As an alleged occasional humorist, I am delighted that our national discourse has broadened to include the topic of “demon sperm,” which just begs a deeper dive into the news.
My first instinct would be to write something along the lines of, “speaking of Lauren Boebert,” but I am told that I am not allowed to call people names, and that would just be stooping to the level of someone, like Lauren Boebert, who makes calling people names a central tenet of her campaign to be our congressional representative. So I will digress.
Instead, I will start with Dr. Stella Immanuel, currently one of our president’s favorite doctors. She’s said some fun things, which really made her stand out from the crowd of doctors who wish to save lives during a pandemic. I’m sure he was greatly interested in her theories that demons having sex with him in his dreams were causing his impotence. Another gem is that masturbation is a ploy by the demons to reproduce.
Which leads me to Lauren Boebert. In case you haven’t heard, she won the Republican primary for our congressional district, which means she is running to represent Aspen in Washington, D.C., and she really loves Trump, like with heart eyes. Also, she dislikes us. Here are some of her statements:
“I have heard that President @realDonaldTrump laughs at the ridiculous verified mentions who troll him. Like ‘Look how mad I made this one!’ This is the real stuff we love!”
“The only change that we will consider making to Mount Rushmore is adding President Trump’s face to it.”
“The fact that none of the living Presidents support Trump makes me support him even more.”
“Just want to give a shoutout to our President for keeping this country together through some of the most challenging times in our history. No other man could’ve pulled it off quite like he has! Take the day and celebrate, POTUS! #HappyBirthdayTrump.”
“I was able to personally thank President Trump for the sacrifice he & his family have made to serve our country. His response: ‘Thank you. I used to have a really nice life. Now I’m fighting these maniacs everyday, but now I have you to fight them with me!’ Let’s go, POTUS!”
“I’m here to take on these left-wing lunatics with President @realDonaldTrump.”
Inasmuch as the historical record of the votes of citizens of Aspen lean, it seems that were not her cup of tea — lunatics even. For instance she’s said, “I’m fighting with everything I have to keep Colorado’s 3rd District red!” I wonder if she will come here to campaign for our votes? We know she will be armed with a gun if she does; it never leaves her hip. That’s fine, we could take her on with those devices that they have at Cloud Nine that shoot money and champagne.
Anyway, demon sperm … this leads to one of her more interesting statements. In response to someone asking her if she’d rather have her four sons grow up to be Obama or Trump, prefacing their question with “Effective Parent = Effective Leader,” her response was, “The answer is Donald Trump without any hesitation.”
Trump is currently held in esteem by a woman who preaches that masturbation is spawning demons. Lauren lives with four sons who she wants to grow up to be Trump. Does this mean her house is the setting of an H.P. Lovecraft novel?
That was a long way to go for that joke, I know, but her Twitter feed is so full of softballs that I have to pick and choose.
For instance, there’s this one: “I laid it out clearly in my contract with Colorado and I just want to make sure everyone knows: I support term limits for ALL politicians, not just the good ones.”
I wonder how it came to be thought that she only supported removing good politicians from office but leaving the bad ones? Thanks for clearing that up though Lauren!
Or just random fun comments from her that need no follow-up, like “I am the militia.”
Or how about her support for QAnon, which is a conspiracy theory that believes that there is a deep state cabal in government running an international child sex-trafficking ring, of which she said, “Everything that I’ve heard of Q, I hope that this is real because it only means that America is getting stronger and better, and people are returning to conservative values.” I would hope that most humans wish that it isn’t true, but apparently Lauren and her flavor of “conservative values” think that it would be a good thing. A bit disturbing to say the least.
Mostly, as you may have gleaned from recent columns, I am troubled by her complete disingenuousness when it comes to the rights of Americans enshrined in the Constitution. She supports the rights of citizens of America in only a few hand-picked instances, the rest she is hell-bent on trampling.
But I guess if you live in a haunted house, hell has a way of bending a person.