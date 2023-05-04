I suspect that by the time this column is printed, the story of how two doctors together can’t afford to rent in Aspen will have made news beyond the valley as if it is a unique story. It may be unique elsewhere, perhaps, but indeed this is our new normal, one of the defining factors of the death of Aspen, and something we have become inured to as we helplessly watch the free-market wrest value out of private property with dreadful consequences.
Since we cannot do anything about that completely normal thing happening in Aspen, let me tell you about my day at school in Dunedin! Today I learned how New Zealand has screwed itself by squeezing value from private property.
The whole mess began when some white guys sailed by and decided to beat all the fur seals to death with clubs and harpoon all the whales for oil. This, naturally, led white missionaries to move to the islands to convert the indigenous to Christianity and attempt to erase their culture, which was followed closely behind by England (shorthand for white people/Great Britain), deciding that the islands would be great as a resource for the food they desperately needed as rapid industrialization in the homeland was leading to food scarcity. Still, first, they had to colonize the land and/or evict the current tenants.
The regular order of things for the industrialist society in England meant that the resources they meant to extract from New Zealand needed to be lawfully possessed, so England “bought” the land from the previous “owners” at gunpoint (and over dead bodies) for pennies.
England then used all sorts of incentives to quickly eliminate all the pesky natural barriers to farming that the wetlands and forests were impeding, including just giving it away to anyone who could cut down all the trees on any particular plat. In perhaps the quickest human-centric environmental transformation of a country in the history of our species, New Zealand’s natural environment was thrown into ecological chaos. What took Americans (shorthand for United States-ians) 400 years to accomplish took only a hundred here.
Sheep meat and wool dominated New Zealand’s exports, and New Zealand dominated the world in that particular market. Then, however, the world wars happened, and suddenly, “Hey, milk is profitable. Drain the swamps!” The lightweight sheep could run amok on the destabilized deforested hillsides, but the cows needed flatter land because they are prone to tipping over. So the wetlands were drained by hiring cheap labor from the pool of destitute (but God-fearing) Maori who had no land.
The dairy industry became a reasonably stable industry for some time — as the government provided subsidies to farmers that acted as insurance against low prices, but then a neoliberalist regime in the early ’80s decided that the private landowners weren’t doing enough to extract value from their land. So the authority decided it was in the “best interest” of the country to make sure that these private landowners got their act together to squeeze the ground for all it was worth, so they enacted policies that would guarantee a farm would fail unless it ran at the closest margin to full production as possible.
Then that thing happened in China in 2008, where infant formula was made from plastic, not milk protein, and babies died. For some reason, that made the Chinese mothers decide that the milk from New Zealand was of higher quality. Boom went the demand.
The province of Canterbury, the region around Christchurch, is former wetlands (long since drained) and since it is a relatively arid area, not suitable for dairy farming. “But the world needs dry milk powder!” said the giant dairy factories that needed milk for their machines.
There would have to be irrigation infrastructure to convert the region to dairy farming. A dairy developer must get consent from the Environment Canterbury Regional Council to build that infrastructure. Since the essential purpose of the democratically elected council was to protect the environment in the Canterbury region (see name), the dairy developers weren’t getting anywhere because dairy cows cause all sorts of damage to water ecology with their phosphate inputs and nitrogen outputs.
To “fix” this issue of not extracting “value” from the land, in 2010, Prime Minister John Key announced that to remove “regulations that may be preventing natural resources from being used productively,” he must sack the elected council and replace them with appointed agri-business folks who would “rectify the faults” of the council. In 2012 Key promised to restore democracy back to the people of Canterbury but couldn’t because “the job wasn’t done yet.” It wasn’t until 2019, under Jacinda Ardern, that democracy was restored to Canterbury. By then, the damage was done, and the fuse for a giant bomb was lit, and there was no way to put it out.
The Canterbury flatlands lie on a deep glacial gravel bed. Water seeps slowly but relentlessly from the surface to the aquifer, taking about 60 years to trickle through. Already the nitrogen levels in the freshwater have crept above the trigger levels for concern, which is from contamination entering the aquifer from farming in the 1960s. The number of dairy cattle in the region in 1994 was 212,492; in 2017, there were 1,308,058. There is now no doubt that Christchurch will inevitably face an existential crisis of water resources within the next few decades.
But hey, money!
