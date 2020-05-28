I have waited long periods of time in the past for good things to happen. For instance, it took 21 years from my birth until I lived in Aspen. I “studied” 11 years to get my degree. Sometimes you just have to have patience and things will work out (Exception: it took me two tries to win the housing lottery).
Exactly four years ago today, I was flipping my raft in Crystal Rapid in the Grand Canyon on a permit that I had waited 15 years to win. Fifteen years! If there’s anything you should do in your life, it’s flip your raft in that rapid. I like to think that fewer people have flipped in Crystal than have climbed Mt. Everest (5,000). Probably not true, but I like to think that.
There are occasions though where I forget I was waiting at all. Late February this year, I received an email whose subject line really made my brain stop in its tracks, slowly back up, go forward again, spin around a few times, and then made my hand click to open: “50% OFF ENDS TONIGHT!”
Wait, sorry, wrong email.
Let me find the right one, here it is: “Your Wait is Over! Select your Denver Broncos Season Tickets Today.”
Let’s go back in time a couple of decades. The year was 1999, and I had hopped on a United flight down to Denver to attend the second-in-a-row Broncos Super Bowl celebration parade. It’s a closely held secret that I love big parties and I wasn’t going to miss this one for anything.
Days later, while still recovering, I fired up the dial-up modem to connect to my Roaring Fork Internet Users Group account (ROFINTUG). I had decided that I wanted to get my name on the waiting list for Broncos season tickets because, surely, every night after a Broncos game must be just like that party.
The stats for the waiting list at the time were that I should expect to wait a while. I imagined that, when I cleared it, I would be in my early to mid 30s, rich, still very handsome, and would have to only worry about scheduling my busy leisure travel schedule around the home games. I was 25 years old at the time, and dumb, obviously.
A year or two later, ROFINTUG had a technology “issue” and the entire record of my emails as a youth were lost. A day I will never forget; I literally cried. Of course, these days that won’t happen even if you wanted it to — a mixed blessing I guess.
I proceeded to forget having ever signed up for season tickets in the first place.
Anyway, here I am, 21 years later staring at “Your Wait is Over!…” I didn’t even remember that I was waiting.
The email was legitimate. I had indeed finally cleared the waitlist after 21 years. What a thrilling feeling to suddenly find out something you did as a dumb youth actually paid off. How often does that happen? I imagined this must be how it feels for people who have kids and get a phone call from them out of nowhere because they just want to say hi and not ask for help with bail. Totally unexpected joy.
Of course, although I am still incredibly handsome, I am not in my early to mid-30s, nor rich, and will now have to figure out how to fit my work schedule around Broncos home games, so the vision didn’t completely pan out. But I’ll take it.
So now I have four seats at the Empower Field at Mile High. A name apparently worth $130 million. Granted, there is some marketing value because I just had to look up what Empower was, hoping against all odds that the name was a societal statement against sexism; a perfect petard on an NFL stadium. Aspirations dashed, I now know they are a retirement fund company, so that’s got to be worth at least $1 to them.
Also, I just now found out it’s not just “Mile High Stadium” anymore … so maybe I’m not the biggest “fan” the Broncos have, but I swear I’ll make it up to them in beer sales. Oooh, do you think they’ll have hard seltzers? [Researched answer: go away you dumb millennials. Just kidding. Yes, they do. Of course.]
The seats are at the tippy-top, where new season ticket holders get to sit. You might say my seats are at “6280.” I am alright with that, because they are the last seats to lose the afternoon sun on a crisp fall day. I’m sure I will be happy enough just to be in attendance at seats I own, not rent. Like a real grown up.
See, I’m feeling empowered already.