While I don’t watch any reality TV because it is awful, I do get the gist of most of the shows: add alcohol, and wait for the crazy drama. Having had, unfortunately, a few opportunities to know what is actually going on behind the scenes, I am well aware that reality TV is hardly reality: It is manufactured and magnified. However, I currently feel that we are living in the middle of a bad episode of a terrible show … and it’s not entertaining.
We have high drama happening around us in Aspen and the valley, and other columnists have been doing great work addressing the issues with their commentary. Roger Marolt, Mick Ireland, etc. have been particularly adept at articulating the collapse of life as we knew it here in Aspen.
Sitting down to write a column of my own, it hardly seems worth it to reiterate what the commentariat as a whole have been hammering home for a while now: the accelerating collapse of Aspen as a successful community.
In this episode of Bizarro Aspen, it is clear as day that our community was able to ignore the reality of labor market economics because we had, for decades, an expendable labor force. The demand for labor was easily met because the workforce was motivated to be in Aspen for reasons outside of the influence of the basic labor market formula. We had a special factor ZG in the equation that allowed the distortion of the very clear and simple economic link between labor supply and wages. We were able to bend the rules.
The ZG factor is now gone; functionally impossible to “live the dream,” and for some reason we sit and argue over why.
Hello. Welcome to the real world.
I know it seems hard for Aspen to get our heads around the idea that we need to start behaving as if we aren’t really in a bubble, but the delay in coming to that realization is only making the problem worse.
A quick lesson about how the real-world labor markets work. In the free market, if there is a need for labor that isn’t being met, the wage for that particular unfilled position continues to rise until it is filled. The market determines the price at which labor will decide it will meet the demand.
In Bizarro Aspen, as the living costs rise, the wages remain stagnant. The labor market has determined that the wage isn’t appropriate. The consequence is that workforce needs will remain unfilled until the market finds the wage at which labor will determine it is sufficient.
In Bizarro Aspen it is entirely common for businesses to be running on threadbare staffing. It’s the main topic of any discussion between any two workers running into each other on the street. The broad business community laments that they can’t find workers … and does nothing but complain about it, and begs the community to fix their problem by building more housing. There has been no shift from the policy that worked for the employers for decades: offer peanuts and they will come, because all the workers really want to do is ski and party. This is no longer the reality.
Positions are advertised for months, the wage posted for the job doesn’t change, and no one applies. How many clues do you need to see what needs to be done?
Perhaps the county and city governments could subsidize remedial business economic courses for HR professionals at this end of the valley, that might well be a much more efficient bang for our buck.
Offer pay that makes Aspen affordable, and the labor market will fill your needs. It’s that simple. Instead, the discussion seems to be focused on how the community can subsidize the side of the equation that’s hardest to solve: lowering the cost of living.
We have seen some wage pressure results locally, SkiCo pays cashews instead of peanuts now. Atlantic Aviation gave all their employees an annual $12,000 after-tax wage increase, ostensibly so they could better afford housing. What wasn’t said in the reporting on Atlantic’s wage increase is that they are charging their customers directly for this wage increase, and passing the fee straight through to the employees. And it works. Private planes still come en masse. The retail sector seems to be acting a little more rationally with wages because they are used to the real world — all of their other stores are in it.
However, most service and hospitality industry employers are deer caught in the headlights. The result is predictable: poor service, bad experiences, burnt-out employees. And yet, the hotels and restaurants are still full of customers. Is there an upper limit that they could charge that would make the demand for hotel rooms and seats at the dinner table match what the labor market requires to meet the supply? Who knows? We are in Bizarro Aspen and that segment of the economy doesn’t seem to be trying to find out. They are definitely charging more, and people are still paying, but those businesses are all doing it with a skeleton staff and waiting for the community to solve the labor problem these businesses are perpetuating.
Another lesson about economics, businesses can charge their customers more until they can’t. Aspen doesn’t seem to be even close to that ceiling, and the key to balancing a flexible demand to match a fixed supply is raising the price of services until the market finds an equilibrium. But until the labor force decides to stop enabling the businesses’ inclination to pocket all the profits of charging more for less, we will be participants in the collapse of Aspen as we knew it.
Or, we can discuss ways to bend reality and try to fix the issues a legacy of low wages created — without fixing the root of the problem. Like building more housing that poor people can afford, instead of trying to have fewer poor people.
In the meantime, the Aspen brand is being destroyed. And maybe the destruction of that brand will be the only thing that saves us.
Pass the Champagne and break out the cameras. Action!