My couch had a lot of personal time with me last week. Like many people, I was glued to the news and my couch began to assume the shape of my body. It was very comfortable. Too comfortable.
In college, I rented an apartment in an old train depot that had been gentrified into loft apartments. It had a spiral staircase, high ceilings and big windows. I loved that place.
My roommate, Judd, and I had a couch that was also too comfortable. Judd had spent a lot of time playing role-playing games. I had not. He was a geek of the highest order, literally, like a +800 geek hitpoint multiplier when he sat down at a gaming table.
One of those games was “Call of Cthulhu.” A horror genre game based on the writings of H.P. Lovecraft. There is a creature in that game called the Shoggoth. H.P. Lovecraft wrote this about the Shoggoth: “Formless protoplasm able to mock and reflect all forms and organs and processes — viscous agglutinations of bubbling cells — rubbery fifteen-foot spheroids infinitely plastic and ductile — slaves of suggestion, builders of cities — more and more sullen, more and more intelligent, more and more amphibious, more and more initiative. Great God. What madness made even those blasphemous Old Ones willing to use and carve such things?” (This is where I would normally make a Lauren Boebert reference, but I’m on a break. However, if you would like to follow my new hobby as her Twitter troll, head on over to @edquess.)
An H.P. Lovecraft fandom site has this pleasant description of the Shoggoth: “The Shoggoth can kill its enemies by enveloping them and generating enough suction-force to decapicate [sic] their victims.” I think the author of that bon mot meant “decapitate,” as I assume one is already incapacitated once the head is removed. Or perhaps one can be killed and incapacitated at the same time. It’s a mystery for sure.
At some point during Judd’s tenure at the apartment he began calling the couch the Shoggoth. I had no clue why at the time, I thought it was just a name, like how I call my giant sequoia sapling “Charlie,” (he’s doing very well by the way).
Judd and I would get stuck on the couch watching geeky things on TV or get stuck drinking beer, which happened often.
I finally asked Judd why he named the couch Shoggoth. He described it much as H.P. Lovecraft had, and added that if you encounter the Shoggoth during a game you might as well give up because you are never escaping.
Over time it also became a verb, “Judd, can you grab me a beer before you sit down? I’ve been Shoggothed.”
As I spent last week, after work, flipping between news channels, and even occasionally over to whatever you call Fox News, my couch began to assume my shape and consume me.
So now I call my couch Shoggoth 2: The Unrelenting.
I began to realize that there was nothing really healthy about my lifestyle at the time, but what was I going to do? Shoggoth 2 is all-powerful. A fortunate coincidence happened however, and a friend asked me to join her online community yoga ski-conditioning class three times a week. At only $5 per session (I like to call them episodes because I cast it to my TV) it seemed like a good idea since, at this point, I was down to about one health hitpoint. And really, how hard is yoga?
I’m not going to say it’s been hard, but I think it would be easier if my range of motion was more like a reed blowing in the wind instead of a steel beam. I am not flexible. It does feel good (afterward) to attempt to bend my body. Not into a pretzel, but into any shape that is different than sitting on a couch. It also gives me 60 minutes of reprieve from, you know, the reality we are in.
The instructor, Aisha, knows what she’s doing well and looks like someone who does a lot of yoga. I know I make fun of yoga moms on Smuggler, and this isn’t going to change that, but I do respect the effort it takes to get there. However, I did not know that in some types of yoga, there is dancing.
I like to dance when I’m not sober. Since these classes are in the morning, I’m often at least partially sober. So when we get to the 10-minute freestyle, Aisha embodies a 3 a.m. deep-playa Burning Man pixie at a rave in front of the Mayan Warrior sound car. I, in turn, look like a middle-aged man who just woke up and can’t bend his legs.
It’s great.
I flail around knowing that since everyone else in the class is in their own head, no one is watching me. It’s very amusing and enjoyable, and those are rare feelings these days.
At the conclusion we do a mediation and I fall back asleep.
Shoggoth 2 lurks in the background, waiting for my body to get within its reach.
Wendle is pretty sure that H.P. Lovecraft is the inspiration behind Lauren Boebert. wendle@wendlewhiting.org