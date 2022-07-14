I often put things on my calendar that I’d like to do, but most of the time I don’t notice them until it is too late to do anything about it. These events then just become a “thing I missed” and hence are an endless source of low-level frustration.
On the other hand, I haven’t had a free day with no agenda since May. All my “days off” are booked through mid-September. This too raises my angst a bit. Sometimes a person just wants to sleep in and then lay on the couch and watch TV the rest of the day while eating Oreos. If I wanted to do that (which I do) I’d have to put it on my calendar and plan around it (which I don’t).
Sometimes for reasons I can’t fully explain, according to my calendar, I’m doing things that I didn’t know I was doing. I think it starts with the fact that I have lost track of how many email addresses I have, but they all end up in the same inbox. At that point, since I have ceded full control of my life to Google, the emails are scoured by bots desperately hoping to fulfill their destiny and convert an email confirmation into an event on my calendar. This is helpful most of the time, but when it goes wrong it just provides fodder for FOMO.
Apparently there are other people out there who have the same name as me, and perhaps their email is similar and someone gets it wrong when they are booking something. But it happens frequently enough that I daydream that someone just wants me to live vicariously through them.
For instance, according to alerts I am receiving, it’s time to board my American Airlines flight to Miami. I’m flying from Washington, D.C., to Miami for a week, and then flying to Baltimore. This starts me down a rabbit hole, of course. What am I going to do in Miami? Am I a Senate staffer who is attending the Rolling Loud festival to see the infamous hip-hop legend, Ye? If so, who am I staffing for? Al Franken isn’t there anymore, so I hope it’s astronaut Mark Kelly! What if I work for Ted Cruz? Then perhaps I’m going to Miami to the Funkshion Swim Week fashion show to pick out some cutting-edge haute couture swim trunks for my boss so that his ass doesn’t get fried on the beach, in which case why not use the wrong email address for the booking? Reporters are snoopy!
I could (have) spend(t) inordinate amounts of time imagining my alternate lives.
Last October “I” rented a bike in Vancouver, well two bikes, so I must have a friend! According to the confirmation, this alternate me is not the same me who is currently in Florida raging to “Stronger” — different email address.
There is another me who lives in Iowa who was opening a restaurant as of 2016. Yet another me lives in Alabama and has a dog named Fry. Unfortunately the list of vaccinations Fry needs is growing. I imagine it is a result of Alabama me not getting the reminders to schedule Fry’s appointments. I feel bad for Fry. The last appointment I brought him to was early July 2020. Maybe I should give myself a call and mention that I can’t bring Fry to the vet until at least late September, but we’d need to make that appointment soon as September is filling up fast on my schedule.
I should also ring up Iowa me. I’d really like to know if the restaurant is going well. It’s a restaurant that apparently has some fried food, because I have a sanitation guy, Matt, picking up used oil.
There seems to be a theme with the other me(s). I bet I rented a bike in Vancouver to get some poutine … I’m in Miami getting fried by the sun … I fry things in oil in Iowa … I have a dog named Fry!
Conceivably I’m the wrong me here in Aspen. Maybe my true calling is to be a chef and I should be slaving away in the kitchen mines. Possibly it is my destiny to sell Frye boots and I should be applying right now to work at Kemo Sabe. Should I get a dog and name it Ketchup?
Woah. This is deep (fried).
Update: For fun I texted bike-renting me to give me a call, and I did! This is despite my text being very creepy, along the lines of “I know what you did last October.” I’m very nice; perhaps it is because that me lives in Toronto and niceness is endemic in Canada. I wish Canada would let it across the border. I learned I was on vacation last October with my fiancé and we used the bikes to tour Stanley Park, and I’m married now! I forgot to ask about pet names.
Living in Canada has its obvious advantages; I bet they aren’t currently losing their minds over street-striping and bike lanes. I imagine that Toronto went through the nascent enlightened biking stage ages ago. I should ask me how we survived the street-striping apocalypse … but it is more fun here watching the sparks fly.
Contact Wendle at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.