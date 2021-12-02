December is not going to be fun, but there’s always Highlands closing day. Maybe.
Optimism is not the vibe I’m feeling around town lately.
With spring-like temperatures, sunny days and dry forecasts, there is little skiing to distract the locals from focusing on the freight train of doom heading toward us at a reckless speed.
The feeling of burnout that hits service and hospitality workers around the first week of January is already happening. Just as in every other year, locals are using the phrase, “this too shall pass,” just a whole month earlier than normal. More alarming is the addition of “this is literally insane,” whether in reference to the current state of the slopes, or the impending chaos of the holidays.
With the loss of L’Hostaria and Jimmy’s, Aspen is short a couple hundred dining reservations each evening. With the new norm of second homes being first homes, there are a lot more than a few hundred new humans who want to be fed every night or entertained every day. The demand over the holidays simply, objectively, cannot be met by the supply.
A local housing catastrophe has delayed most attempts to fill the gaps. While we wait for Catch Steakhouse and Chica to open, and the return of Snow Lodge and Velvet Buck, I have to admit to feeling that if all four manage to open we will also be witnessing pigs flying. Most of the already open restaurants are running with skeleton staffs. Regardless, the strung-thin workers of the retail, activity vendors, hotels and restaurants that do survive until Jan. 1 will be among the most jaded and scarred class in recent Aspen history.
The demanding clientele for which Aspen is infamous is coming back in force. It’s easy to tell that they aren’t aware of, or factoring in, the state of labor in Aspen. Online reviews for most local businesses are filled with, “service was terrible,” or “had to wait 10 minutes for my cocktail.”
I get berated almost every day by someone who can’t believe that they can’t go snowmobiling, dog-sledding or sleigh riding — berated as if it were my fault!
Perhaps ACRA, Aspen Skiing Co. and the city of Aspen could do some informational marketing along the lines of, “We welcome you back, but please have patience with us. You turned all our housing into game rooms.”
Anyway, the holiday is going to be brutal and ugly, but that’s the state of things whether we want it or not and I just want to get that off my chest. Be prepared.
Meanwhile, our congressperson Lauren Boebert is still being the person she’s always been, which is terrible, but now on an international news scale. Redistricting means that she stands a chance of holding her seat next year despite the electorate getting to know her more, and although she has “promised” to only serve two terms, her word is worth nothing, as evidenced by everything she says and does. One quick example: She once said that she would stand up for everyone in her district, but apparently she didn’t mean the Muslims, gay people, actual Christians, or Latinos. Big surprise!
What I don’t understand is how our new district came to be drawn the way it did, and I followed the process fairly closely. The new redistricting law that Coloradans passed was pretty explicit: Districts shall be contiguous, compact and contain communities of interest (“group of people in a geographical area, such as a specific region or neighborhood, who have common political, social or economic interests.”) And yet here we are: Telluride and Aspen are in the same district as Grand Junction and Trinidad and are represented by a person who is openly hostile to the values of Telluride and Aspen. Unfortunately, we are now being lumped in as “her voters” as the butt of jokes around the world. To be fair to us, she was shellacked by the voters of Telluride, Aspen and even her home county of Garfield, and barely won the district — but most people aren’t aware of that.
Perhaps there will be a silver lining and potential destination visitors will start steering clear of Aspen as a result, just as they did back in the 1990s after the passing of Amendment 2.
You’d think that with all of that said, I am depressed. But the truth is, I’m not. I’m distressed and worried about Aspen’s community, my actual neighbors, and the weird way the free market is not correcting very quickly here. But it is only a matter of time I think — for better or worse. Either because Aspen’s reputation becomes ruined by poor service, or poor representatives, or somehow the leaders and employers realize that to save the town and their businesses they need to quadruple wages and vote in stronger numbers for their best interest.
In the end it doesn’t really matter to me that much really, because most of the time I think about my friend, Mac.
Yesterday he pushed off at Lee’s Ferry to do his first ever Grand Canyon trip. For the next 18 days I know the feeling he will be experiencing every waking moment, and that warms my heart (although I imagine he’ll be freezing). There’s only ever one first time in the Big Ditch, and that feeling is fairly unique along a human’s lifeline. Sure, a lot of those feelings are fear, but a type of fear that makes you feel alive and vibrant. With that fear comes reverence, scale and humility that sticks around a long while. That’s good for a person. Our visitors should try it someday.
By the time he gets off the river, the whole world might change again, but I know he knows I’ll still be here, and that keeps me going. Keeps me going quite well, actually.
Wendle suggests that if you haven’t already made your dinner reservations over the holidays that there are drive-thrus in El Jebel. wendle@wendlewhiting.org