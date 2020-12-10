Unfortunately, I caught the virus mid-November. I don’t want to diminish in any way the seriousness of the pandemic because it has killed over 1.5 million people. I survived, and I consider myself very lucky to have done so with relatively mild symptoms.
Please don’t read this as an excuse to let down any guard you may have. No, instead I would like to emphasize how easy it is to get, even if you are careful. And I especially want to make clear the repercussions to those around you if you fail in your responsibility to protect yourself and others.
I caught the virus from a co-worker’s relatives, with whom they live. I had gone over to their house to help my co-worker access our office server remotely so they could work from home. I was wearing a mask and never got any closer to the relatives than at least 20 feet. Not because I knew they had the virus, to the contrary, I had no clue they were symptomatic and were waiting for their test results. It’s just how I have been behaving since the beginning. The relatives were eating in a big open kitchen, and I was sitting in a big open living room quite a distance away.
There was, however, a dog involved. So I have a theory. The dog, outside when I arrived, was let into the house after I arrived and didn’t notice I was in the living room. The dog was all over the aunt and uncle because, well, food. When the dog realized I was there (and I’m this dog’s favorite guy) it was all over me, too. Its paws were all over me, its face was all over my face. I fluffed its fur and basically had a lot of intimate time with this dog. So if I didn’t catch it at that very moment, I most certainly did the moment I got back in my car and removed my face mask.
That’s it. That’s how easy it is to catch. Like clockwork my symptoms began five days later.
It was also at this time that I found out about the aunt and uncle’s positive test results, and the fact that they were symptomatic while I was there.
Had the Garfield County contact tracers received my contact information, they could have ordered me to isolate the day after I was exposed (which is when the couple received their positive tests). This would have been inconvenient for me, but I certainly would have complied. The failure of the symptomatic couple to provide my contact information to the contact tracers caused a chain reaction of negative repercussions. Since I didn’t know I had been exposed, I wasn’t quarantining, and hence the two people I had spent time with prior to the time I started experiencing symptoms also received orders to quarantine.
So the failure to provide the contact tracers with all of their potential contacts snowballed into two people who had nothing to do with the situation being forced to stay home. In particular, my housemate was forced to not work over the Thanksgiving holiday and earn tips. This meant that the failure caused him significant income loss.
I had already done enough damage, and didn’t want to add insult to injury to my housemate by getting him sick as well. So I sat in my bedroom for 10 straight days. That was not fun on so many levels.
The worst symptom I experienced, and which still lingers, is commonly referred to as “COVID brain fog.” It is very real. An analogy I use for people in Aspen to help understand is: remember that Halloween when you went out and did ALL the drugs and alcohol … it’s how your brain felt for the next couple of days, but all the time and with none of the fun getting there. It’s like the day after a five-day Phish festival.
The reason I didn’t write a column two weeks ago was because I couldn’t. Any thinking was difficult unless it was only to choose which button on the television remote to push. Grammar, vocabulary, cohesion of thoughts: all out the window. Perhaps you wouldn’t have noticed any difference over my normal writing, but I physically wasn’t able to do it.
Even now, trying to use my brain for anything more than moving my body around can get difficult. It’s often described as having the same symptoms of dementia. Which is great if you are Lauren Boebert and into not making any sense when you talk or write.
Researchers are still looking into the mechanism by which it causes this problem in some, but not all, sufferers of the virus. Unfortunately it seems like they don’t know yet if some people will be permanently brain damaged as a result. However, I feel like a life in Aspen has given me some training to recover from pretty significant brain trauma events regardless of the fact that they were usually (always) self-inflicted.
The bottom line is this: even if you couldn’t care less if you get it yourself (which wasn’t me. I assumed I was dead if I caught it), you still have to think about all the people around you who will be drawn into quarantines if you catch it, and their lives, families and jobs. And for Christ’s sake, tell the contact tracers who you were around if you get it, which helps to minimize the number of people who get dragged into the situation through no fault of their own.
Wendle found the end of YouTube during his isolation. wendle@wendlewhiting.org