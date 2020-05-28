Whiting

I have waited long periods of time in the past for good things to happen. For instance, it took 21 years from my birth until I lived in Aspen. I “studied” 11 years to get my degree. Sometimes you just have to have patience and things will work out (Exception: it took me two tries to win the housing lottery).

Exactly four years ago today, I was flipping my raft in Crystal Rapid in the Grand Canyon on a permit that I had waited 15 years to win. Fifteen years! If there’s anything you should do in your life, it’s flip your raft in that rapid. I like to think that fewer people have flipped in Crystal than have climbed Mt. Everest (5,000). Probably not true, but I like to think that.

There are occasions though where I forget I was waiting at all. Late February this year, I received an email whose subject line really made my brain stop in its tracks, slowly back up, go forward again, spin around a few times, and then made my hand click to open: “50% OFF ENDS TONIGHT!”

Wait, sorry, wrong email.

Let me find the right one, here it is: “Your Wait is Over! Select your Denver Broncos Season Tickets Today.”

Let’s go back in time a couple of decades. The year was 1999, and I had hopped on a United flight down to Denver to attend the second-in-a-row Broncos Super Bowl celebration parade. It’s a closely held secret that I love big parties and I wasn’t going to miss this one for anything.

Days later, while still recovering, I fired up the dial-up modem to connect to my Roaring Fork Internet Users Group account (ROFINTUG). I had decided that I wanted to get my name on the waiting list for Broncos season tickets because, surely, every night after a Broncos game must be just like that party.

The stats for the waiting list at the time were that I should expect to wait a while. I imagined that, when I cleared it, I would be in my early to mid 30s, rich, still very handsome, and would have to only worry about scheduling my busy leisure travel schedule around the home games. I was 25 years old at the time, and dumb, obviously.

A year or two later, ROFINTUG had a technology “issue” and the entire record of my emails as a youth were lost. A day I will never forget; I literally cried. Of course, these days that won’t happen even if you wanted it to — a mixed blessing I guess.

I proceeded to forget having ever signed up for season tickets in the first place.

Anyway, here I am, 21 years later staring at “Your Wait is Over!…” I didn’t even remember that I was waiting.

The email was legitimate. I had indeed finally cleared the waitlist after 21 years. What a thrilling feeling to suddenly find out something you did as a dumb youth actually paid off. How often does that happen? I imagined this must be how it feels for people who have kids and get a phone call from them out of nowhere because they just want to say hi and not ask for help with bail. Totally unexpected joy.

Of course, although I am still incredibly handsome, I am not in my early to mid-30s, nor rich, and will now have to figure out how to fit my work schedule around Broncos home games, so the ­vision didn’t completely pan out. But I’ll take it.

So now I have four seats at the Empower Field at Mile High. A name apparently worth $130 million. Granted, there is some marketing value because I just had to look up what Empower was, hoping against all odds that the name was a societal statement against sexism; a perfect petard on an NFL stadium. Aspirations dashed, I now know they are a retirement fund company, so that’s got to be worth at least $1 to them.

Also, I just now found out it’s not just “Mile High Stadium” anymore … so maybe I’m not the biggest “fan” the Broncos have, but I swear I’ll make it up to them in beer sales. Oooh, do you think they’ll have hard seltzers? [Researched answer: go away you dumb millennials. Just kidding. Yes, they do. Of course.]

The seats are at the tippy-top, where new season ticket holders get to sit. You might say my seats are at “6280.” I am alright with that, because they are the last seats to lose the afternoon sun on a crisp fall day. I’m sure I will be happy enough just to be in attendance at seats I own, not rent. Like a real grown up.

See, I’m feeling empowered already.

Tags