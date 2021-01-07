I may be irresponsible. Well, I definitely am that often, but I mean recently: I went on a vacation!
I know, dumb, but hear me out. The data shows that, just like most viruses, once you have had COVID-19 you will have antibodies protecting you at least for a while. The CDC guidance for people who have recovered from the virus says that for 90 days, you don’t need to quarantine if you are exposed to an active case. My interpretation of that data is that I have a hall pass for 90 days. Just let me believe that please.
I haven’t been running around like an idiot with my mask off though. It’s pretty much been business as usual, but my housemate is happy she’s safe from contracting the virus from me at least. Every day I still get up, sit at a desk in my living room, and go to bed: the same it’s been since mid-March. If I go out, I wear a mask. This routine has driven me mad of course; it has all of us.
However, a friend invited me to the Yucatan, Mexico, area for eight days over the holidays. Previously I would not have entertained the idea, but now “why not, I’m ‘immune,’ right?” and booked a flight.
The trip involved stops in Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and Cancun.
Let me tell you… seeing the ocean for the first time since August 2019, was glorious.
Being in the warm gulf waters was even better. And the tacos! So many meals out, sitting down at an actual table in public. Remember when we used to be able to do that?
But this isn’t a travel blog.
I want to tell you how much more seriously Mexico, or at least that part of Mexico is taking the virus. Perhaps there are lessons to be learned.
First of all everyone was wearing a mask inside and outside. The only occasional exceptions were people that, at first glance, one would classify as a “gringo.” If those people wanted inside anything, anywhere, they had to wear a mask.
Second, every business had someone monitoring people entering. In order to get indoors in any sort of shop, restaurant, bar, hotel, etc. we had to walk through a shallow mat filled with a disinfecting liquid, get our temperature taken, receive a squirt of hand sanitizer into our hands, and of course, be wearing a mask.
This was universal, and everything was open.
On a catamaran tour to Isla Mujeres we were required to wear masks the entire time, and everyone did.
We went diving in Cozumel and everyone had to wear a mask until the moment you were ready to enter the water, and everyone did. We spent a lot of time on beaches and while people walked from one place to another, they wore masks. Everyone.
The state in Mexico where I was has had a cumulative 16,000 cases compared to nearly 350,000 in Colorado.
Where would America be now if we had been this sensible from the beginning? The answer to that is fairly obvious. I work with China every day, and they are fully open and functioning because the same types of procedures that Mexico has implemented are compulsory in China.
So here we are, in a rather bleak situation, because mask-wearing became a political issue. Businesses are closed and closing. People are dying. Mostly avoidable, had we as a country united together to help each other out.
But no, we couldn’t.
Our newly seated congressional representative, Lauren Boebert, has relentlessly railed against mask mandates. Rep. Boebert compared health measures to attacks on our freedom, and decried the economic effects of the pandemic while at the same time fought against any common sense means to help defeat it.
Her Twitter feed is filled with anti-mask rhetoric. She especially likes to point out how silly people look while wearing them. She calls herself a “patriot” for fighting for our “freedom” to be ignorant and dangerous.
Rep. Boebert wrote, “In Aspen, mask concerns are only directed at churches and political opponents,” because her and her campaign were caught lying to, and deceiving, our community in order to raise money to become our “representative.” A minor blip in her history of deception.
Off to a great start in Congress, yesterday, she contested the certification of the Electoral College’s votes in a bid to disenfranchise her constituents’ choice for the winner of the presidential election because she doesn’t like who we chose. Is attempting to subvert and disobey the Constitution being a “patriot?” No, there are other words for her blatant attempt to destroy democracy and shred the Constitution; patriot isn’t close.
Her chief complaint in front of Congress, as our representative, was that 30,000 eligible voters in Arizona were allowed to register to vote after the original deadline was postponed because we are in a pandemic. She referred to this as a “travesty.” She also stated that she must contest the Electoral College’s votes as her duty to her constituents, who you may recall, chose Biden for president.
Rep. Boebert seems incapable of recognizing irony.
She may be a little prescient however, as her statement on Oct. 11, 2020, has only one word incorrect after yesterday’s embarrassing rant, “Democrats are ready to destroy the foundations of our Republic, including the Supreme Court, Electoral College and the Constitution, because they demand power over you and your children, ‘by any means necessary.’”
Let’s hope Rep. Boebert’s statement of “I am the militia,” isn’t as prophetic.
