I am thrilled about the recent discussions around al fresco dining in Aspen this summer. It checks a lot of the boxes: whimsy, weirdness, uniqueness, fun, excitement, creativity.
It’s not like outdoor dining is a new and weird way to eat; we have had it in Aspen for longer than I’ve been here, but now we need it everywhere, at a much larger scale.
However, I think we should think outside of the box, and dine in boxes.
Hear me out.
By now, you may have seen what at least one restaurant in Amsterdam is doing in response to the pandemic. They have erected miniature greenhouses on the sidewalk with small dining tables at which two customers may dine in the open air, except in a glass room. It’s very romantic, especially when your meals are served from a masked waiter from a distance using a long board.
I think we can all agree that in the event that restaurants in Aspen are allowed to reopen at some small fraction of capacity, few will be able to succeed at that given the high cost of operations here. There may be some that can make it happen simply by tripling the price of their food which, in this town, many people could pay. But that’s only a couple of restaurants, and we all know which restaurants those are. But what about the rest of us who aren’t quite ready to pay $100 for some pasta, despite a driving urge to eat anything outside of our homes?
A scenario where the streets of the downtown core are closed to vehicles, and the streets and walking malls are used as dining rooms solves the space problem by making it feasible to serve a larger number of people while still keeping them spread apart. The issue is, of course, the weather. As soon as the sun sets behind Shadow Mountain the temperature quickly plummets. Wind and rain can also ruin a perfectly enjoyable piece of anything with truffles on it.
However, if we had the same little glass dining rooms as Amsterdam, a city remarkably similar to ours in that all the tourists are also stoned, the weather issue could be mitigated with a heat lamp mounted in the little glass hut. In the sun, the doors and windows of the hut could be opened for a cool breeze.
Sanitation is relatively straight forward. Tablecloths are replaced between each set of diners. Seats are wiped down. That just leaves the air and walls of the hut itself. Well, it just so happens that I’ve recently completed five hours of seminars about just what to do about sanitizing air and surfaces during a pandemic, and the solution is simple: UV-C lights.
The bulbs and fixtures are inexpensive. A UV-C light is simply a cheap fluorescent tube without the phosphor lining which turns the ultraviolet radiation into visible white light. Fixtures mounted in the corners of the room would quickly disinfect the air and surfaces between diners. A very simple safety interlock system with occupancy sensors would protect against a waiter forgetting to turn them off before someone is seated.
Full disclosure: The company I work for in Aspen already has the locally designed hardware, sitting on our shelves, to accomplish the safety interlock system.
UV-C light can’t penetrate glass or Plexiglas, so people outside of a room currently undergoing disinfection would be safe.
If the city government helped bring this to fruition by buying dining huts in bulk, they would also be able to put their own engineers and staff to work with the ancillary tasks of setting up the huts and coming up with a distributed power grid. Something akin to the power grid that Food & Wine uses, without the generators.
The end game of course, is to provide a means to allow enough people to be served, safely, so that restaurants could at least break even while employing their staff, which is what we need as a community to stay afloat during this crisis.
It would certainly help with marketing Aspen (this idea is Instagram heaven), something we seem to be willing to throw an absurd amount of money at right now. I’m not sure how I feel about advocating such a large amount of funds ($1 million between ACRA and the city) to market Aspen before we have a real plan on how to handle any sort of tourist-based economic activity safely. But it is going to be fun plans like that outlined above that help keep Aspen a safe place to visit during these strange times.