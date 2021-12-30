The universe is very, very big. Really big. It’s so big that it is very easy to not think about how large it is, because it is incomprehensible just how huge it is. Minds tend to tune out the incomprehensible.
Aspen is really quite small. Here in the tiny speck of a town, on a tiny bit of rock, orbiting an average star, located in a suburban region of a regular galaxy, many people seem to forget just how tiny they really are in the scheme of things.
A person can walk from one corner of the commercial core of Aspen to the opposite corner and it might take eight minutes, the same amount of time it takes to get from Aspen to the sun if you could walk as fast as physics would allow. Even at the very constrained limits of human legs, locals don’t think much about a walk from one side of the core to the other. Holiday visitors, visiting from alien worlds, are flummoxed by the great distance of four or five mountain town-sized blocks.
This is just one behavior of many that seems incomprehensible to us residents, but we just shake our heads knowing that this too shall pass … well, we used to. Now we are not so sure that all the little things that spark the incandescent conversations among workers while the glasses are being polished will ever end. We have begun to contemplate the plausibility that we will be swept away by the explosion.
Personally, I don’t doubt that the end of Aspen as a funky ski town is inevitable because the process is well along the way, perhaps in the final throes of death.
What remains of Aspen after the intense light of the novae recedes is still partially hidden behind clouds of gas and dust from the traffic, the demolition and the construction. It could become one of a few things, but a ski town is the least likely. Ski towns require a lot of cheap human laborers and that resource is in the process of being fissioned into oblivion. Businesses can’t continue to pay well below the rate of similar workers in San Francisco and New York while the cost of living is well above both and still expect that the workforce will just find a way to survive; there are lots of other places to live and work.
In the past, because Aspen was once a ski town, it was possible to find a way to work, ski and afford shelter. That time has gone. The only way to afford shelter now is to only work, and even that is becoming tenuous. The allure of the lifestyle that once attracted swarms of youth for a season has fizzled. Businesses had it good while it lasted, but those many decades are now over.
Paying the lifties, the dishwashers and the boot-fitters enough to pay a mortgage (paired with their spouses’ income) was the correct long-term solution to our problem 50 years ago, but the short-term gain of profits and the seemingly inexhaustible supply of workers eclipsed the obvious nature of our trajectory. A retail shop, restaurant or hotel can’t pay their workers the more than $50,000 a month it would take to service the 30-year mortgage for the current average home price in Aspen. They could possibly pay enough to afford to rent a room, which if the rule of thumb of 30% of your income is used, means a wage of about $8,000 a month. If a business is not paying their workers that much then that business is asking the worker to sacrifice for the owner’s sake. That always worked in Aspen because workers had other incentives to be here. That hubris has finally caught up to us now.
As the town sheds its outer shells of small businesses, what remains behind will likely be only those businesses that will pay a livable wage, and the beginning of this process is what we are seeing now. Deep-pocketed hospitality and restaurant chains are displacing unique establishments. They are discovering however, that they can’t find workers, so are raising their wages until they do, because they can. The dwindling supply of labor is shifting, leaving a vacuum behind. This unstable chain reaction has finally reached the point where collapse is seen across the whole spectrum of local industry.
As the explosion compresses the core, what may be left behind after the bang is still obscured by the brilliance of the boom. Perhaps Aspen will become a glistening white dwarf: smaller, shinier, more homogeneous glass and steel facades containing priceless wool, sculpture and lamb shanks. Or perhaps the blast will be more powerful and the tiny town is squeezed so hard that the whole system collapses into a singular point — a black hole where nothing may enter for fear of never escaping. Aspen may become a smoking, spinning cinder of nothingness, where everyone has left because there are no services, no places to live, no places left to enjoy.
Town is filled with humans only looking inward. Where there should be telescopes, there are microscopes.
The universe is very, very large. What happens to Aspen is of such insignificance compared to what’s out there, beyond our tiny system, that regrettably very soon we also will become irrelevant: a burned-out, has-been of a famous ski town that shined too brightly and briefly. Perhaps after a few millennia the brilliance of our flare out will be seen by distant observers and they too will shake their heads. What they will see will be incomprehensible … and then the light will dim and the Aspen that was will blink out and their attention will turn away.
Contact Wendle at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.