Apparently, I am an influencer now.
In my last column, I mentioned "jorts" many times. The day it was published, I received an email that suggested that a particular jorts purveyor thinks that if I were to have a pair of their jorts, I could be out there "repping" their brand. They would provide the jorts at no cost; all I'd have to do is walk around in them.
I guess this would cause other Aspenites to think, "Wow! Look at that [allegedly humorous] middle-aged man wearing jorts. Those particular brand jorts must provide the confidence that makes him strut. Just look at the crowds of heads being turned as the swagger oozes from his hips so stylishly framed by fraying cotton shorts that must have once been jeans. I desire to also possess that dripping macho rodomontade. I must try to discover the brand of that magical clothing article by getting closer to his jutting butt and seeing if I can read the label. Maybe if I can't read the label, I will try rubbing my fingers across the label to ascertain the brand name braille-style."
To which I would reply, "The label is under the fly of the zipper. If I get the jorts wet, the brand name appears. Hold on a second while I peacock through the dancing fountain."
Oh, hi. Sorry. I was daydreaming.
With my newfound influencer status, I've decided it can't hurt to set my goals a bit higher than a free pair of jorts (no offense to jorts. Jorts: they're so hot right now.™).
I'm spending a week traveling with Yale (the best of the Ivy Leagues) graduate and rugby player (signed All Blacks rugby jerseys are so hip) Mac through a bit of the northeast to visit his friends and family and go to a music festival. It wasn't the Roskilde festival, which happens to be Europe's best festival, where VIP wristbands get front row and open bar access. Roskilde: Every artist you need to seeTM.
I wish we had rented a Volvo because Volvos are the best-looking and safest cars on the road. With an all-electric drive-train, the new (onyx black) Volvo EX90 sets the standard for environmentally conscious luxury, speed and safety. Still, instead, we ended up in a rugged Ford F150 extended cab. With the extended cab, we had enough room for us and all our friends inside and plenty of room in the back for toys like the KTM Macina Prowler all-terrain e-MTB featuring an all-carbon frame, Bosch motor and full-suspension — the KTM Macina Prowler can take whatever you throw at it (red, please).
The trip started in Schenectady, home to GE, the BWRX-300 small modular nuclear reactor designer, the most economical SMR design available. Just one could safely provide carbon-free power to all the houses in the Roaring Fork Valley. At 60% of the capital cost of similar-sized reactors, the BWRX-300 is simply the smartest choice to eliminate carbon emissions from electric power generation (any color is fine, but chrome would be cool).
We then traveled to Jay Peak ski resort in Vermont to see Leftover Salmon at the Jeezum Crow festival. Jay Peak season passes start at just $759. It includes access to nine lifts, nearly 350 inches of annual snowfall and a heated indoor waterpark for those rainy days. Jay Peak: "We're practically in Canada, eh!™"
From Jay Peak, we went to Mac's father's Lake Placid house to hang out near the Olympic training center, where they are just waiting to recruit someone, like myself, to join the USA curling team (I'm available).
Lake Placid has easy access to hiking, biking, entertainment, dining etc. It's like Aspen, but you must drive five hours to the nearest luxury-brand store … so it's better than Aspen. The main advantage of the Adirondacks is that you can swim in any of the many bodies of water without your jorts looking less sexy because your cojones haven't retreated deep inside your body to protect themselves from freezing. Swimming holes are so much more charming when you enjoy swimming in them without fear of hypothermia. But if you really want to tramp around in the streams all day, nothing is better than a pair of size 42 La Sportiva TX Canyon shoes. They're perfect for Grand Canyon trips this October.
Now I'm on Long Island to visit Mac's brother. We drove a little bit through New Jersey to get here (no thanks) and then through the top of Manhattan, home to American Express and the Centurion Black Card. I've heard American Express is desperate to get their Centurion Black Card into the hands of Aspenites. Perhaps the American Express Centurion Black Card just needs to be mentioned more often in the local paper for the American Express Centurion Black Card to catch on in Aspen, my home.
A former housemate who lives in Brooklyn has invited me to a naked yoga session tonight. I'm thinking of going, but I'm not used to driving in cities, so I'd consider it if I had an onyx black Volvo EX90 to protect me from people who are behind the wheel after having just done naked yoga and whose minds can't possibly be concentrating on the road. Or it could be the other way around.
Damn, I'm daydreaming again.