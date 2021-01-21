There are few editorial boards, elected officials or columnists in Colorado that haven’t recently, publicly, come to the full realization of what I’ve been writing about for over a year: Lauren Boebert is dreadful.
So rather than pile on and do the well-earned, obligatory, “I told you so,” (but, you know, I did, so ...) I’d like to instead offer her a full-throated defense. She often decries the lies spewed by the media, and has a blanket “fake news” response to any negative information about her. A phrase the country is now numb to.
As an opinion columnist and not a member of the media, I feel no responsibility to set the record straight, but as an extremely respected and well-regarded Boebert troll (I was blocked even!) I do feel a hint of guilt for all the lies being spread about her. So here is my mea culpa and an attempt to right all the wrongs perpetrated against her by the Marxist internet.
I’ll begin with a picture that was circulated around the communist internet after the insurrection events of Jan. 6. This photo was of Lauren Boebert posing on the Capitol steps surrounded by men and women who, it was inferred from their attire, may have been militia-ey.
Many on the extremist internet immediately jumped to the conclusion that these were the people that Lauren gave a tour of the Capitol just days before the insurrection. This was false news.
The picture was, in fact, taken on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol, not the one in D.C. We don’t know, yet, if any of those people were involved in the insurrection, nor do we yet know if they were part of the “large group” of people that Lauren gave a tour of the U.S. Capitol to, just days before people dressed like the people in the picture stormed the building in an attempted coup. Could there be crossover? Probably, and there will be hard evidence in the form of video surveillance footage of her tour. Until then, we have to give Lauren the benefit of the doubt. As of now, the only person that we know was on that tour and may have been involved in the attempt to overthrow democracy was Lauren’s mom.
Now, many on the socialist internet pointed out that four of the people Lauren was surrounded by on the steps of Colorado’s Capitol, were flashing the “white power” hand sign. This is completely false! The white power hand sign has the three fingers forming the “W” pointed up, palm out, so that the circle formed by the thumb and index finger form part of the “P” to the viewer. In the case of this picture, these four people were flashing the “Three Percenters” hand sign. It is very similar, so I understand the fascist internet’s confusion.
White supremacists and the Three Percenters are different. There may be crossover, sure, and if you were to draw a Venn diagram of the two, perhaps only Boebert would be in the middle — like she is in the picture. We just don’t know.
The Three Percenters, according to the Anti-Defamation League, “[...] may be best understood as a way to simplify, popularize and spread the ideology and beliefs of the militia movement. The militia movement is a right-wing, anti-government extremist movement that arose in 1993-94. Its core belief centered on the idea that the federal government is collaborating with a shadowy globalist and socialist conspiracy (often referred to as the ‘New World Order’) in order to strip Americans of their rights and freedoms, starting with their right to bear arms, so that Americans can be made slaves to the New World Order and its agenda.”
Clearly, there is now egg on the faces of all the antifas who thought the picture was damning evidence that Lauren is a white supremacist. The real truth is that Lauren had merely helped organize, and participated in, a rally called “We Will Not Comply!” and they hired the Three Percenters to provide “security” for the event. The event was organized in order to support allowing people who were deemed to be a threat to themselves or others to possess guns; particularly people who have threatened their partners in domestic disputes.
A completely benign and reasonable thing to organize and support. Right?
It also should be pointed out that there are nine people in this photo that aren’t flashing a hand sign at all, and could just be some of the Proud Boys who also attended the rally (and who have yet to come up with a clever hand sign, even though there is an obvious option). And only one was wearing a flak jacket. The radical internet clearly had this photo all wrong through and through, and the leftist internet should immediately apologize for insinuating that Lauren’s friends are all racists. Once again, the only person who is Lauren’s friend that seems to also be a racist, based on evidence, is Lauren’s mom. Oh, and her campaign manager.
Another lie going around the radical internet is that Lauren is from Rifle. Even the Aspen Daily News repeated the falsehood in an article on Tuesday. The truth is Lauren lives in Silt. This particularly heinous fabrication that she is from Rifle is making its rounds on the looney internet, and even Lauren’s official house.gov biography page (which is hosted on a site operated by the New World Order) is spreading this deception.
Rep. Boebert please, for the good of our nation and Colorado, issue a statement chastising everyone spreading this myth. You are from Silt; own your truth and proudly correct the record.
*Not really a defense. wendle@wendlewhiting.org