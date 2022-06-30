What an interesting turn of newspaper events we’ve had locally lately. Welcome to the fold, Mr. Marolt.
I’ve always made it a point in my columns to jokingly refer to our local newspaper scene along the lines of, “the local paper, and also The Aspen Times.” The editors haven’t always included it (likely because I’m often too wordy), but most of them got through. I’ve also made it very clear that I don’t consider myself a journalist. I’m a columnist, not “the press.”
However, sometimes I’m not making stuff up. For instance, when I wrote my exposés of the incompetence and mismanagement of the three new public-private rental housing projects by APCHA, Royal American and Aspen Housing Partners, I walked over a large pile of evidence to the editor’s office, sat down and spent an inordinate amount of time carefully laying out what I had discovered. I had, as they say, the receipts. The editor let me publish.
Jason Bradshaw, a partner in the development company that built the projects, contacted my publisher and tried to have the story preemptively spiked. They refused and they are still available to read online: “A Royal Mess,” and “Pay More for Less.”
Fast-forward to a statement that Cindy Christensen recently made to The Aspen Times in regards to APCHA closing its office to walk-in traffic: “We are only abiding by the rules and asking people to do the same and we get vilified in the press and people we run into on the street, and I don’t quite understand it.”
Gaslight much, Cindy?
Let me lay out another story, for which the reader can determine if “vilified” is the appropriate word.
A long time ago, I won the lottery for a housing unit at Hunter Creek with a friend. That friendship became acrimonious. I was harassed continuously in an effort to force me to quit-claim my interest in the unit. Cindy became involved. Coincidentally, the other owner “won” a lottery for a different unit when things were getting unsustainable.
To say that it was a very difficult time for me is an understatement. Cindy fell for the other owner’s story, hook line and sinker. Many years later, former friends of the other owner approached me to apologize for what I had to go through and said that the other owner had admitted to them in confidence, boastfully, that it had indeed all been a plan to own the place all to themselves. Which, of course, was not news to me — having lived through it, I was well aware of that fact.
In any case, through a magically timed lottery win, that person was now out of my life. But there was still the matter of me purchasing the whole place on my own. Which means that the “improvements” that had been made needed a value. Cindy came over to the unit to inspect the improvements. A pile of lumber lay in the middle of the floor. Cindy decided that this was a valid improvement as “trim” work. The wood floor that had been installed by a teenage friend of the other owner, who had no experience, was buckling and the phony invoice was, according to Cindy, fully valid. I had to pay somewhere around $6,500 in improvements — some of which I knew were false. I had no choice; it was Cindy’s choice. I, a party to the false improvements, had told her flat-out that they were false. I showed her, in person, the evidence. And still she required me to pay for the improvements. C’est la vie, I guess.
Some minor improvements were real. After Cindy’s walkthrough the other owner came in and removed those. I called Cindy. She said, “You should have replaced the lock.”
That’s mostly hearsay of course — except for the receipts in the file for this unit at APCHA. And there’s more, and it is all documented.
Years later, I was thinking about how it was going to work if I ever decided to sell or make improvements to my unit. Would the money that I had to pay for improvements that didn’t exist be completely lost to me? Am I allowed to make actual improvements based on what I paid for the unit, or would the $6,500 be already deducted from my redeemable cap?
I wanted to speak with Cindy, since she was personally involved, and I wasn’t sure how much longer she would be with APCHA. On Oct. 8, 2013, I emailed Cindy asking for a meeting. A week later, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2013, I met with her. During that meeting, she discovered that the money that I had been forced to pay had never been accounted for by APCHA in the value of my unit.
Immediately after that meeting, I emailed her and explained that since APCHA had made that error, I had to pay private mortgage insurance for around 32 extra months. This amounted to an APCHA error that cost me approximately $2,600. The subject of my email was, “How are these errors resolved?” Cindy’s response? “Sorry, it just doesn’t work that way.” That was her entire email — a summation of APCHA’s “can’t-do” attitude in just seven words.
APCHA fixed the purchase price but didn’t do anything about the consequences of its error.
I then went to a public (and recorded) housing board meeting and made a presentation about APCHA’s error, how it had affected me, and wondering what happens when APCHA makes errors of this sort. Cindy, to the board and everyone else present, said that my presentation was the “first” she’d ever heard of the situation.
This isn’t the only story I have heard of this nature.
Call me crazy, but the endemic dislike of maltreatment by APCHA is possibly related, somehow, to how poorly APCHA is regarded by those within the system because of treatment at the hands of its deputy director. Cindy’s 30-year APCHA legacy is already firmly cemented in the community’s long collective memory.
The fact that APCHA is now locking its doors would seem to me to be a loud signal to the APCHA board, Pitkin County and the city of Aspen that perhaps there is a root cause that they should, I don’t know, look into? And they might not want to just ask Cindy, since, in her own words, she “doesn’t quite understand it.”
If you have a specific story of your own, please write a letter to the editor of the local paper, or The Aspen Times. wendle@wendlewhiting.org