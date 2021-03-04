“I'll see you at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow. Kind of a little bit terrified…” I wrote the evening of Feb. 13, 2011.
I was 40 pounds over my “ideal” weight as defined by “doctors” – eye roll – and not feeling healthy. I was working two full-time jobs where I sat at a desk all day, and most nights I was force-fed food (and wine) like a goose. My liver, at that time, was probably a major reason bears invaded the town the summer before; hunting for the sweetest delicacy in the county – Wendle paté.
This will come as a surprise to you, but I was not involved in sports as a youth. The handsome, seething muscular jock you see now is a new development. I grew up reading, skiing and making girls cry during public policy debate matches at tournaments. I read less now.
My friend, the marvelous Mrs. Kimbo Brown-Schirato, and her husband “J” (to protect his anonymity) had been telling me about this new gym they had joined called a “CrossFit.” J was really unfit. His nickname was Beluga. I mean, this guy’s sole purpose in life seemed to be to consume maple bars.
I kid, J was just fine. Well, he is from Pennsylvania, but otherwise just fine.
However, the way this “CrossFit” thing was described to me made it seem like I might possibly be interested, like a child might be interested in the foreign policy consequences of withholding aid to Ecuador. The idea of going to a gym where people could see me breaking into a sweat while changing shoes has never been attractive. But here I was, probably about to die, so I figured if J could do it (that donut receptacle) then I might be able to at least say, I “tried it, but the weights there were too heavy and stuff,” and then quit with grace. And then die.
With the same trepidation as Lauren Boebert approaching a giant magnet, I drove to the ABC after 6 p.m. on a Monday. Driving beyond the roundabout was scary enough for me, but did you know there can be a lot of cars backed up at that time of day… down MAIN STREET?! I was shocked.
It was a beautiful day for February, slightly above freezing temps, clear skies and the sun had just set. It was Valentine’s Day and little did I know I was about to fall in love.
A lot has been said about the small town life. Community is a word that is thrown around a lot. I live in Aspen because I had always wanted to settle down somewhere that had a “community” and I just had a feeling of what that meant from my own little town growing up in rural Polson, Montana.
Knowing people wherever you go means community, helping each other out means community, volunteering means community. Aspen’s politics almost exclusively focus on what type of community we want, and how to preserve the community we have. There are a lot of differing opinions about what “preserving” means, but really no argument that we have one to fight over.
I walked into the “box,” the non-pretentious sounding name for a CrossFit gym which, I soon discovered, is also the name of a piece of equipment that you will probably skin your shin on at some point, and you will be proud of it. There I was met by Erik Larson, one of the two owners. The other owner, Nick, was, and I’m not kidding, too handsome for me to talk to. He was Ryan Gosling’s child with Nick Jonas. If he just said “hi” to me I turned beet red and ran away; but that’s a topic for a column I’ll never write.
Erik was approachable, like a George Clooney, so we got along famously. Well, I’m sure I may have frustrated him a little bit because I am only competitive in policy debate. He quickly learned that I was going to do 90% (or 50%) of capacity, and definitely no more. No amount of encouragement compels me to do more than what I feel like I currently feel like doing. I am a socialist who doesn’t want to beat anybody. However, if that is your jam, then CrossFit is also for you. Erik just wanted you to do work, so you wouldn’t die. It didn’t matter if you threw more weight than yesterday, it didn’t matter if you used a foam bar that weighed a half pound; whatever he could encourage you to do, he was there to say, “Good work!” for doing it.
That’s the thing about CrossFit, and Aspen CrossFit in particular in my experience, you don’t feel pressured to do more than what you can do, and if you want to feel that pressure, then that’s there for you too. In the end it is all about community. Everyone there is going there for their own reasons, and whatever those reasons are can be left at the door. Inside it's not about who lifts the most, or who goes fastest.
Aspen CrossFit is about encouraging each other to do what they can, and if you might not be able to quite get there everyone is stoked that you made the effort. It’s the only type of gym I can ever imagine belonging in, and I think I do.
It’s a micro-community among a great community and I love it. Our love affair is over 10 years old, and despite a few lulls here and there (pandemic) I think our relationship is going to last.
So to Erik, who has sold the gym to a wonderful crew of current and former members and is moving on to new adventures in life, I will miss you. Thanks for welcoming me and saving my life. Without your constant guidance I wouldn’t have kept at it. Your positivity and mentorship have meant the world to me. I hope your next adventures are just as fulfilling as I know these last 11 years have been for you. Aspen owes you a standing ovation, but please don’t make me stand until 20 minutes after the workout.
With love,
Wendle.
Wendle is currently anticipating maybe probably going back to the gym around this month. wendle@wendlewhiting.org