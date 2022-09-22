Well, it’s that exciting time of the year when The Aspen Times runs their annual popularity contest, “Best of.” Nominations are open until Monday. I had plans to run a series of promotional columns to get Besty McBestface nominated in all categories, but other things came up. It’s just as well, since The Times has changed its rules this year.
Previously, the other newspaper allowed people and places to win in categories regardless of whether they or it qualified. For example, the Best Bar in Aspen for 2021 was The Red Onion. The Red Onion wasn’t a bar in Aspen in 2021. I do think that decision ended up being a prescient metaphor for the rapid decay of the halcyon days of Aspen; people said that the best bar in Aspen is one that doesn’t exist, and The Aspen Times agreed. We’d rather sit at home and raise a glass to the former Red Onion than vote for a real bar that charges $24 for a well vodka soda.
This year, the nominees will only be allowed to progress to the final round if they are locally operated and based. Presumably this precludes businesses and people that aren’t operating or don’t exist.
Perhaps they decided to change the rules because in a December 2021 column, “For your consideration: Besty McBestface,” I declared my intent to game the system in 2022 in order to highlight the fact that it was something the Times allowed. It probably wasn’t the reason, but I’m going to think that anyway.
In any case, their decision makes sense. They were caught and called out at least once, and they are already embroiled in other messes of their own design. Why risk it again?
What’s more interesting, or interesting at all perhaps, is other changes they’ve made to their popularity contest. This is how The Aspen Times has described the changes: “Best Of Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt is mixing things up a little bit by consolidating the individual town Food & Drink groups into one creating a little more healthy competition. We have also added a few new categories based on community feedback.”
I’m not sure how lumping the food and drink groups from three different communities creates a healthier competition. “Congratulations! Your competitive group has grown from 20 to 100. Don’t you feel better?” However, there may be explanations I’m not considering, and I’m willing to concede that this decision may have reasonable roots.
What is most interesting is another change The Times made, but didn’t elaborate upon. They didn’t just add a few new categories, they also removed at least one. Of particular interest: They scuttled the “Best Columnist” category.
After last year’s tie between Lorenzo Semple and myself for third place, I fully expected the BMX/lawn care/Ajax lobby to come out in full force this year and that I would be crushed. I mean, who didn’t read and love, “Confessions of a lawn guy: Part VII?” Although, I don’t think the reason they eliminated the category was to save me from humiliation.
No. There’s a much more likely reason: Roger Marolt.
Given the events of the last year in which Roger Marolt played a key part in the story that eventually lead to an article published in The Atlantic (“End Times in Aspen: How to Kill a Newspaper”), and with the Times having a thin starting lineup of columnists these days, they are trying to spare themselves their own humiliation. The likelihood of one of their former columnists (now at the Aspen Daily News) being declared the ‘Best of’ was very high. Adding insult to injury would be the reason everyone would vote for Roger: the Times’ debacle of their own creation.
It was a smart decision in the end. They are a private, non-local business and they have to do what’s best for what’s left of their reputation and their bottom line. Another genius move is keeping “Best Realtor,” the only gender-divided vote, to make sure they have the potential for months of two separate full-page “Thank You” ads from one category. I’m not sure if gender plays as much of a role in real estate as it does in, for instance, massage therapists, but here we are.
Is there a better way to run a popularity contest? Popularity contests are, by their very nature, subjective beasts trying to masquerade as objective domestic pets. One person’s “Best Bartender” is another person’s “Best Therapist” and another’s “Best Drug Dealer.” I don’t really have any concrete reform ideas; I’m just here to make fun of it.
One tip I could give The Aspen Times is this: You contend your nomination process is a blind write-in, and that other people’s nominees aren’t presented until the final round. Perhaps you should check out your nomination interface, because there’s a drop-down list for many of the categories where the voter can see whom others are already nominating.
Besty McBestface is on all those lists. ...
Roger Marolt can still be nominated for “Mr. Aspen” in the Times’ “Best of” competition, by the way. As for Wendle, he can be reached at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.