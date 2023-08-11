I think I may have accidentally assaulted someone on Saturday night. I know I did something intentionally; whether it was assault is the question.
I’m pretty sure I have a mild (or severe) case of prosopagnosia, which is the inability to recognize people by their faces. It’s great at work because whenever a guest comes up to me to mention, “That hike you sent me on was fantastic,” I get to frantically run through my mind as to whether I sent them to Hunter Creek or Crater Lake and then just reply, “Oh great!” If they complain about the hike, I just say, “Yeah, Ute is hard.” Seldom do I recognize the person from any previous interaction.
Over time, I’ve learned to recognize people I interact with often, but I could never tell you their hair or eye color if asked. I’d be useless to a police sketch artist.
On Saturday, I returned home from Todos Santos, Mexico — an awful place you should never visit as often as you can. As I walked through the arrivals area of the terminal, I saw my old friend I hadn’t seen in ages, waiting for someone in the airport while talking on their phone and leashed to a dog. As I approached, I waved hi and flicked him on the stomach in a friendly “nice to see you, let’s get a beer soon” manner. Then I walked out of the terminal.
At the bus stop, I was standing there thinking about my old friend’s somewhat confused look after I flicked him on the stomach. I texted him, “Please tell me you were just at the arrivals end of the airport, and I didn’t just do a drive-by belly flick to a complete stranger.” His reply? “I’m in New Jersey,” followed by a picture of him in a room with three ukeleles hanging on the wall behind him. So he may have been lying to me and was in Hawaii, but he definitely wasn’t in the airport terminal.
Still, he did look like the guy I just (may or may not have) assaulted in Aspen. Perhaps thinner, and maybe the other guy didn’t have a beard, and maybe not glasses, but still, it was a man.
I laughed all the way home, red-faced with embarrassment.
Coincidentally, another old friend recently sent me a photo that had popped up in his Facebook memories. It took me a minute to recognize that it was a photo of me and then even longer to remember what I was doing in the picture. It was from a long time ago in Aspen, probably in the mid-aughts. I was the Grand Poobah of the R.A.W. (Random Acts of Weirdness) Club, which I had started after the Improv Everywhere group out of New York had a Black member stand on Gondola Plaza with a sign that read, “Meet a black person.” Classic.
In any case, our R.A.W. club had a good run. This particular photo had been taken while I was hanging out in the walking mall, sitting next to random people on a bench, and then earnestly asking them if it was all right with them if I took off my shoe (just one).
A couple of years in a row, we set up the Aspen Beach and Yacht Club on the Fourth of July at the dancing fountain, brought beach chairs and sand, and went snorkeling with flippers. One of my favorite missions was spending a few hours whitewater rafting on a pond at the golf course.
Back then, people could be silly for no reason, and sometimes people even enjoyed it. These days, if the chairs are too heavy at a wedding reception, the wedding planner gets sued. Or suppose you mistakenly belly-flick a stranger at the airport. In that case, you might end up at the receiving end of the Aspen Daily News’ motto “If you don’t want it printed, don’t let it happen,” labeled as some bizarre belly-flicking bandit.
Oh, how the times have changed.
While that unfortunate episode at the airport still makes my cheeks burn, it also serves as a reminder of the quirks of human interaction. Our desire to connect, reminisce, surprise and play has always existed. But we’re growing wary of our ever-evolving society and its litigious culture. Suddenly, every misstep is documented, magnified and archived for posterity. The fear of being misinterpreted is sometimes stronger than our wish to simply be playful.
Yet, it’s essential to remember that our need for connection and mirth should transcend our fear of misinterpretation. Yes, we need to be more careful now: to consider others’ boundaries and respect their personal space. But we also need to foster our human connections and continue to find joy in the small, random acts of weirdness and kindness that make life much more vibrant. This town needs fewer monsters and more jesters.
As for me, I’ll be wearing sunglasses and a hat the next time I go to the airport. And maybe, just maybe, I’ll be more hesitant to enact a belly-flick greeting. But I won’t stop looking for those moments of joy, laughter and genuine connection. After all, it’s those moments that make life worth living.
I wish I could send an apology text to that stranger I belly-flicked. I’m still looking to catch up and have a beer with him.