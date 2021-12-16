Aspen Film’s Academy screenings are underway, and we know each film is going to be phenomenal before the first frame is shown. The reason for this is that each film is carefully curated as a potential Oscar nominee for at least one of many major categories. This film series is specifically designed to get great films in front of the many Academy voters who are in Aspen for the holiday who may rather watch a film with an audience on a large screen, instead of at their vacation homes in their puny home theaters (with stadium seating) with their children.
The studios are pimping their best films to a very specific audience in order to get a head start on the popularity contest that is the Oscars. Speaking of popularity contests, The Aspen Times recently (belatedly) published the results of their own competition and they were, well, interesting.
The specific case I’ll address is the “Best Columnist” category. I tied for third with Lorenzo Semple. However, more amusing is the winner Glenn Beaton, making him, at least for a moment, a local public figure. But Beaton is not a columnist. In my estimation, the fact that the powers that be allowed his nomination flies against all logic.
Beaton used to be a columnist, but he was fired in 2019. Feel free to peruse his columns in the Aspen Times from 2019 and you can come to the same conclusion that those who fired him did about his writing. His formula is the same as U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s: Say outlandish things, often racist, homophobic and xenophobic things, and call everyone a fascist or communist knowing full well those words aren’t germane to whatever inflammatory things you are talking about. And that equals attention. Attention is all Beaton and Boebert want.
Aspenites aren’t generally considered conservative extremists, but apparently Beaton is Aspen’s favorite “columnist.” How did this come to be?
After he was fired as a columnist, he started a blog and relentlessly self-promoted among the fringy world of people who faint when they hear the word “bathroom.” He used his firing as a badge of honor to prove that the left “is trying to silence” him. He spends his time posting the links to his blog posts in the comment sections of every site that attracts viewers in the, shall we say, “impressionable” category. He then incites his blog readers to own the libs.
Here is an excerpt from his Oct. 5 blog post: “The Aspen Times’ annual ‘Best of Aspen’ competition has now begun for 2021. You and your friends can vote. In fact, they permit you to vote early and often [...] I’ve once again been nominated for ‘Best Columnist.’ [...] They’ll ask for an email address, but it’s easy to later opt out of their email list or simply block them. For a real hoot, I’ve also been nominated for “Mr. Aspen” [...]. (Interesting that there’s only a ‘Mr.’ and ‘Ms.’ category — what about the other 61 genders?) Imagine if the conservative columnist fired by the liberal Aspen Times for bad ‘values’ is voted by its readers not only ‘Best Columnist’ but also ‘Mr. Aspen.’ Note: I get nothing but grins and schadenfreude out of all this.”
Beaton is very aware that he is not a columnist, as evidenced by his post after he won both categories this year: “For the second year in a row, I won ‘Best Columnist’ even though I’m only writing a blog.”
By definition, a columnist writes a regular piece for a newspaper or magazine. Beaton writes a blog on WordPress — and WordPress is very emphatic that it is neither. If it was, WordPress could be liable for things Glenn writes in his blog (which is the most likely reason he is no longer a columnist for The Aspen Times). Style guides direct that blog posts aren’t “published” pieces, as they are hosted by containers, not publishers.
That’s all cute and whatever because no one really cares about him, as evidenced by the fact that he was quickly forgotten by the community and for good reason: No one appreciated what he was writing about because we don’t have the values he espouses just to gain attention. We are a bit more judicious about who we associate with than he is.
But let’s briefly explore how “Mr. Aspen 2021” is repping our town to the rest of the world. In a blog post on Sept. 21, he wrote, “White suburban liberals are OK with illegal Hispanics since their skin color is pretty white and they do a good job cleaning suburban bathrooms. But black Haitians, unlike American blacks, have relatively little white blood in them. They tend to be very black and they don’t do bathrooms.”
Do you think Aspenites voted Beaton to be the Best of Aspen? We didn’t of course, but his blog readers did it for us. The Aspen Times’ “Best of” has jumped the shark. For instance, the winner of Best Bar 2021 wasn’t open in 2021 and doesn’t exist.
Since the ‘Best of’ is now, by precedent, open to any and all for whatever reason in all categories, I now present to you, for your consideration, Besty McBestface! I’ve conducted very thorough interviews with, and/or visits to (depending upon the category), Besty, and I assure you that they are well qualified for most, if not all, the categories for the ‘Best of 2022.’ I will present a series of (actual) columns from these interviews/visits over the coming year so that Besty is well-positioned to sweep the nominations with your help.
Contact Wendle at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.