are other rooms, and they will use them if they have to, but those rooms aren’t isolation areas and it vastly increases the chances that our health care workers would also catch the virus and hence be unavailable to care for those that need it the most.
We get it, and AVH gets it: it would be nice to test everyone who thinks they have the virus and, if positive, immediately isolate them so they don’t spread it. There just currently aren't enough tests to do that. Additionally, there’s not much that can be done at the hospital that is any different from that which can be done at home. Only in acute cases where IVs or ventilators are needed does it make sense to admit a sick patient. That’s what we need those rooms for, and there is little hope that there won’t be a time when we need all of them at once during this event.
Unfortunately, there is another public health and economic disaster looming. It’s the same sort of crisis that we are facing now if people don’t stay at home, and we overwhelm our very limited health care system’s resources.
Aspen is filled with people walking around carrying the seed of an epidemic. And 100% of those who aren’t already carriers have an equally nefarious counterpart: eggs.
When the seed and egg carriers meet it creates a very serious condition caused by the Persistent CoHab-2 virus: babies. The main vector for spreading the disease is for carriers to be forced to spend time together in close quarters, isolated in their homes. An unavoidable situation in which we now find ourselves.
If we all do what we should be doing right now, staying at home with our loved ones, there’s a high probability that the seed and eggs will interact and create a second public health crisis at AVH in nine months. Our few local nursery units will be overwhelmed by babies. We will have no where to put them. For the duration of the event, please, no romance. If you don’t abide by this precaution we could have a large number of citizens going into labor during the worst possible time of year economically to do so: the end of December.
Our workforce could be reduced by half during the exact time we will, hopefully, need every hand on deck.
Aspen began closing nonessential businesses exactly 40 weeks before Dec. 24. Let that sink in.
We are facing a third wave of disaster facing our community (the first being illness, the second is the economy.) The IMT needs to take action, real action, and forcefully order opposite sex social distancing, and also actively spread the word that pharmacists can prescribe and issue birth control. Community health needs to erect prophylactic distribution points around the county.
The time to take action is now.
Netflix is releasing new content at a quick pace, and for the sake of our community you must not chill!