I like trains. They are obviously better than planes because there’s a lot more room, there’s never a line for the bathrooms and you get to have dinner with “interesting” people from New York with the knowledge that you can escape once you’re done eating. The trains also only need tracks that are 4 feet, 8.5 inches wide. That width of rail can accommodate all the trains, even the big private ones belonging to people with homes in Starwood.
Last Friday, I took Amtrak to Salt Lake City to visit Miss Maisie (a bernedoodle) and her guardians. I also went to see Colorado’s third-most-favorite jamgrass band, Leftover Salmon, making it twice this month that I’ve seen them, and according to Mac, I don’t even really care for jam bands.
The thing with Amtrak is that you really need to not care when you get to wherever you’re going because Amtrak schedules are a lot like jam band music: You don’t know when it will show up, and you never know when the ride will end. The key is to plan to arrive more than a day before you actually need to be at your destination. It once took me 13 hours (or one Grateful Dead song) to get from Glenwood to Denver by Amtrak, but fortunately, the only reason I was taking that train was to just go on a train ride. I didn’t even have to pay extra for more train time!
This particular train to Salt Lake was only 90 minutes late to Glenwood and only an hour late by the time I got to the capital. The only thing that could have been better about the ride was the dinner conversation, where I heard about how the sleeper car to which this family from New York was assigned was at least 20% smaller than the rest of the cabins. In their estimation, it was the most contemptible thing Amtrak had ever done.
Upon my arrival, after midnight, it was a pleasant 83 degrees.
The best thing about Salt Lake is that you can easily leave it. For instance, there’s the train I’ve spoken of. In the other direction, you can journey across a vast salt furnace until you get to the casinos of Reno, but not without first passing through the casinos of my third-favorite-named town, “West Wendover.” I imagine that the inspiration for the Broncos mascot came from the horses pulling the wagons across this particular section of the country. I will never not love laser nostril steam.
If traveling by car to escape the heat of the city is more your thing, you can just hop in the car, turn it on, crank the air conditioning, go back inside and let the car run for 20 minutes to cool down, get back in the car, navigate to I-80 and lickety-split you can be in a ski resort town and drive around looking for parking while avoiding hordes of people walking down the middle of the street trying to get a selfie of their newly purchased cowboy hats. How unique!
The best thing about Park City is that you can easily leave it and, in no time, be in Salt Lake City. It even has an Ikea!
I like piano bars. They are obviously better than regular bars because there’s a lot more entertainment, there’s never a line for the bathrooms and you get to have drinks with “interesting” people visiting for a press-on-nail convention with the knowledge that you can escape once the band plays your last request. They also only need a stage 4 feet, 8.5 inches deep. That depth stage can accommodate all the pianos, even the big private ones belonging to people with homes in Starwood.
This particular piano bar in Salt Lake was charmingly named “Tavernacle.” Obviously, I had to go. On this night, there were two pianists, a keyboardist, a saxophonist, a percussionist, a guitarist and perhaps one more “-ist.” I can’t remember because I was too busy fixated on the fact that there was a saxophonist. All one needed to do was write up to three requests on a piece of paper in descending order of preference, place your slip on the piano with some cash and magically they would know the song. The more money you put on your slip, the more magically they would get to your requests. Even more magically, if you didn’t like the song they were currently playing, you could cause them to cease by bidding more than the requestor, bang a gong, and the band would move on … unless the gonger was outbid by the original requestor, and so on, until the highest bidding amount wins. A genius system to enhance earnings from the inebriated.
The press-on-nail community is apparently ridden with former glee club members. If Journey, Elton or Billy sang it, it would be on someone’s list. My list was more obscure songs by LCD Soundsystem. They chose my third-most-favorite listed song. Someone gonged it just before the song’s best part (which was predictable because this isn’t a jam song). I was not going to let it end that way; you would have thought I was a wizard with the cash appearing to trump the gonger, and the band continued. Still, the drummer was too young to know the intensity of the coming significant beat drop. I ended up just being a sad sorcerer.
The best thing about Tavernacle is that you can easily leave it, and take an ice cold Uber home.