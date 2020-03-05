It has been recently brought to my attention, again, that Aspen is missing the boat when it comes to maximizing our ability to lead the nation in yet another issue: street partying. In particular, open containers on the malls while partying.
Have you ever heard of Ullr Fest in Breckenridge? I hadn’t until I had a fortuitous encounter in a hot tub at Iron Mountain in which a very handsome “person” described the event in great length (I’ll keep the gender a secret because it isn’t germane to the story). It was hard to pay attention to all the details, because once I heard that during the event the participants were allowed to drink on the streets, my mind immediately began having an internal conversation.
“Wait. What?” I thought. “Drink on the streets? Like New Orleans? Or anywhere else on the planet outside of the United States? No, wait, there are also the Muslim countries, and Singapore. Where else can’t you drink on the streets?Maybe in the former Soviet countries you can only drink vodka on the streets, that would be hilarious. What about India? My guess is no one would want to because it would make it easier to get pickpocketed. Gah! Was that a racist thought? Am I racist?! No, calm down, you have a friend from Vail, you can’t be racist. Oh yeah, Vail, it’s the worst.”
“Hello?”
The hunky person was talking.
“Dear God! Was I spaced out? Were they still talking to me?” I thought. “This can’t be possible; there’s so many other stunning and fit people, such as myself, to talk to at the hot springs tonight. Maybe I should look over my shoulder. I bet they are talking to someone else. Would it be obvious if I just floated backwards and did a casual 360 to see if they were addressing someone else? I hate it when people throw ‘casual’ 360s while they are skiing. I get it, you’re cool and I’m not because I make five-point 360s only from a dead stop. I bet this cute person is saying ‘Hello’ to someone behind me, and not ‘Hello?’ to me. Haha that would be embarrassing.”
“Are you ok?” they asked …
“Oh yeah. Sorry. Could you go back to the part where you said that everyone could drink on the streets? I like that part of the story,” I asked like an eager 5-year-old would ask their aunt/uncle about that time they wrestled a peacock.
The nearly naked person repeated that part of the discussion, which was a short, “Yeah. We can drink on the streets during Ullr Fest, and there’s a bonfire.”
I continued to question Aspen’s role in the elite world of party ski towns in my head. “We have bonfires sometimes too, why can’t we drink on the streets? Wait, this person lives in Breck, and Vail owns Breck. Can I even be seen talking to this person? Oh yeah, I’m not racist, I can totally pretend to be having a genial chat with them, even though they’re essentially a Vailian. If you are ‘pretending’ then you are racist, Wendle. Oh yeah, concentrate on not pretending.”
“What are your thoughts about Vail?” I asked the person.
“It’s the worst,” they responded.
“Oh good, I don’t have to pretend,” I exclaimed out loud, causing an awkward moment.
The conversation continued, and I learned that a few thousand people attend Ullr Fest and that Breck’s two “Main Streets” are packed with people. Drinking. In the open.
How cool would it be if we had events where open containers were allowed on the walking malls? Can you imagine a Wintersköl with Mardi Gras style street partying? We could call it Winter Grasköl! Suggested slogan, “Why go to the Big Easy when you can be easy in Fat City (Aspen, not New Orleans)©.”
Based on recent Wintersköl attendance, we could pack a small area of the mall with people having fun, like one of the WE-cycle parking spots. I expect it would grow quickly in size because we have no winter events where people can vomit on the streets, but we are turning people away from Food & Wine in the summer because it’s so popular.
The completely useless new bank going up on prime real estate on Main Street (thanks to the efforts of Maurice Emmer and Ward Hauenstein), has been described by land use planner Sara Adams as having a “lively outdoor space to energize Main Street.” That comment triggered me like a millenial when they’re told that “things are done a little differently here.”
Why don’t we pass a local law that allows the aforementioned “lively outdoor space” to have open containers? Some banks back east have cafes; this could be a Chase Bank Pub Zone! If they aren’t interested we could just allow street cart vendors with liquor licenses in that area. Or simply BYOB. This is the only way we are going to make a part of Main Street “energized,” because right now there’s not a big crowd of people trying to get to nowhere from Carl’s.
“I just had a great idea, but also, do you want to get dinner?” I asked.
“Definitely,” the person responded.
Wendle is writing the referendum now. wendle@wendlewhiting.org