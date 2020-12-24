‘Tis the week before Christmas, and my brain is like a creature that is not stirring. Like the thin layer of film that protects brand-new plastic devices from damage until they get into your hands, I can’t wait to be able to finally (hopefully) peel back the COVID fog that is hindering my ability to think clearly, but in the meantime, I’m standing still in an aisle of Clark’s Market just staring. My mind is slowly churning on several tangents of thought, like an old hamster on a rusty exercise wheel. I imagine I can hear the creaking sounds. Clark’s is good for moments like this.
At City Market a person risks life and limb if they pause in an aisle to pick between any two options of a product, which is the maximum number of options for most things at City Market. If you take more than a half-second to choose between Heinz or Kroger’s ketchup you will be run over by the overflowing cart of an estate assistant with the terrified demeanor of a hostage, while an unrelated third party in a ridiculous puffy coat made out of aluminum foil (your choice between Moncler or Krogér) rolls their eyes at you while they pretend-browse the aisle for this hour’s Instagram post, which will be captioned “Bebe needs a snack after my lunch of bubbles at C9. Tonight Cache. It’s going to be a big one!”
Those foil coats make me hope that, in a glorious karmic moment, a part of it touches something pointy and it peels open — revealing the turkey underneath.
In another squeaking part of my brain I am thinking about the wonder of technology and how far it has come in my lifetime and where it may go next… and of being 7 years old.
For many reasons, a visit to Carl’s Pharmacy is a trip to the past. A general store of yore where you can find all the necessities of life organized by feelings. When I hold an item in my hands at Carl’s, a pleasant and fond memory of childhood is evoked. Not because the item was pulled from a shelf of items so eclectic that I remember our family’s bookcase, nor because the eccentricity of the aisles is reminiscent of my mother. No, it’s the price label.
A human at Carl’s carefully takes a mechanical device and attacks every single item in that store with a hammer stroke of loving attention. At the cash register, the price label is read with eyes, and the number is entered by fingers into a machine with mechanical buttons. The old-guard nature of the pre-bar-code, pre-laser-scanner era: so wonderful.
As a child we had one store within bike riding distance; it was the only anything within a 10-mile radius, really. It was also conveniently a bar, restaurant, liquor store and gas station. I have always loved mechanical devices and, back then, watching the adult employees (who were probably teenagers) remove something from a box and whack at it with a pricing label machine was … just amazing. I would absent-mindedly peel away the price stickers in the back seat of our orange Volvo as we drove home and muse about how they came to be. So many things must happen just right for the price to magically appear on that little label and transfer so accurately askew to the goods. It may even need to be oiled occasionally and used real ink, imagine.
Sigh.
These days, the universal price code labels and lasers make it all seem so mundane and devoid of craft. Don’t get me wrong, lasers are very cool, but I’m now an adult whose career encompasses making and assigning those bar codes for products. With the curtain peeled back I now know that bar codes just aren’t as sexy as you would presume, although they do have more possible positions than the “Kamasutra.”
So here I am at Clark’s, catatonic with all these thoughts because the next evolution of item pricing is being installed before my eyes. The paper shelf labels that display the price, which an employee must periodically manually update, are being replaced with electronic e-ink display devices that will update automatically on their own.
The hamster in my brain is getting tired as I rabbit-hole down the repercussions of this new era: How long will the batteries last? How is the information communicated to the device? Bluetooth? Infrared? How often does it poll the database to see if it has changed? What happens to the human whose job was to keep the shelf labels updated?
All these thoughts are weaving themselves into a knot in my head, but these are only in the background of my focus. The central point of my attention is really only on one thing; the thin plastic film that has been left attached to the new little displays.
There is a tab sticking up from the thin film to aid in removing it. I look left and right and there are hundreds of devices in this aisle, each one with the thin film still left attached to it and a little tab screaming out to be grabbed and peeled back. A veritable nightmare for someone who may harbor a particular pet peeve against the protective film remaining on items after purchase.
My world spins a little.
In my head I am thinking, “Do I…? Just one maybe? Will I be able to stop at just one? I better not start, it’s too dangerous, there are thousands. I’ll look crazy. Maybe I am.”
So I walked away and decided that if they are still there in the new year, I’ll think of them like 2020 and peel them off and toss them away, revealing a shiny new future of potential and renewal.
Happy holidays! Leave your mask attached please.
Wendle is taking advantage of his 90-day immunity hall pass and filed this from a beach in Mexico, perhaps with a margarita. wendle@wendlewhiting.org