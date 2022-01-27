I live with a visionary. His name is Homie. He’s pretty much completely deaf; he only has one eye and that eye is mostly blind. He’s nearing 100 in dog years, yet you wouldn’t guess he’s a month over 50. He frolics and prances, loves attention, parties and crowds. He won’t stay still if there’s anything going on.
Homie’s a visionary because he imagines the space he’s in, and how to maneuver within it, using only a little incoming information and a lot of experience. Homie is very successful (well, mostly) at predicting where a step is, or a wall or a coffee table. He can’t catch a ball because he lacks depth perception (only one eye).
Homie also only likes to make left turns, because it’s his left eye that still exists. Aspen is a lot like Homie, or it used to be.
If you drive down Hyman Avenue you can only take a left turn in front of the Wheeler Opera House. If you drive down Galena Street you can only take a left turn in front of Paradise Bakery. Both are one-way streets at those corners. If you don’t take those left turns you end up on the pedestrian cobblestone mall that fronts the most-sought-after commercial spaces in our tiny town and the most beloved and iconic public spaces that make Aspen Aspen.
Cars aren’t allowed there because visionary high school students in the early 1970s overcame the reluctance of local businesses (and hence government) by forcing the issue to the people via a ballot initiative (a local tradition, apparently). As the Aspen Historical Society describes the situation prior to the pedestrian malls, “In 1972, Aspen’s downtown area suffered from traffic congestion, air pollution and unattractive, even unsafe, streets.”
Yesterday marked the end of a Community Voice outreach survey titled “Safety and Mobility in the Downtown Core.” It provided several options for the survey taker to choose from that may or not be their preference for increasing perceived or actual safety and mobility in the downtown core. Unsurprisingly, none of the options were particularly visionary. They were all options that municipalities around the world have been implementing for decades.
Of course, creating pedestrian malls is no longer the visionary idea that it was in the ’70s either. None of the survey options included a preference for allowing only bikes and feet. The result of the survey will then conclusively prove that the community preference for the downtown core is to allow cars, however erroneous that conclusion may be. The data will be there.
As an example of how our city council is using misleading information to guide decisions, I will reference Question 9 of a previous Community Voice survey regarding preferences for the Lumberyard housing project. The question read, “For parking, do you prefer…” and the two choices were “structured parking” and “surface parking,” and those two choices alone. Answering was compulsory, and you were not allowed to continue the survey without first choosing “parking” or “parking.”
In a recent council work session, the planners presented data showing a 60-40 break for structured parking. The result was phrased such that perhaps the community prefers not to see a sea of cars. That could be a valid interpretation. An equally valid interpretation is that the community prefers no cars and structured parking was the least bad available option. There is literally no way to parse the data into a legitimate community preference. We do know with 100% certainty that the data is flawed, because I was one of the survey takers who chose “parking” even though encouraging over 430 vehicles to join the gridlock at the bottleneck of Highway 82 is patently absurd, and certainly the non-visionary thing to do.
Recently I made a short, four-question survey of my own for councilmembers and asked them to participate as if their answers would help guide decisions for a successful future. Not participating meant that they were not interested in having a voice in the planning process; basically the same incentive for their actual outreach surveys. The survey was definitely (and obviously) structured to make a point, not to actually make decisions (if only I had that power, we’d have hot springs in town).
In the four-question survey, there was no wrong answer for the first three, and the fourth (compulsory) question asked what type of parking would be best for Wagner Park, and “no parking” was not a provided option. There were no survey responses. Ward Hauenstein called the fourth question a “gotcha!” question, even though it mirrored the Community Voice survey. He also said that “in public outreach, people want parking,” which proves how dangerously misleading survey results can be, since 100% of respondents to their recent Lumberyard outreach must (have to) want parking. Torre and Skippy Mesirow engaged; Rachel Richards and John Doyle were silent.
After the Lumberyard work session, Doyle was quoted as saying, with regard to the survey’s responses toward density and energy efficiency, that the results were “going to make my decision easier.” Gah. Any qualification at all that there is an awareness of the limits of the data he is getting would help me sleep better at night, but there is none.
Homie takes in what little good data he can get by turning his head far to the right before making left turns until he ends up exactly where he needs to be.
Our council is knowingly blind in one eye, and is deciding to turn toward that direction without looking first. Lots of past experience in Aspen would inform a mostly blind council that, at the very least, they should turn their head to see what’s over there before making all the wrong turns to get someplace we’ve already been and know we don’t want to be.
Wendle is glad that spring skiing has already started at Bonnie’s. Contact him at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.