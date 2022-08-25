We seem to be in a mini-golden age of commentary about local news here in Aspen. I’d be inclined to write about the non-localness of The Aspen Times, but I’ve been making fun of that for years. At the moment, Roger Marolt has that market cornered and Andrews Travers’ article in The Atlantic, “End Times in Aspen,” is destined to be the high-water mark for anything The Aspen Times ever had a hand in producing.
The reaction to the Living Lab project on Galena and Cooper would be easy fodder for satire, but Beth Brandon has won that race. I don’t know how much more can be said about the failure of Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority oversight that would make any difference (the board has failed to act in the face of mountains of evidence) but I’m positive Elizabeth Milias and Paul Menter will diligently keep working on that. It’s hard to imagine that stories about the race for sheriff and the quest to build a new jail would be as riveting were it not for Mick Ireland’s commentaries, which even include sex.
With the bases already well covered by those more capable, I feel like I have a completely blank and empty canvas to veer into topics about the other important and overlooked subjects that aren’t being covered by the mainstream media, and also The Aspen Times.
For instance, what’s up with North Mill Street? A few years ago, it was repaved and a lovely divider was installed near the Puppy Smith intersection in order to provide some modicum of safety for pedestrians. At first the median was marked by gravel, and then it was finished as a lovely planter with grasses and shrubbery surrounded by a cement curb. I remember riding a bike home from work in the dark on the new pavement for the first time and being completely and utterly happy about how smooth the ride downhill was. It’s the simple things that make life wonderful.
However, as most of my bike rides are on WE-cycle — whose bikes are seemingly equipped with shock exaggerators instead of absorbers — the ride slowly has become less pleasant over time, as various infrastructure projects have taken place on the road. There are now no less than 10 manhole covers between the Hotel Jerome and the Mill Street bridge, and that’s just the downhill half of the road. The once homogeneous pavement is now a patchwork of pavings and repairs spanning many years. The bike lane looks specifically engineered to deter biking on it at all costs because there are seams and gaps scientifically placed to turn a bike ride into a Tough Mudder course.
WE-cycle headlights don’t help the situation because they are strobe lights. In the middle of the night, bike rides become nightclubs and can be internally narrated as, “Uh oh, there’s a manhole cover coming up ahead in vaguely that direction.” Pitch blackness. “OK, that manhole is now two inches in front of me.” Pitch blackness. “This is going to hurt when the bike lands.” Pitch blackness. “Well, my perineum is now crushed and I’m airborne again and I’m going to land directly in front of another manhole.” Pitch blackness. “I wonder who does perineum reconstruction in this area, Steadman? I should probably worry about that later, it looks like there’s another manhole cover coming up, right before the cement curb conveniently constructed right in the middle of the road.” Pitch blackness. “This is the third pair of underwear I’ve bloodied this week, I should be driving instead.”
But really, the main travesty is the crosswalk lines for the crosswalk that the median straddles. The stripes aren’t painted at an angle. Yes, there are others, particularly on Main Street, that also are wrong. But there are reasons. The ones on Main Street are painted by CDOT because it is a state highway and no one on those crews knows (or cares) that ours are canted. So I have to reluctantly ignore those as I drive down Main.
To be clear, Aspen’s street department is a great team and very capable, I don’t blame them for doing well what they’ve been asked to do. If there’s any cause for blame for the Living Lab project it’s not theirs, but they did the work very quickly, efficiently and professionally.
My issue with the stripes on Mill Street is that the crosswalk cuts through the median at an angle; there is no more perfect spot to make our crosswalks look intentionally tilted. Like a commissioned piece of public art that is just left there, unfinished, or worse, put together wrong.
One spring a few years ago, I happened upon our street crews getting ready to paint that crosswalk. I quickly ran into the liquor store next to Clark’s and got a gift of a case of Corona and walked it over to the painting crew and pleaded my case. The answer was simple: They can’t shut down traffic on Mill to do the painting, and since the median makes the lanes so narrow there, it is impossible for them to squeeze a car by even one wet strip if it is at an angle. The streets department doesn’t have the power to detour traffic like the events department does.
So I have come up with a solution. Besty McBestface, Aspen’s frontrunner for The Aspen Times Best of 2022 Events Producer, is going to stage an event next spring at the Puppy Smith intersection crosswalk. It will last about 20-30 minutes. During the event, North Mill traffic will need to be briefly flagged for alternating one-way traffic while the event takes place on one side of the median and then switches halfway to the other side. The event will be a fundraiser for puppies, the Ukraine, Haiti, Monkeypox survivors, kittens and employee housing. For a donation of as little as 10 cents, participants will be able to draw chalk art on Mill Street.
Graffiti about Gorsuch probably will be popular. The Aspen Times coverage of the event will discuss all the benefits of new zoning in Steamboat Springs.
When we next hear from Wendle, it will be after Burning Man. Hopefully the maiming will be limited this year. Contact him at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.