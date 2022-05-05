There is a running series of Progressive Insurance commercials that are about “unbecoming” your parents.
They always make me chuckle. They take a universal stereotype and present a quick skit that is meant to amuse you enough to maybe remember the name “Progressive” at the moment you may be in the market for home or auto insurance, something that happens fairly infrequently over the course of a person’s lifetime.
On Monday, I went to Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion American Revival” show in Denver. Due to the weather, it was moved from Red Rocks to the Buell Theatre, which was a wise move, as I was among the youngest in the crowd. It’s likely that the brisk temperatures of the outdoors would have given most of the event-goers second thoughts about attending, and that would have been a shame.
One part of the performance was a continuation of the long-running radio show’s most-loved sketches: a phone conversation between the protagonist and his parents. The mother goes off on tangents about nothing and the father just wants to get off the phone. I often call my mother to ask or tell her something and will hang up an hour later without having had the chance to do either. The audience loved this satire because they were there for the nostalgia for a show that is no more, and the show was always just juvenile humor at heart.
One of the musical guests of the show was Brad Paisley, whom it seemed was the singular draw to many in the audience, despite a rather wide, perceived gap between the ideologies of NPR listeners and fans of country music. I don’t particularly believe that correlation is a very strong one myself; I have a whole playlist of country songs I love to listen to when I’m driving my camper van. I’m the whole laundry list of ideologies that demagogues such as U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert like to use to rile up potential rubes. (I know Lauren may like country music, only because she was once arrested for assaulting a police officer at Country Jam.)
Life began to imitate art when Brad began playing, and moms and grandmothers all around me whipped out their phones and began taking pictures and videos with their phone flashlights on. There were also men with ponytails with their phone brightness set to 11 holding them up above their heads. I was in a Progressive Insurance commercial.
Again, this wasn’t Red Rocks. We were at the Buell Theatre. This was “A Prairie Home Companion” in a stage theater, not Guns N’ Roses at a stadium. One of the musical guests was an opera soprano!
All I could do was chuckle. Well, that’s not entirely true: I couldn’t resist tapping one woman on the shoulder to point out that her flashlight was on while she was taking videos. She seemed confused because it was off when she wasn’t.
I celebrated my last 40th birthday since my last column. I went to Red Rocks on my birthday and watched a great show with old friends and my lovely partner Mac. He and I then went to Playa Del Carmen for a week of cavern diving because sand is the rule for offseasons in Aspen. I don’t feel like I’m becoming my parents yet.
Garrison Keillor is about to turn 80, and did a monologue about what that means to him. Mainly, that it’s all little things now, and the little things don’t bother him anymore. I don’t know if I can wait 31 to 40 years to be able to get to that point. The next time I run into Lo Semple I’m going to ask him if that’s how he feels already.
I’d like to be able to flip that switch and just start feeling that way now. But this year there are the midterm elections, and all the post-mortems for Aspen, and so many Besty McBestface reviews to write. It seems like an impossible goal. Then again, there’s Mac, who seems worry free as long as there is snow, dirt or water to play on. He makes it seem easy.
I used to think Aspen was like Lake Wobegon, but now it’s just Valleyfair. The idyllic small community is now just an amusement park filled with people who don’t know how to use their phones.
I’d like to say Aspen has turned into our parents, but it hasn’t, because that’s an insult to parents: an especially bad one just before Mother’s Day.
Aspen just skipped the part about caring about the little things.
Wendle is hopeful the airport never reopens. Contact him at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.