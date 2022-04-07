In the last few months it seems the lives of locals have been dominated by talk about the demise of Aspen (because it has died) and that’s so yesterday, like “the slap.” It’s been fun to watch.
But as the saying goes, “Nero fiddled while Rome burned,” and this is the time of year where the few events that are still fun for locals often happen. I made a goal of doing as many as I can, because if I didn’t I’d probably leave behind the carcass of the Aspen-that-was without giving it another chance. I needed some pure local goodness in my life, though not everything I’ve been doing is strictly Aspen-based. It is, at the least, Aspen adjacent.
One recent foray into the barely-ruined-yet territory was a trip to Leadville for the skijoring races. The crowd was almost entirely duct tape and Wranglers. The first day was sunny, shorts were encouraged, shirts were discouraged and the horse drivers drank Coors — while driving. It was fun to watch.
Leadville shuts down Highway 24 through town for two days of the event. The Aspen Historical Society has pictures of skijoring taking place on Main Street in front of the Hotel Jerome from back in the day, Tony Vagneur must be in some of those photos, and I’m sure those are the long-lost glory days of Aspen for which he pines. I concur. We should definitely shut down Main Street a lot more often.
Afterward, I went to Cottonwood Hot Springs and soaked with a post-skijoring crowd of the injured and bruised. I didn’t overhear a single person complain about not being able to get a 7:30 p.m. dinner reservation.
I stayed in a KOA cabin because I had stolen my friend’s dog, Miss Maisie, and the KOA has a dog park; even Maisie approved of the KOA and she’s a princess. The campground was fully staffed, the room was very clean, and I got an early check-in. Where were the carts of Louis Vuitton luggage? Where were the exclusive roped-off booths? I was in a bizarro alternate reality.
Leadville has whole neighborhoods of tiny homes being built and lots of land. So perhaps we should offer more of our water to the Front Range in exchange for having a light-rail shaft built alongside the water diversion tunnel. Housing crisis solved.
Then there was the curling league bonspiel. A bonspiel is a sports tournament (because curling is a sport) but is run in a way that no one approves of because it doesn’t offer any entitlement to the regular league winners. If there’s one thing beer league teams that did well accidentally during the season want, it’s to not have to play any teams that were equally as lucky during the league. It was fun to watch.
Personally, I felt the bonspiel format was fantastic. My team went from last place in the league to finishing third or fourth (or maybe second) in the tournament. Someone (me) still has to determine the final rankings, but I bet that person has been too busy doing …
Hamilton!
Of the few things Denver has that Aspen does not, traveling Broadway productions probably tie with amusement parks, or perhaps gumbo. I got a seat in the hearing-impaired section so I could watch with subtitles. I still don’t really know what happened but whatever it was, it was fun to watch.
When I got back to Aspen I went to the NEPSA Awards, a locals’ homemade short film and photography competition that specifically caters to the duct tape and beer crowd. They served no beer. The natives were restless. I expected “Open. The. Bar.” chants to break out. It was fun to watch.
I also went to a couple of shows at Belly Up where it was fun to watch crowds of people wearing hats packed together, socializing again, and completely ignoring the musical act. It was like old times.
This past Sunday we had the Four Mountain Crawl, a grueling race against time which involves up to four runs (total) of skiing on all four mountains. There are costumes and cocktails. As of yet, there is still no reserved bottle service compulsory checkpoints, although that is likely to change. The crawl did stop at Lynn Britt cabin, a gem of a copy of the Saloon at Garrano Ranch in Telluride, located in Snowmass. It almost turned into Cloud 9, but only about 10 bottles of champagne were sprayed in our presence, so it has a long way to go before it’s even remotely like Cloud 9 … but it is trying. It was fun to watch.
All those events made me feel like all is not lost. Regardless of where things in Aspen go from here, there is one real treasure going on this week that is always going to be perfect: the Aspen Shortsfest. Every program brings you on an eclectic journey, like life in Aspen 20 years ago.
One film could bring you to a high-mountain town where cowboys tow skiers over jumps down main street, another could transport your mind to a cutthroat curling tournament, and another could put you at eye level in a hot spring with steam curling around your face or under a slow-motion stream of champagne droplets glistening in the sunlight. It’s almost as good as real life and you don’t have to get cold or wet, or leave the comfort of Aspen’s historic treasure, the Wheeler Opera House. You can hold a loved one’s hand the whole time — in case there’s a scary film about Realtors.
Go. It’s fun to watch.
The real sign of the end of times would be if the Highlands Closing party starts having tables reserved for private bottle service. Contact Wendle at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.