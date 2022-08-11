I’m alive. I was never really close to death because I was double-clipped onto a cable, but it’s hard to make your brain believe it’s not about to be splattered against the rocks 1,000 feet below because the same brain is the one that’s panicking. Fortunately, there are two basic silos in the brain: the rational, conscious one — and the part that is afraid of spiders. The rational side was barely winning.
A couple weeks ago, I officiated a wedding in the Crystal River Valley, and I talked about how the couple, moments away from being officially obligated to say the other one always “looks nice,” shouldn’t panic. That’s always the first rule: “Don’t panic.” It’s the second rule too. Does anyone know what the third rule is? No, it’s “Don’t look down.”
A couple weeks after the wedding I was at the same groom’s bachelor party and my body was hanging out casually, but in a very stiff manner, on the face of a giant cliff. (The reception is mid-September. Yes, this story is all out of order, but I can’t change how people do things, including how I tell stories.)
This is actually the third wedding out of eight that I’ve officiated where the real wedding was before “the wedding.” Apparently, it’s not uncommon for people to want to have their wedding be their own moment instead of the moment for a crowd of people who forgot their flasks and will be “right back.” For some reason these same people invite me to be the third person who they will always have to remember was there when they said, “Why not” to each other. I try to make it not the worst decision of their life (to have me there, not to get married) by limiting my prologue to only a 90-minute presentation, complete with PowerPoint slides and spreadsheets.
Anyway, the bachelor party was in Telluride, the betrothed but married groom was already leaving the fiancé-wife behind for a boys weekend, and the boys were going to die if it killed them. The wife was fine with that because, I assume, the life insurance policy was in full effect by now — and I only ran into a post with my head and am fine.
So, there we were on the via ferrata, not not-hungover, and the main event was coming up and I was repeating the mantra, “Don’t panic.” In hindsight I wish that saying had triggered some memories of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” because those are pleasant memories: sitting safe in a chair as a young human, being provided with food and shelter by my parents, reading a book and occasionally laughing out loud. Instead, I just focused on telling myself, “Don’t look down. There’s only a small chance I will die in the next 10 seconds.” I did look down once. I quickly told myself, “Don’t look down again! Idiot.”
Via ferratas are fun because nearly everyone survives. Most people also feel like they really accomplished something when it is over. It’s not quite like the feeling you get when you finish the dishes, but close. It’s more like the feeling you get when you graduate from some level of school, but the angst is behind you, not in front of you.
Last year Mac and I did the via ferratas in Ouray. Those are excellent starter routes because the drop is only measured in hundreds, not thousands, of feet. Sure, equally dead in both cases, but less free fall during which to panic.
As an expert now, having completed three routes, I feel confident enough with my own experience to assuredly suggest that you, too, can get out there and do at least one. If I, a person incapable of catching or throwing any sports-related items can do it, so can you. Imagine an Aspen where all the tourists’ most-terrifying life experiences were actually skirting real death instead of not getting a 7:30 p.m. dinner reservation! Can you picture an Aspen where the tourist walking down the street has the depth of experience to realize that not having Uber available is probably not going to kill them? Well, I can’t either, but maybe!
To that end I’ve been trying to think of places we could put a route locally. Sure there’s that big face up the pass, but there’s no cell service there and Insta photos have to be posted mid-route, so that’s not going to work for our visitors. Shadow Mountain isn’t sheer enough. Red Mountain would be a litigation mess. SkiCo would require some sort of ticket for the Headwall, and Lo Semple would never go all the way to Snowmass.
Then it dawned on me: the Aspen Art Museum! Everyone wants to climb it anyway (don’t try it) and it has an elevator for easy access. The potential maiming factor would be kind of scary, but probably really scary to someone who’s terrified of tap water.
We could even put in a cable bridge over Hyman Avenue and the museum could say it’s a permanent installation on the conceptualization of the narrow existence that lies between birth and ham sandwiches.
Immediately after doing the via ferrata we went disc golfing. So really, the via ferrata was only the second scariest thing I did that day.
Wendle would like to apologize to the package delivery people who are tasked with delivering his entire Burning Man camp in individual boxes, and say “You’re welcome” to Jeff Bezos. Contact Wendle at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.