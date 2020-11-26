Wendle Whiting is under the weather. This column originally ran in the Aspen Daily News on Nov. 29, 2017.
As this protracted offseason weather begins to fray the nerves of everyone in town, I, too, find myself turning over rocks looking for entertainment options. For instance, over the long Thanksgiving weekend, I finally started digging into my short film festival screening assignments.
There are close to 30 local citizens viewing short film submissions to the Aspen Shortsfest. Aspen’s festival is one of only a handful that can automatically qualify a short film for Oscar consideration. Consequently, we are a very popular festival for anyone who has made a short film in the last year. Anyone.
So the submissions are doled out in chunks of 20 to 30 at a time to each screening committee member and we get to watch them in the comfort of our homes, or on the bus, or at work during breaks. We then attempt to write a short description, tag meaningful topics, and rate the film on a scale of 1 to 5 (without using 3, because that helps no one). Every film is seen by at least two people.
That sounds fun, right? It is until it isn’t.
Remember, anyone can enter. The entry fee is modest, and the barrier to entry for producing films these days is incredibly low. Everyone has a “movie camera” in their pocket now, and free editing software is preinstalled on every Mac. You may even edit your movie on your phone if you want. And apparently people want to.
Of course, most people wouldn’t consider a film shot in selfie mode very compelling. Nor would most people think that a film shot from the camera on the other side of the phone while being held by the director/cinematographer/writer/actor/choreographer would be mesmerizing. Well, what most people think and what the artist thinks are hardly ever aligned.
Sometimes that works out well for culture (“The Blair Witch Project” was a success in pop culture at least), but personally I think it hardly ever works out well for cinema. However, to be fair, I am often mesmerized by the fact that someone somewhere did that work and then also paid money to have it considered for a film festival. That takes a certain amount of self-confidence that is much like buying a lottery ticket; you can’t win unless you play, and there is so much time to dream about a miracle.
For literally thousands of people, they won’t be winning a coveted programming slot at our festival. I’m not being crass, we only have room for about 80 films at most, so lots of great films out of about 4,000 entries will have to be turned down. But also quite a few films that you never knew you didn’t want to see will be turned down. And that’s where our team comes in.
Writing a short description and review of a film that should not be considered can be tough because you can tell what the artist was trying to do, and if it is high-minded enough, you feel bad that you are the person who is saying to that artist, “You just don’t have the skills to pull this off. Yet! Keep trying, you will get there soon, I’m sure of it!”
Of course, hopefully our reviews are never making it back to the actual artist, but you feel some responsibility to phrase it that way, because we have consciences.
Many films though can be reviewed with a simple, “No,” or, “Hell no.” I am fond of the review format that kind of goes like, “I think they were trying to do X, but they lost me when Y.” The more outlandish the variable Y is the more fun they are to write, i.e., “I think they were trying to make a film about the existential loneliness of being the last person to leave an AA meeting, but they lost me when a lemon exploded and turned into a goat that flew into a jet engine and the plane crashed into a frog named Herman. Also, the film was too long.”
That last thing, about being too long, is a very common problem for films that are submitted to a short film festival. There are so many great 10-15 minute films that are 30 to 40 minutes long. I am often captivated by the filmmaking and story, but then find myself begging it to please move on.
A filmmaking trend that I see too much lately is a handheld shot of a tense situation with no dialogue and the sound editing has the gain turned all the way up so every little sound is extremely amplified. It does work to create an intense feeling of awkward presence for the viewer, but after a whole minute it is way too much. After five minutes I am definitely writing, “I enjoyed the film up until the moment that I heard the high-fidelity sound of someone sniffling 400 times in a row and just wished someone in the film would finally die already. It didn’t matter if it was the sick person or a grieving family member, but someone needed to drop dead faster than the 20 minutes it took for us to find out that everyone in the scene were actually carrots and this was the dream of a rabbit. Also, the film was too long.”
But there are gems, and all of the gems are carefully curated out of the deluge by a hardworking citizen committee, and a lot of wine. Winter was always too long, anyway.
The films depicted in this column are fictitious. Any similarity to any film short or long is merely coincidental.