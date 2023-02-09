In last Sunday’s Aspen Daily News, there was an interesting piece by Scott Condon, “Ca$hing in on Aspen: Could the city have delayed the corporate takeover?” Afterward, my fist thought was, “this Scott Condon guy is going to go places!” But then I realized he had filled in a missing connection I needed to potentially solve a mystery.
Let me preface this by saying, I’ll be painting in broad strokes with sweeping generalizations; I apologize to those who are among the exceptions. You are great, really.
I, too, have been thinking about what caused the demise of Aspen (who hasn’t?). I’ve been convinced at various times that a rotating list of the normal suspects committed the murder: greed, Mark Hunt, the voters, the Core Building, city council, traffic, Instagram, SkiCo, APCHA, Gorsuch, etc.
Recently, I’ve been mulling over an idea that changes my viewpoint slightly. Sure, Aspen’s been killed, and all those suspects had a hand in the crime in some way (some involuntary, some by willful ignorance, others in the first degree), but what has really changed in the three decades I’ve been here? What does death mean in this context? Aspen was busy when I got here, and there were wealthy people here the whole time. There are fewer places for workers and ski bums to live, and Aspen is buried next to that dead horse, but is that what actually killed the Aspen of yore?
I’ve settled into a theory — unscientifically confirmed by recent conversations with others who have lived here a while — that is basically saying the quiet part out loud: Aspen’s death is defined by the quality of its visitors.
The last few years have seen a drastic change in the type of people who come to Aspen for a vacation. It used to be that the visitors came and enjoyed their anonymity among the hoi polloi who didn’t care who they were, to mingle among the simply happy. Now they seek the exact opposite. Aspen is full of visitors who want to be seen and noticed, to be separated from everyone else, to be exclusive by being intentionally excluded from everyone else while still within view, and they are universally miserable people. Perhaps that behavior is part of a culture elsewhere that may find it acceptable, but to us it’s unacceptable. It’s ugly and disgusting to our sensibilities as a remote, rural ski town that once thrived on the counter-culture and that was once nourished on actual culture. Nothing has changed among us. We still don’t care who they are, which infuriates these new visitors.
You may have noticed that recently our visitors have become monsters. They are children masquerading as adults, with real children that they ignore. No one has manners — everyone demands to be treated as if they are superior, and unless they feel special they will unleash a tantrum. I’ve seen so many childish meltdowns this winter that I thought I was working at the Yellow Brick. Grown men weep if they don’t get an upgrade, and women wail if they can’t ride a pony. The pitiful displays of entitlement and complete lack of awareness that there are other humans on this planet are the murder weapons. The culprit is the new culture that is hard to understand for the average Aspenite: the vanity of thinking anyone else cares where you are, or what you're doing.
The crime is being abetted by providing the means by which to behave abominably. Clubs are opening that only offer entrance if you buy exclusive access to a booth, ensuring the average people in town won’t be present. Those there can judge the “importance” of others by how close they are to the DJ. A “beach” has opened on the top of Ajax that only allows access at ludicrous prices. The price you paid is signaled by where you are seated. Do you want to enjoy Cloud Nine? Well, packages start at $250 per person, but that entry-level package is limited. If you really want to go, then be prepared for a $700 price point. For a cool quarter-million dollars, you can ski with Lindsey Vonn or Shaun White, courtesy of SkiCo. These are the methods by which you meet the demand of the customers to which Aspen is being marketed; these “experiences” are sold to a very specific target demographic: those who want to be seen and feel special — and those people are awful.
The moment’s zeitgeist is being dutifully captured in the HBO series “White Lotus,” and that show’s popularity suggests that it isn’t just us who find the ego-centered vulgarity a fascinating train wreck, but the train has been derailed right in the middle of our town, so it’s not so entertaining to Aspenites because we now live among the tragically affected in real life.
Scott Condon revealed the motive in the article’s “All about the branding” sub-section. Corporations need a presence in Aspen to satisfy the desires and expectations of their customers. We allowed corporations to move in, and their customers are people who expect to be noticed and coddled like infants. We had no choice but to allow them in, because we as a community chose to invest only in housing, not commercial real estate. We left the door wide open for the malefactors.
The commercial core is gone, there’s no path to rectifying that. The only tool we could possibly wield now is to choose not to work at those businesses, but even then I’d imagine those stores would keep their leases just so their customers could walk by. The companies would fly in a branding engineer to change the window displays once a month.
That leaves us with the main villain with the most contemporary culpability in the crime of corruptly marketing Aspen to the corrosive: SkiCo. They have started down the path of irreparably harming the community they purport to support, by overtly branding Aspen as the place to be for the type of people who have ruined it. AspenX, Snow Beach, Aspen Mountain Club, private experiences with celebrities, etc. They build housing to feed the machine that churns out food for the monsters. Humans are merely the gears in the grinder that makes the sausage they sell to the insatiable.
Wendle thinks a community code of conduct, where workers can just walk away from the monsters without repercussion is needed. wendle@wendlewhiting.org