On the other side of the planet there are places that seem very foreign, and there are those that do not. What is appealing is subjective to the visitor. Many humans (hordes) prefer to vacation at a beach resort that, from within, could be located on any shore around the world. If a person could be teleported to a beach cabana at random anywhere on earth, there are thousands of places they could end up and not know the difference from one to the next.
Granted, the sea and sand of a beach resort is a common denominator that is difficult to differentiate in any meaningful way. Some beaches are white, some are beige. If the sand were a shade of emerald, then perhaps it wouldn’t take long to know where you were post beaming. A green beach would be unique.
As a consequence of the main attraction being unmodifiable, resorts compete for identification in a handful of ways. Some add value by charging less and increasing the variety of beaches to choose from, which I will refer to as the “Vail” model. Others charge more and provide luxurious accommodations and service, which I will call the “old Aspen” model (the “new Aspen” model can’t provide services because there is nowhere to live, and hence, no one to actually deliver service.)
Another way beach resorts used to be able to be identifiable was through architecture. The Royal Hawaiian in Honolulu is unmistakable with its pink walls and rustic wood interiors. Few resorts are built like that anymore. These days every beach resort looks identical with tall wings of suites surrounding a central pool area in a U-shape facing the sea. Every room has a balcony from which selfies can be shot, and all the beach chairs are lined up neatly in rows every morning.
Currently I am sitting in a hot tub at a farmhouse with an artificial beach-pool with a view of a grand-domed church, the sea and its cliffs, and a massive citadel. I know I am in Malta. I would be able to tell where I am just from the fact that almost everything I see is made of limestone block and every massive church dotting the hilltops is competing with each other for “Most Imposing” in the yearbook.
My first visit to Malta was 26 years ago. My primary memory of the country has always been the idiosyncratic nature of the architecture. With little natural building material resources besides the rock on which the country sits, there was little choice but to build using the stone. Most streets and buildings of the old towns exist exactly as they did in the 17th century. To me, this peculiarity makes the country attractive and is the reason why I wanted to visit again.
Twenty-six years later much of that remains, however “progress” is threatening to destroy that quality which makes it a desirable place to visit or live, and that reminds me of home. Of Aspen.
As the world homogenizes its architecture, no place is immune from the towers of cookie-cutter flats, the glass and metal storefronts, the austere hip interiors of restaurants with one or two syllable names that could refer to a dot-com company but for the menu on a stand on the street.
Tragic.
Aspen’s downtown used to be anything but uniform. As one era merged to the next, each building was erected in its own fashion, usually to suit its use. In a ski town, as each building becomes more worn, its popularity and desirability increase. Eventually the greed end of that equation always wins and the building is torn down and a blueprint copied from a very small stylebook titled, “So You Want to Build a Boring Cashmere Shop,” is used to build the replacement for a place that once had character.
For the next few decades people will still fondly recall Cooper Street Pier. Twenty years from now no one is going to say, “Man, do you remember how fun Brunello Cucinelli used to be? I miss that place.” The Wienerstube was a place that fostered community togetherness, but these days few people could name a single business inside the monstrosity (which isn’t a strong enough word) that is the Core Building.
In Malta, concrete block apartment flats with plaster exteriors are rapidly replacing beautiful treasures, and just like Aspen the community here is united to stop these developments. However, they are failing too. The desire to proceed carefully and with respect to the culture, heritage and most importantly, the uniqueness of the architecture is profound. But also just like Aspen, it’s fruitless, because money always wins. When given the opportunity to make oodles of money, the feeling that change is bad suddenly evaporates if you are the one who stands to make that money.
In the small fortified capital city of Valletta, they allowed existing buildings to add a penthouse as long as there was a setback from the existing roofline. Instantly, the city had to endure years of construction as every single building erected insanely expensive flats that locals couldn’t afford.
Sound familiar?
In conversation with the owners of the farmhouse in which I am currently residing, I hear the same sentiments as we have in Aspen. “We must proceed carefully and learn from the mistakes of others.” Also, “Mistakes have already been made.”
I have no solutions to offer. We all see it happening and the only reason Aspen isn’t already replaced entirely by the same architecture you see in every ski town is our ridiculously slow (by design) and expensive permitting process. Perhaps we should make permits free, but at the same time issue none. That way everyone could afford them and Aspen retains what little uniqueness it has left.
There is one thing in particular in which Malta exceeds, and which Aspen should copy: the giant fortifications around their towns. I am all for that; we are defenseless against the marauding Vail-ites!
