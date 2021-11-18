I’m old enough to remember when Ronald Reagan got elected the first time. I know, shocking, right? But put it in perspective, I’m probably only half as old as Lo Semple and twice as old as Beth Brandon, which places me in the 40-80 range. Back in the 1970s and ’80s everyone got their news from actual journalists with ethics. Things were much different back then.
In the evening, Dan Rather or Tom Brokaw would deliver the facts as they knew them with a lot of gravitas. One topic was almost always in the news: the civil war in Lebanon. Few nights went by without reporting from Beirut.
I was too young to really understand the motivation behind the war, and in hindsight I think most American adults barely understood why it was happening. What we did see and hear almost every night was images of things blowing up and men with guns in broken windows waiting to shoot anyone who dared to venture onto a street.
Beirut was, in a word, “scary.”
The name became synonymous with fighting. A cousin at a family reunion could walk out of a room and say, “It’s like Beirut in there!” and everyone would understand.
The civil war ended in 1990 and Lebanon faded out of the news for good reason, but good news isn’t reported very often. American culture’s last memories of Beirut were only what it had known for 15 straight years, and I believe Beirut’s image as the poster child of war continues to propagate through the generations.
It’s a shame.
To be honest, I probably wouldn’t have had Lebanon on any urgent bucket list had it not been for my friend Pio (whom I am obligated to introduce as a Fulbright Scholar and now, a professor) who recently worked a stint in the Roaring Fork Valley in urban planning and design. His proselytization for his home was persuasive, and since I was going to be in Malta anyway, I followed that up recently with almost a week in Lebanon.
The country is in crisis for a couple of reasons. A financial crisis caused by a very kleptocratic government makes U.S. dollars very valuable. Travel is extremely inexpensive; however, the money saved by and paid to the Lebanese is becoming worthless. There’s an existential crisis caused both by the domestic terrorism organization Hezbollah (think Proud Boys or Three Percenters) and climate change, which is causing Israel to covet Lebanon’s fresh water. Finally, there’s an infrastructure crisis caused by a cataclysmic explosion a little over a year ago in the downtown area from a fire at a warehouse filled with fertilizer.
In the period from 2005 until about two years ago, Lebanon flourished. A beautiful country with plenty of resources to attract tourists and businesses, Beirut became a peaceful “Paris of the Middle East.”
Walking around the main commercial districts, you can see once-thriving commercial areas now abandoned, with empty storefronts. Even though a lot of the buildings are relatively new, you can feel the respect for the architectural heritage of the city that guided the design; the spaces are grand, recognizable and unique.
In areas around the explosion, you see tall buildings still windowless. Piles of rubble and twisted metal are all that remain of some, but many are already repaired and work is obviously under way on many others.
The resilience of the people is what makes Lebanon special. Despite the current difficulties, they carry on quite well. The nightlife district thrives, even amid the rubble of the explosion. People still get around on the roads and highways despite the streetlights and traffic signals not working (often to my terror as a passenger). Many historical sites are still open. Schools and universities are filled with eager learners.
Lebanon has a messy vitality that rivals few other places I have visited. While I am particularly fascinated in the weird and odd, and Beirut has that in spades, I was saddened as to the reasons why.
There are many correlations between Beirut and Aspen, Lebanon and America. Lack of accountability for corruption is mirrored in local affordable housing and in Congress. Radicalization and kleptocracy is mirrored in Lauren Boebert. Jealous water coveting is mirrored by the landowners along Castle Creek and the residents of the Front Range.
While I am not writing this as a cautious warning that the Roaring Fork Valley could soon be like Beirut, I am saying that even beautiful, thriving places can change quickly. Aspen is currently experiencing a serious housing crisis, so we aren’t immune to things that could quickly bring an end to our paradise. I’m also saying that Beirut isn’t the Beirut you probably thought it was and is worth checking out. Lebanon is beautiful.
If you visit, there’s one thing you can’t miss: Jeita Grotto. I have always enjoyed caves and caverns. In Montana, we have the Lewis and Clark Caverns to which all Montanans are required to make a pilgrimage at least once. Over the years I have visited caverns all over the world. Jeita shames them all. It is mind-meltingly huge and has the most impressive speleothems I have ever seen by at least an order of magnitude. There’s even an underground river with boat tours.
I recommend Lebanon. Five stars. Not enough towels. Easy check-in. Good value. Great scenery. Friendly hosts.
Wendle found a way to get “speleothems” into a column: 10 points. Contact him at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.