It's the offseason, and you aren't reading this because you are on a beach in southeast Asia enjoying your fifth beer of the day and it's almost lunchtime. It's the time of year when I can write esoteric columns and not even the editor will notice or care.
Speaking of editors, there is a student newspaper here in Dunedin, New Zealand, called Critic Te Ārohi. It is, as I would say in the colloquial tongue, "sweet as." The editor, Fox Meyer, writes editorials that Mac has described as "What an AI would write if asked to write a column in New Zealand in the voice of Wendle Whiting," but not as an indictment of Fox's ability, just that the snark level is often the same.
Critic is a weekly magazine that I pick up every Monday and read in the library, often laughing out loud, which absolutely no one notices because everyone there is wearing giant earmuff-style headphones and listening to, I assume, Ed Sheeran.
Unlike myself, however, Fox is an actual journalist. We've had some correspondence because I wrote him a fan email, and he responded. This was nice of him, considering I have never responded to that one fan email I received. I've been meaning to sit down with Fox and have a casual conversation about why Critic Te Ārohi is so good, get his take on many questions I have about New Zealand, and then potentially write a column about it. That discussion has yet to happen, but I just realized that what could be more fun (and easier) would be to instead write an account of a fictional interview with Fox Meyer.
WW: Fox, I'm happy you have taken the time out of your busy schedule writing swear words to sit down with a minor but legendary and handsome columnist such as myself. I'm a big fan of your ability to use all the words banned in the USA in your publication. Why haven't you been canceled?
Fox: Well, Wendle, the pleasure is all mine. I have been a fan since I read your column about the lack of canted crosswalks on Mill Street; really profound work! I'd say the reason we haven't been canceled is that the [blank] are a bunch of [blank] and if they had two brain cells they would [blank] [blank] [blank], but they don't, so they can [blank] [blank] on a scone and shove it [blank] [blank] on their way to [blank] sheep [blank] in Invercargill. Also, New Zealand is really laid back.
WW: Would the sheep let them do that?
Fox: That's what the sheep in the newsroom at the Otago Daily Times are for.
WW: There's a restaurant in Aspen with some stuffed sheep as decorations. I suspect worse things have been done to them by influencers. Critic seems to have a beef with the Otago Daily Times. Is it because they sold out their newsroom's integrity after they got sued by a [alleged] Russian billionaire oligarch for suggesting that he was any two of those three things?
Fox: Um, no. It's just that the ODT has yet to develop a concept of local culture or what news is actually vital to a large portion of the community. They frame stories as if they alone have the principled high ground and really like to create moral panic where none should exist; or, conversely, ignore the actual issues confronting the citizenry.
WW: Ah yes, we have the same thing going on in Aspen with the other paper, but we don't get to say, "Honestly, get [blank]-ed" when we write about them (unless your name is Roger). Moving on, why are the sinks so small in New Zealand?
Fox: The building code here requires that no sink is allowed to be any larger than what a tiny kiwi bird would consider a cozy nest. They are endangered, and the country wants to ensure that they feel welcome wherever they find themselves.
WW: My toothpaste foam dribbles onto the floor while I brush my teeth because the sink is the size of a cereal bowl, and there is no vanity.
Fox: Yeah, kiwis are notoriously fearful of any flat vanity surface.
WW: I suspect, then, that doorknobs are at knee level so kiwis can reach them?
Fox: Ha ha, no, that’s silly — kiwis don’t have hands. The reason you have to bend over to open doors here is because we need to keep up the appearance that Hobbits are real so that New Zealand remains a viable vacation option for people who cosplay.
WW: I have been enjoying the in-depth coverage Critic has been giving the disappearing traffic cones story. I had no idea smoking pot was such a big thing down here. Aspen avoids this problem by selling weed in edible form from storefronts on every block in town. Also, we use velvet ropes to mark detours on the street. Safety orange is not on our municipal code's approved list of colors allowed in town.
Fox: Aspen sounds fun.
WW: It used to be.
WW: I've recently discovered that the local bus system doesn't go to the Dunedin airport. It seems really odd. Is there an explanation for that?
Fox: It's a conspiracy between the…
WW: Stop there. Weird, I feel like we are the same person right now.
Wendle did receive permission from the real Fox to write a fictional interview and he didn't even require that he see a draft first. Risky. Contact him at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.