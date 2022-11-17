We lament the profound changes Aspen has been in the throes of recently, however one welcome change is a reversal back to the way the old Aspen used to be.
I love how Aspen has gone back to calling it “offseason” instead of “shoulder season,” the once practically mandated phrase that was thought to help lure tourist’s money to the area during traditionally slower times of the year. We thought it was a more positive term than “offseason,” which had the connotation that we were closed for business, or starting to smell.
We were closed of course, but we didn’t want to scare away those who didn’t realize the truth of the situation. If we could get a few more heads in beds in early November then it would help the bank accounts of businesses through the lean months. That was then.
Now the community desperately wants everyone to know that they should stay away. This is our time! Go away! We reek! “Shoulder season” deals have been replaced with “thanks for thinking of us, but we are closed for a well-earned break this offseason.” Restaurants and hotels close for extended periods and the ghost-town vibe of yesteryears has returned. Voicemail systems are full, or if not, then the messages are very clear with “please don’t leave a message, no one will listen to it until December.” The term offseason has now been “weaponized” as a tool of defense to protect the mental health recovery period which has become precious — more valuable than real estate. “You should probably not visit now” is our new slogan.
The Aspen Chamber Resort Association released a report suggesting that maybe increasing tourism shouldn’t be their focus at the moment, and deliciously, that they could tune their marketing to suggest that perhaps Aspen isn’t the right place to visit for everyone. The old becomes new again.
I thought I was being clever by taking my offseason vacation at the tail end of the summer season, and then volunteering to work while everyone else was on theirs during the actual offseason. The theory being that work would be easy since the business is closed, and I just need to answer the phone and emails, potentially extending my downtime by a couple of weeks. Unfortunately, my job involves pre-planning for the throngs, and I forgot that the throngs are nuts. Between my mother’s visit, volunteering for “Mary Poppins” and work, I’ve not had a day of “nothing” since Oct. 24. Every day has been 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. of go-go-go. That would be fine if, while at work, I was just listening to NPR and watching cat videos, but instead I’m dealing with a deluge of tourists who want to plan their visits … in February!
But today (at the time of writing) I’m free.
Mom left Monday, her visit uneventful except for a trip to the emergency room and a fender bender (unrelated). It was a fairly standard mom visit. “Mary Poppins” finished Sunday, and I nearly had a heart attack during Saturday night’s performance over some technical magic. Work colleagues are returning from their adventures, stressed out about how much work is waiting for them.
So I’ve finally had an opportunity to run away, and I am sitting all snug in the Shepherd’s wagon at Avalanche Ranch, waiting for Mac to arrive from a trip to Moab. I have a drink in a koozie and a playlist of background music to hum to — turned all the way up to barely audible. Mere yards away sit the soaking pools in which I intend to enter and not leave for three hours, after which I will go play trivia in Redstone and then return and spend another three hours, at least, soaking and reading. In the morning I will probably spring wide awake at 6 a.m. to go soak and read some more.
It’s all kind of exciting, I’ll report back tomorrow as to how it all went.
Tomorrow
Well, we won trivia night at Propaganda Pie against at least 14 teams. I’ve finished reading several short stories, and the pools are getting their weekly cleaning, so I’m back snug in the cozy wagon after an early morning soak. I have the bed to myself because Mac decided the memory foam mattress in his van is more comfortable than the bed in the wagon. He’s not perfect, but he’s close.
The upside is that I get to listen to all the humming music I want. Things are going well. Nothing could possibly ruin my very condensed two-day offseason. A perfect mental health break!
Maybe I’ll just check the news … oh great, that guy is running for president again.
Wendle thinks Thanksgiving should be included as a “don’t come” event on the Aspen offseason calendar. Contact him at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.