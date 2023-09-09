Burning Man was reasonably typical this year — if there is a baseline for Burning Man. Random barrels didn’t fall out of the sky and slice my forehead open, nor did anything close to last year’s tragedy happen. Just standard straight-forward Burning Man stuff: parties, art, engineering, music, nudity, fire, etc. Oh, and the flood and Ebola.
I don’t know if you heard the news about this year’s festival, but it rained so much that it flooded the clay lake bed and made travel nearly impossible. The wet clay sticks to itself well, so riding a bike and driving all become impossible. Walking is an effort in futility, but you do it anyway if necessary but with incredible difficulty. The porta potties couldn’t be serviced for a few days, and things were pretty dire in that department. Still, we had all the food and water we needed to hunker down, and I had a couple of books, so I was set.
Our camp also had internet, a blessing for entertainment during the flooding. Since Elon Musk decided that X (née Twitter) didn’t need any verification or truth standards, it has jumped the shark. X is now just a source for fictional short stories.
We found out, reportedly via a “verified” CDC X account, that Ebola was raging through Black Rock City, that a national emergency had been declared and the city was quarantined. Elsewhere, it was reported that the festival was also a Deep State plot to convince the attendees that the fake climate crisis is “real.” We were OK on food though, because we had resorted to cannibalism. Somehow, Chris Rock and Diplo found a way around the FEMA-erected fence and made it to the road to hitchhike out of the internment zone.
Needless to say, all of that was false, except Diplo and Chris Rock did walk out and catch a ride. They must have sore calves now.
The rain was a blessing for me personally. I enjoy Burning Man a lot because, in the beginning, I get to build overly complicated things like the shower and grey water evaporation systems for our camp, and this year, I added a camp power grid. Once those are built, the rest can be overwhelming. I’m getting too old for all-night ragers at sound camps with 10-plus kilowatt amplifiers. I prefer the casual daytime bar hopping in the city, looking at how other people build their showers, evaporation systems and overly engineered esoteric art pieces.
The flood meant I could stay in my tent within a tent, read a book and be a hermit without the FOMO, and I stayed isolated from the virus raging through the community.
However, once things started drying out, it was interesting to see the “devastation” wrought by the Ebola outbreak. People were everywhere, caked in mud, enjoying cocktails, music and social gatherings. The dead bodies littering the streets were the only bummer.
By the time they could burn the man two days late (or, as Alex Jones described it, “a mock sacrifice” that God sent the rain to punish us for pre-facto), enough people had dropped dead that it felt a lot less claustrophobic and over-energized. With no breeze, the fire burned with an intense blue-white flame straight up: a blast furnace of sacrificed … wood. Conveniently, the thousands of Ebola victims were simultaneously cremated.
On the way to Black Rock, my uncle passed away from Parkinson’s at 82. My mother sent me a picture of him that I printed at a hotel to have something to place in the temple structure. David was the relative of that generation I related to most and my favorite uncle. He was always moving, always doing and headstrong. Once an idea was in his head, nothing would stop him.
He was a James Dean character in the James Dean era with a Hunter S. Thompson flair. There are stories about him by friends that he didn’t remember happening clearly himself. He would wake up in Las Vegas or Hawaii and wouldn’t remember how he got there.
If he had been tasked with building a shower, a power grid or an evaporation system at Burning Man, he too probably would have made it more complicated than needed. Still, he would have made it more beautiful — of that, I’m certain. He did not tolerate aesthetic imperfection.
I placed the picture inside the temple alongside tens of thousands of other tokens of grief, remembrance, anger and forgiveness. If there is an actual sacrifice at Black Rock, it is when the temple burns and people let go. Symbolically sacrificing their earthly connections to loved ones, hated ones, forgotten ones and things.
The temple was also burned two days late, the evening after the man. Counter to the raucous burning of the man, the temple burn is attended silently by tens of thousands of humans. From mayhem to absolute stillness.
This evening had a slight breeze, and as small flames began stroking the sides of the temple, whose design and construction my uncle would have described as beautiful perfection, the fire traveled from one side of the upside-down desert rose to the opposite side slowly. I think David’s picture was among the last places to begin deconstruction to pure energy because he wanted to admire the flawlessness as long as possible.
The slight wind and intense heat began shedding whirling tornados that swept sparkling embers along the ground in spinning circles as they journeyed away from the temple footprint. The dervishes of thousands of sparks cavorted together, seemingly oblivious to the onlookers’ universally shared sorrow, grief and heartache. Those embers flared and extinguished along the ground, but the light released in their final conflagration will spiral away from Earth for eternity, forever intertwined in their last dance.