There are few things more motivating than quests. For instance, there’s the quest for a Golden Globe, and watching that just ate up three hours of prime writing time. There are the quests for magic items, like dinner reservations and tickets to shows at Belly Up. Then there’s obscure quests like the 1,000-day pin or the 100-day pin — or for a pen that works from your junk drawer. All can be very motivating, and some quests are just completed by dumb luck.
I have a quest to drive every mile of Colorado state highways, which will likely be completed just before never, even though I’ve almost got 50% of the state finished geographically. I can’t find the motivation to drive through the eastern grid, but I bet if I ever do, it will be “amazing.” I have to say that because I don’t want to offend the 12 people who live there. I kid, of course: There are at least several more than 12. I expect that most of the time I would be thinking, “Wow, look at that windmill!” so often that even windmills would become boring — which is blasphemous for me to consider. The west half just happened organically though, so I started keeping track because you never know, I might end up being the first idiot to do it, and I love the idea of being the first idiot to do anything. Remember that time I rode the gondola for 100 miles? That was dumb!
Sometimes, though, you are close to the end of a quest that you didn’t know you were on. And when you realize you have almost finished a marathon you weren’t aware you were running, you think to yourself, “Well, I guess I should finish. Right? I mean, I don’t like marathons, but just a few more steps and I’ll be at the end, so I reckon I should keep going?”
It’s that tone in your head that says you know you are probably making a dumb decision, but honestly, aren’t some of the best experiences based on bad decisions? No, not really, but occasionally.
I found myself at that point near the end of November.
Sure, on the face of it, I do (unexpectedly) have season tickets to the Broncos, so it would make sense that I would use them. But also, I live in Aspen, and the Broncos ... well, they have had a season full of “opportunity,” and watching field goals and punts for three hours is about as equally exciting as baseball. But hey, I can quaff 24-ounce seltzers in the sun. Last season, I went to about half the home games, and that was fine. I wasn’t trying to go to every home game this season, but then all of a sudden I had been to all of them up until a certain point. So, I thought, “Might as well?”
So I did. I have now officially been to every home game of a single Broncos’ football season. It was a heroic feat of stupidity, but a check mark is a check mark.
What have I learned or earned? I earned minor elite status at a hotel chain. Check. Traffic to Denver is terrible during the ski season (not just on Sundays), which should have been obvious, but I’m dumb. Lesson learned. Check. Electric scooters and light rail are awesome. Check. You pay attention to a football game a lot more when you watch it on TV versus being there in real life. Check. The wheelchair-ramp entrance to the stadium can be used by everyone, but it’s a shortcut that should be kept a secret. Check. Watching a three-hour movie in a “4-D” theater is a bad idea. Check. Mac, a rugby player, still won’t go to a football game even if it’s the last option on a very long list. Check. Figuring out how to park overnight in downtown Denver is an acquired skill; someday I hope to learn it. Unchecked.
This witless quest ate up a lot of the precious-few free days of the season that I’m not working and could have pursued some other vocation — like skiing, reading, organizing my sock drawer or literally doing anything with Mac. However, it did provide a lot of time to listen to podcasts about energy and politics, which is very similar to time spent organizing an underwear drawer: informative and engaging.
Now that it is over, I wish I was awarded some sort of football-shaped pin to put next to my 100-day pin, which hangs over my toilet. All I want is a symbol of my achievement to remind me of the time invested to achieve nothing of value.
I can now devote free time to something much more worthwhile: curling! Curling league season in Aspen has started, and the first game was last night. At the time of this writing I don’t know if we won or lost, but I can confidently predict that someone spilled a drink on the ice.
Maybe some new quest will present itself this curling season. Perhaps I’ll trip no less than three times a game, or go a whole season without tripping. As long as no effort is involved, I’m game.
Wendle’s new goal of skiing eight days this season is well underway, with two under his belt already! wendle@wendlewhiting.org